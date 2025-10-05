Open Extended Reactions

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops angrily denied that he has talked with school officials about a possible buyout after his Wildcats lost 35-14 to Georgia on Saturday.

"I'd hate to give anything like that legs," Stoops told reporters. "There's zero chance I'm walking away. There's no quit in me, so that's unequivocally 100% false. Anyone who tells you that is lying."

Stoops was responding after a Lexington radio station reported earlier in the week that he had gone to Kentucky officials to discuss a buyout.

The longest-tenured coach in the SEC in his 13th season, Stoops has a 69-76 overall record and a 28-65 mark in the SEC. The loss to Georgia dropped Kentucky (2-3) to 0-3 in the SEC after the Wildcats went 1-7 in league play last year.

Stoops is making $8.6 million per year plus incentives after he signed an amended contract extension in November 2022, with the deal running through June 2031. To fire Stoops, Kentucky would owe Stoops 75% of the salary remaining on his deal.

But the 58-year-old coach is adamant that he doesn't want to consider leaving.

"I don't want to address that crap no more," he said.

Kentucky lost its 16th straight game against Georgia and hasn't beaten the Bulldogs since 2009. The Wildcats have a bye week before next facing No. 9 Texas on Oct. 18.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.