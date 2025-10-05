Open Extended Reactions

The overriding trend of the 2025 college football season -- anything goes -- continued in Week 6 with two sure-fire preseason College Football Playoff contenders losing to opponents who (up to that point) had disappointed.

Penn State's loss to winless UCLA was the big shocker, with Texas' defeat at Florida not far behind. Other key results for the postseason picture included Alabama handing Vanderbilt its first loss, Cincinnati doing the same to Iowa State and Miami winning at Florida State.

As with last season's inaugural 12-team CFP, the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams, will make the field. Unlike last year, the four highest-ranked teams (not necessarily conference champions) will be awarded first-round byes. The other eight teams will meet in first-round games at the campus sites of seeds Nos. 5 through 8.

From there, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in what had been the New Year's Six bowls, with this season's national championship game scheduled for Jan. 19 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

All of that is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Apart from the playoff is the 35-game slate of bowl games, beginning with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 13.

We're here for all of it.

ESPN bowl gurus Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are projecting every postseason matchup, including their breakdowns of how the playoff will play out, and we'll be back every week of the season until the actual matchups are set.

College Football Playoff

First-round games (at campus sites)

Friday, Dec. 19/Saturday, Dec. 20

Times and networks TBD.

Bonagura: No. 12 Memphis at No. 5 Oklahoma

Schlabach: No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 Texas A&M

Bonagura: No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 6 Texas Tech

Schlabach: No. 11 LSU at No. 6 Oklahoma

Bonagura: No. 10 Georgia Tech at No. 7 Alabama

Schlabach: No. 10 Georgia at No. 7 Indiana

Bonagura: No. 9 Georgia at No. 8 Indiana

Schlabach: No. 9 Texas Tech at No. 8 Alabama

First-round breakdown

Bonagura: The monster result of the week was Penn State falling at UCLA, which came into the game looking like a team that might go winless. But Penn State's shocking loss wasn't the only significant setback among playoff hopefuls, with Texas (to Florida), Iowa State (to Cincinnati) and Vanderbilt (to Alabama) all falling.

This leaves the field with distinct SEC flavor in my bracket, with all four first-round games featuring a team from the conference. From my perspective, that is not good for the sport, but nine SEC teams are a combined 41-5, and only one of those losses came in nonconference. It has been a dominant run so far.

Jamarion Miller helped Alabama solidify its standing as a CFP contender by handing Vanderbilt its first loss of the season. Butch Dill/Getty Images

Schlabach: Penn State's stunning 42-37 loss at previously winless UCLA shook up my 12-team bracket. I'd already dropped the Nittany Lions to No. 11 after last week's 30-24 loss in two overtimes to Oregon, and now they're out of my bracket altogether. It's a stunning fall for James Franklin's program.

LSU replaces Penn State, although I strongly considered Missouri, Tennessee, Georgia Tech and even two-loss Notre Dame for the final spot. I'm still not completely sold on LSU as a CFP team because of its inconsistent offense.

Two of the most intriguing first-round matchups in this scenario would be Georgia traveling to Indiana, where it could be quite cold, and LSU facing Oklahoma in an all-SEC game.

CFP quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 31

CFP quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 2 Oregon

Schlabach: No. 10 Georgia vs. No. 2 Oregon

Thursday, Jan. 1

CFP quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Noon, ESPN

Bonagura: No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 3 Miami

Schlabach: No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Miami

CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

4 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 9 Georgia vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Schlabach: No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 1 Ohio State

CFP quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 Ole Miss

Schlabach: No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 4 Ole Miss

Quarterfinals breakdown

Bonagura: The byes in my bracket went to the same four teams as last week: Ohio State, Oregon, Miami and Ole Miss. You can make the case for any of them at No. 1, so splitting hairs this early in the season doesn't accomplish much.

Of the four, Miami feels like the closest to a sure thing to reach the playoff with the schedule it has remaining, but I wouldn't be surprised if there is a hiccup somewhere along the way. The other three should also be part of the field in the end, but by no means do their places in the top four feel permanent.

Schlabach: My top three teams remained unchanged after Ohio State routed Minnesota 42-3 and Miami beat another ranked team, this time on the road with a 28-22 victory at rival Florida State.

I flipped Ole Miss and Texas A&M for the fourth spot, although I think an argument could be made that either of those teams, plus Oklahoma or Indiana, could be in the top four. We'll find out a lot more about the Hoosiers when they travel across the country to play at Oregon on Saturday.

Oklahoma plays struggling Texas in the Red River Rivalry in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, and it seems doubtful the Sooners will have star quarterback John Mateer, who is recovering from hand surgery.

CFP semifinals, national championship game

Thursday, Jan. 8

CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 4 Ole Miss vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Schlabach: No. 3 Miami vs. No. 2 Oregon

Friday, Jan. 9

CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 3 Miami vs. No. 2 Oregon

Schlabach: No. 4 Ole Miss vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Monday, Jan. 19

CFP National Championship

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

7:45 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Schlabach: No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 1 Ohio State

National championship breakdown

Bonagura: Ohio State's defense continues to dominate at a championship level, and until somebody -- anybody -- cracks the code and manages to reach the elusive land of double-digit points against the Buckeyes, they are the favorite to repeat. This week's trip to Illinois could be interesting, but the Illini are only a few weeks removed from a 53-point loss to Indiana, and the stain of that game is hard to forget.

Schlabach: I have my top four seeds advancing to the semifinals, and the odds of that happening probably aren't good. Ohio State, Oregon and Miami look like the top three teams in the FBS. After that, it's anyone's guess as to who the No. 4 team might end up being.

An Oregon-Miami matchup in the Fiesta Bowl would provide an intriguing quarterback battle between two transfers: the Ducks' Dante Moore (UCLA) and the Hurricanes' Carson Beck (Georgia). It would also be a bit of a grudge match because Miami coach Mario Cristobal spent four-plus seasons as Oregon's coach before returning to his alma mater in 2022. The Buckeyes would probably be favorites to beat the Rebels in the Peach Bowl, but it would provide a great chess match between Lane Kiffin's high-flying offense and Matt Patricia's stingy defense.

Complete bowl season schedule

Saturday, Dec. 13

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Noon, ABC

Bonagura: Alabama State vs. North Carolina Central

Schlabach: Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central

LA Bowl

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Arizona vs. UNLV

Schlabach: Washington vs. Boise State

Tuesday, Dec. 16

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: UConn vs. Troy

Schlabach: Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina

Wednesday, Dec. 17

StaffDNA Cure Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

5 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Ball State vs. Appalachian State

Schlabach: Western Michigan vs. Troy

68 Ventures Bowl

Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

8:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Louisiana-Monroe vs. New Mexico State

Schlabach: Old Dominion vs. Buffalo

Friday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)

Noon, ESPN

Bonagura: Ohio vs. Jacksonville State

Schlabach: East Carolina vs. James Madison

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

3:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: North Texas vs. Clemson

Schlabach: Michigan State vs. Syracuse

Monday, Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Toledo vs. Fresno State

Schlabach: Ohio vs. Utah State

Tuesday, Dec. 23

Boca Raton Bowl

Flagler Credit Union Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)

2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Florida Atlantic vs. Southern Miss

Schlabach: Cincinnati vs. Toledo

New Orleans Bowl

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

5:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: James Madison vs. Louisiana Tech

Schlabach: Louisiana-Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech

Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)

9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Utah State vs. California

Schlabach: North Texas vs. Kennesaw State

Wednesday, Dec. 24

Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)

8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Hawai'i vs. Washington State

Schlabach: Hawai'i vs. Tulane

Friday, Dec. 26

GameAbove Sports Bowl

Ford Field (Detroit)

1 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Minnesota vs. Western Michigan

Schlabach: Minnesota vs. Central Michigan

Rate Bowl

Chase Field (Phoenix)

4:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Kansas vs. Iowa

Schlabach: Baylor vs. Maryland

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Temple vs. Old Dominion

Schlabach: SMU vs. UNLV

Saturday, Dec. 27

Go Bowling Military Bowl

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)

11 a.m., ESPN

Bonagura: SMU vs. East Carolina

Schlabach: Duke vs. Navy

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)

Noon, ABC

Bonagura: Louisville vs. Maryland

Schlabach: Louisville vs. Iowa

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Fenway Park (Boston)

2:15 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Pittsburgh vs. Tulane

Schlabach: Pittsburgh vs. Memphis

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

3:30 p.m., ABC

Bonagura: Virginia vs. TCU

Schlabach: Georgia Tech vs. BYU

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)

4:30 p.m., CW Network

Bonagura: Buffalo vs. San Diego State

Schlabach: Bowling Green vs. Fresno State

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

5:45 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Boise State vs. Kansas State

Schlabach: San Diego State vs. Texas State

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)

7:30 p.m. ABC

Bonagura: Florida State vs. LSU

Schlabach: Virginia vs. South Carolina

Kinder's Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium (Houston)

9:15 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Houston vs. Vanderbilt

Schlabach: TCU vs. Texas

Monday, Dec. 29

JLab Birmingham Bowl

Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)

2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Mississippi State vs. Navy

Schlabach: UConn vs. NC State

Tuesday, Dec. 30

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Baylor vs. Western Kentucky

Schlabach: Houston vs. Western Kentucky

Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

5:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Penn State vs. South Carolina

Schlabach: Illinois vs. Mississippi State

Valero Alamo Bowl

Alamodome (San Antonio)

9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: BYU vs. Washington

Schlabach: Utah vs. USC

Wednesday, Dec. 31

ReliaQuest Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Noon, ESPN

Bonagura: Michigan vs. Texas

Schlabach: Penn State vs. Missouri

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

2 p.m., CBS

Bonagura: Duke vs. USC

Schlabach: Clemson vs. Arizona

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

3 p.m., ABC

Bonagura: Illinois vs. Missouri

Schlabach: Michigan vs. Tennessee

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

3:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Nebraska vs. Utah

Schlabach: Nebraska vs. California

Friday, Jan. 2

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

1 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: UCF vs. South Florida

Schlabach: Kansas vs. Temple

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

4:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Cincinnati vs. Auburn

Schlabach: Iowa State vs. Auburn

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: NC State vs. Tennessee

Schlabach: Florida State vs. Vanderbilt

Holiday Bowl

Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)

8 p.m., Fox

Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. Arizona State

Schlabach: Notre Dame vs. Arizona State