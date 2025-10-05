        <
          College Football Playoff, bowl projections after Week 6

          Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida State Seminoles: Full Highlights (1:10)

          • Kyle Bonagura
          • Mark Schlabach
          Oct 5, 2025, 04:00 PM

          The overriding trend of the 2025 college football season -- anything goes -- continued in Week 6 with two sure-fire preseason College Football Playoff contenders losing to opponents who (up to that point) had disappointed.

          Penn State's loss to winless UCLA was the big shocker, with Texas' defeat at Florida not far behind. Other key results for the postseason picture included Alabama handing Vanderbilt its first loss, Cincinnati doing the same to Iowa State and Miami winning at Florida State.

          As with last season's inaugural 12-team CFP, the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams, will make the field. Unlike last year, the four highest-ranked teams (not necessarily conference champions) will be awarded first-round byes. The other eight teams will meet in first-round games at the campus sites of seeds Nos. 5 through 8.

          From there, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in what had been the New Year's Six bowls, with this season's national championship game scheduled for Jan. 19 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

          All of that is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Apart from the playoff is the 35-game slate of bowl games, beginning with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 13.

          We're here for all of it.

          ESPN bowl gurus Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are projecting every postseason matchup, including their breakdowns of how the playoff will play out, and we'll be back every week of the season until the actual matchups are set.

          College Football Playoff

          First-round games (at campus sites)

          Friday, Dec. 19/Saturday, Dec. 20

          Times and networks TBD.

          Bonagura: No. 12 Memphis at No. 5 Oklahoma
          Schlabach: No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 Texas A&M

          Bonagura: No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 6 Texas Tech
          Schlabach: No. 11 LSU at No. 6 Oklahoma

          Bonagura: No. 10 Georgia Tech at No. 7 Alabama
          Schlabach: No. 10 Georgia at No. 7 Indiana

          Bonagura: No. 9 Georgia at No. 8 Indiana
          Schlabach: No. 9 Texas Tech at No. 8 Alabama

          First-round breakdown

          Bonagura: The monster result of the week was Penn State falling at UCLA, which came into the game looking like a team that might go winless. But Penn State's shocking loss wasn't the only significant setback among playoff hopefuls, with Texas (to Florida), Iowa State (to Cincinnati) and Vanderbilt (to Alabama) all falling.

          This leaves the field with distinct SEC flavor in my bracket, with all four first-round games featuring a team from the conference. From my perspective, that is not good for the sport, but nine SEC teams are a combined 41-5, and only one of those losses came in nonconference. It has been a dominant run so far.

          Schlabach: Penn State's stunning 42-37 loss at previously winless UCLA shook up my 12-team bracket. I'd already dropped the Nittany Lions to No. 11 after last week's 30-24 loss in two overtimes to Oregon, and now they're out of my bracket altogether. It's a stunning fall for James Franklin's program.

          LSU replaces Penn State, although I strongly considered Missouri, Tennessee, Georgia Tech and even two-loss Notre Dame for the final spot. I'm still not completely sold on LSU as a CFP team because of its inconsistent offense.

          Two of the most intriguing first-round matchups in this scenario would be Georgia traveling to Indiana, where it could be quite cold, and LSU facing Oklahoma in an all-SEC game.

          CFP quarterfinals

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          CFP quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
          AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 2 Oregon
          Schlabach: No. 10 Georgia vs. No. 2 Oregon

          Thursday, Jan. 1

          CFP quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 3 Miami
          Schlabach: No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Miami

          CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential
          Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
          4 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 9 Georgia vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          CFP quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 Ole Miss
          Schlabach: No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 4 Ole Miss

          Quarterfinals breakdown

          Bonagura: The byes in my bracket went to the same four teams as last week: Ohio State, Oregon, Miami and Ole Miss. You can make the case for any of them at No. 1, so splitting hairs this early in the season doesn't accomplish much.

          Of the four, Miami feels like the closest to a sure thing to reach the playoff with the schedule it has remaining, but I wouldn't be surprised if there is a hiccup somewhere along the way. The other three should also be part of the field in the end, but by no means do their places in the top four feel permanent.

          Schlabach: My top three teams remained unchanged after Ohio State routed Minnesota 42-3 and Miami beat another ranked team, this time on the road with a 28-22 victory at rival Florida State.

          I flipped Ole Miss and Texas A&M for the fourth spot, although I think an argument could be made that either of those teams, plus Oklahoma or Indiana, could be in the top four. We'll find out a lot more about the Hoosiers when they travel across the country to play at Oregon on Saturday.

          Oklahoma plays struggling Texas in the Red River Rivalry in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, and it seems doubtful the Sooners will have star quarterback John Mateer, who is recovering from hand surgery.

          CFP semifinals, national championship game

          Thursday, Jan. 8

          CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
          State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 4 Ole Miss vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 3 Miami vs. No. 2 Oregon

          Friday, Jan. 9

          CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 3 Miami vs. No. 2 Oregon
          Schlabach: No. 4 Ole Miss vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          Monday, Jan. 19

          CFP National Championship
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          7:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          National championship breakdown

          Bonagura: Ohio State's defense continues to dominate at a championship level, and until somebody -- anybody -- cracks the code and manages to reach the elusive land of double-digit points against the Buckeyes, they are the favorite to repeat. This week's trip to Illinois could be interesting, but the Illini are only a few weeks removed from a 53-point loss to Indiana, and the stain of that game is hard to forget.

          Schlabach: I have my top four seeds advancing to the semifinals, and the odds of that happening probably aren't good. Ohio State, Oregon and Miami look like the top three teams in the FBS. After that, it's anyone's guess as to who the No. 4 team might end up being.

          An Oregon-Miami matchup in the Fiesta Bowl would provide an intriguing quarterback battle between two transfers: the Ducks' Dante Moore (UCLA) and the Hurricanes' Carson Beck (Georgia). It would also be a bit of a grudge match because Miami coach Mario Cristobal spent four-plus seasons as Oregon's coach before returning to his alma mater in 2022. The Buckeyes would probably be favorites to beat the Rebels in the Peach Bowl, but it would provide a great chess match between Lane Kiffin's high-flying offense and Matt Patricia's stingy defense.

          Complete bowl season schedule

          Saturday, Dec. 13

          Cricket Celebration Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: Alabama State vs. North Carolina Central
          Schlabach: Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central

          LA Bowl
          SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Arizona vs. UNLV
          Schlabach: Washington vs. Boise State

          Tuesday, Dec. 16

          IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl
          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: UConn vs. Troy
          Schlabach: Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina

          Wednesday, Dec. 17

          StaffDNA Cure Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          5 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Ball State vs. Appalachian State
          Schlabach: Western Michigan vs. Troy

          68 Ventures Bowl
          Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
          8:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Louisiana-Monroe vs. New Mexico State
          Schlabach: Old Dominion vs. Buffalo

          Friday, Dec. 19

          Myrtle Beach Bowl
          Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: Ohio vs. Jacksonville State
          Schlabach: East Carolina vs. James Madison

          Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: North Texas vs. Clemson
          Schlabach: Michigan State vs. Syracuse

          Monday, Dec. 22

          Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
          Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Toledo vs. Fresno State
          Schlabach: Ohio vs. Utah State

          Tuesday, Dec. 23

          Boca Raton Bowl
          Flagler Credit Union Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Florida Atlantic vs. Southern Miss
          Schlabach: Cincinnati vs. Toledo

          New Orleans Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: James Madison vs. Louisiana Tech
          Schlabach: Louisiana-Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech

          Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl
          Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Utah State vs. California
          Schlabach: North Texas vs. Kennesaw State

          Wednesday, Dec. 24

          Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl
          Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Hawai'i vs. Washington State
          Schlabach: Hawai'i vs. Tulane

          Friday, Dec. 26

          GameAbove Sports Bowl
          Ford Field (Detroit)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Minnesota vs. Western Michigan
          Schlabach: Minnesota vs. Central Michigan

          Rate Bowl
          Chase Field (Phoenix)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Kansas vs. Iowa
          Schlabach: Baylor vs. Maryland

          SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
          Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Temple vs. Old Dominion
          Schlabach: SMU vs. UNLV

          Saturday, Dec. 27

          Go Bowling Military Bowl
          Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
          11 a.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: SMU vs. East Carolina
          Schlabach: Duke vs. Navy

          Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
          Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: Louisville vs. Maryland
          Schlabach: Louisville vs. Iowa

          Wasabi Fenway Bowl
          Fenway Park (Boston)
          2:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Pittsburgh vs. Tulane
          Schlabach: Pittsburgh vs. Memphis

          Pop-Tarts Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Virginia vs. TCU
          Schlabach: Georgia Tech vs. BYU

          Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
          Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
          4:30 p.m., CW Network
          Bonagura: Buffalo vs. San Diego State
          Schlabach: Bowling Green vs. Fresno State

          Isleta New Mexico Bowl
          University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
          5:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Boise State vs. Kansas State
          Schlabach: San Diego State vs. Texas State

          TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
          EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
          7:30 p.m. ABC
          Bonagura: Florida State vs. LSU
          Schlabach: Virginia vs. South Carolina

          Kinder's Texas Bowl
          NRG Stadium (Houston)
          9:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Houston vs. Vanderbilt
          Schlabach: TCU vs. Texas

          Monday, Dec. 29

          JLab Birmingham Bowl
          Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Mississippi State vs. Navy
          Schlabach: UConn vs. NC State

          Tuesday, Dec. 30

          Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
          Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Baylor vs. Western Kentucky
          Schlabach: Houston vs. Western Kentucky

          Music City Bowl
          Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Penn State vs. South Carolina
          Schlabach: Illinois vs. Mississippi State

          Valero Alamo Bowl
          Alamodome (San Antonio)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: BYU vs. Washington
          Schlabach: Utah vs. USC

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          ReliaQuest Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: Michigan vs. Texas
          Schlabach: Penn State vs. Missouri

          Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
          Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
          2 p.m., CBS
          Bonagura: Duke vs. USC
          Schlabach: Clemson vs. Arizona

          Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Illinois vs. Missouri
          Schlabach: Michigan vs. Tennessee

          SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
          Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Nebraska vs. Utah
          Schlabach: Nebraska vs. California

          Friday, Jan. 2

          Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
          Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: UCF vs. South Florida
          Schlabach: Kansas vs. Temple

          AutoZone Liberty Bowl
          Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Cincinnati vs. Auburn
          Schlabach: Iowa State vs. Auburn

          Duke's Mayo Bowl
          Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: NC State vs. Tennessee
          Schlabach: Florida State vs. Vanderbilt

          Holiday Bowl
          Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)
          8 p.m., Fox
          Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. Arizona State
          Schlabach: Notre Dame vs. Arizona State