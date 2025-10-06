Open Extended Reactions

Six full weeks into the 2025 season and every team could use a little work. At least on offense.

Ohio State's defense has been nothing short of spectacular, holding opponents to five points per game. The Buckeyes offense has been more potent as of late, but there are areas to improve, just like there are with many units.

This season has been one of inflated quarterback expectations, from Texas' Arch Manning to Florida's DJ Lagway to Penn State's Drew Allar to LSU's Garrett Nussmeier to Clemson's Cade Klubnik. Those QBs and many others have time to get fully right, but they will need to perform better and receive more help from those around them.

A new group of standout quarterbacks has emerged, including Oregon's Dante Moore and Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss, and one-time Heisman favorite Carson Beck has found a different level at Miami. But no offense has it all figured out right now.

As we examine another reshuffled Top 25 in this week's Power Rankings, we focused on the offenses, what's working and what still needs work as the halfway point of the season approaches. -- Adam Rittenberg

Previous ranking: 1

The Buckeyes could crank up the rushing attack. Ohio State ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 171.6 rushing yards per game and 10th in rushes per attempt going for 10 or more yards (15.2%). Freshman Bo Jackson, who's averaging 7.5 yards per carry after not getting a touch in the opener against Texas and taking over as the primary ball carrier ahead of James Peoples and CJ Donaldson, has since given the Buckeyes a jolt (Jackson now has 30 carries over the past two games). Ohio State getting more big plays out of the running game will be key down the line to fully complement Jeremiah Smith & Co. through the air. -- Jake Trotter

Miami QB Carson Beck totaled four touchdowns and 241 passing yards in a big win over Florida State. Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Previous ranking: 3

The Hurricanes have shown the ability to play smashmouth football and connect on explosive plays in the passing game in their 5-0 start. But they also have gone through lulls on offense that have turned double-digit leads into games that ended a little too close for comfort. It happened again in a 28-22 win over Florida State. Miami jumped out to a 28-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter. In that final quarter, Miami had 17 total yards, one first down and went 0-4 on third down. Against Florida and Notre Dame, Miami also had double-digit second-half leads before both teams made it a one score game as well. Miami did enough in all three of those games to win. But Miami coach Mario Cristobal also acknowledged after the game, "We've got a long ways to go." -- Andrea Adelson

Previous ranking: 2

A bye week might have come at the perfect time for the Ducks, who are coming off a thrilling overtime win at Penn State on Sept. 27 before they welcome Indiana for another top-10 matchup. Though there might have been questions about how Dante Moore would work within Oregon's offense, he and coordinator Will Stein have left no doubt that their partnership is sound, while Moore has continued to shine (74.6% completion rate, 14 touchdowns and only one interception), the real bedrock of the Ducks' unit has been their running game. Even though Tulane transfer running back Makhi Hughes did not pan out and will be taking a redshirt year, Oregon hasn't needed him -- the breakout of freshman running backs Dierre Hill Jr. (leads the team in rushing yards with 270) and Jordon Davison (leads the team in touchdowns with seven) has buoyed their attack. -- Paolo Uggetti

Previous ranking: 4

Lane Kiffin's Rebels enjoyed a bye week Saturday, and they host a wobbly Washington State team this coming weekend. So they have a bit of time to prepare for a massive pair of road games -- at Georgia in Week 8 and at Oklahoma in Week 9. They've averaged 36.7 points per game since quarterback Trinidad Chambliss took over in the starting lineup, so it's hard to complain about too much. But the run game could certainly help things out with a few more big plays. Even with Kewan Lacy on pace for an 1,150-yard season (projected over 13 games), he's only averaging 4.4 yards per carry, and the Rebels headed into Week 6 ranked just 73rd in yards per carry (not including sacks). Ole Miss is staying on schedule, but the big plays have to come from the pass. -- Bill Connelly

Previous ranking: 5

The Aggies ascended to the top 5 this week with a 31-9 win over Mississippi State. The Aggies started slowly, taking a 7-3 lead into halftime, scoring with 1:51 left in the second quarter. But KC Concepcion caught 34- and 2-yard TD passes in the second and third quarter respectively, and then the run game took over, with quarterback Marcel Reed scoring on a 7-yard carry and running back Rueben Owens II, who missed most of this past season with an injury, racking up 142 yards on 21 carries, with Le'Veon Moss adding 36 more on 11 carries. Mario Craver, the MSU transfer, caught a touchdown as well for the Aggies. Reed continues to improve, but still hasn't hit his stride yet, completing 13 of 23 throws for 180 yards. And with a defense that has become dominant of late, Reed's development with all the options around him has the streaking Aggies optimistic about the stretch run. -- Dave Wilson

Previous ranking: 6

Aside from the health of quarterback John Mateer, who remains sidelined after right hand surgery, the clearest point of improvement has to be a Sooners run game that began Week 6 ranked 105th nationally in yards per game (125.3) and 112th in yards per attempt (3.6). Saturday's 44-0 win over Kent State saw the most productive performance of Cal transfer Jaydn Ott's brief Oklahoma career (11 carries, 49 yards). But the Sooners still only mustered 4.5 yards per attempt against a Golden Flashes defense that entered the day with the nation's No. 134 run defense, and Oklahoma has yet to have a running back go for more than 100 yards in a game this fall. Mateer has often been the program's most effective runner this fall. Among the few silver linings of his injury is the opportunity for the Sooners to get their ground game sorted without him, something Oklahoma desperately needs in order to weather a brutal SEC schedule and remain a bona fide playoff contender. Between Ott, veteran Jovantae Barnes and underclassmen Tory Blaylock and Xavier Robinson, the Sooners surely have enough backfield talent. But as Oklahoma prepares to meet Texas in Dallas next weekend, it's still waiting for a No. 1 running back -- or simply a legitimate running game outside of Mateer -- to emerge. -- Eli Lederman

Previous ranking: 7

There's not much to nitpick with a Hoosiers offense averaging 47.8 points per game, 7.5 yards per play and converting third-down opportunities at 58%, all numbers that rank in the top 10 nationally. Indiana could be sharper on fourth down, though, as it has converted only 2 of 8 opportunities, ranking near the bottom of the FBS. The offense's struggles in a Sept. 27 win at Iowa is worth monitoring, especially with Oregon's defense looming this week. IU averaged only 2.7 yards per carry, and an offense predicated on big plays had just two longer than 16 yards. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza wasn't nearly as efficient (13-of-23 passing) when under duress, and an offensive line featuring several new faces will be facing pass rushers like Oregon's Matayo Uiagalelei and Penn State's Dani Dennis-Sutton. The Hoosiers feel good about primary running backs Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black, but will look for Khobie Martin or another No. 3 option following Lee Beebe Jr.'s season-ending injury. -- Rittenberg

Previous ranking: 9

The Red Raiders continued their torrid start, going 5-0 for the first time since 2013, winning all of them by more than 20 points for the first time since 1953-54, as they beat Houston 35-11. Tech had 549 yards and held Houston to 269 as Behren Morton threw for 345 yards and J'Koby Williams had his first two-TD game rushing for 107 yards on 19 attempts. What's scarier for opponents is Tech went just 1-for-6 on red zone touchdowns and missed two field goals, with Morton saying after the game that there's another level the Red Raiders can reach that nobody has seen yet. -- Wilson

Even after a win over then-No. 16 Vanderbilt, Alabama QB Ty Simpson spoke on ways he needs to improve postgame. Butch Dill/Getty Images

Previous ranking: 10

The Crimson Tide's offensive output in their 30-14 victory against Vanderbilt was a snapshot of what coach Kalen DeBoer believes the unit could be. Alabama piled up 486 yards of offense and went 7-for-15 on third down. Quarterback Ty Simpson threw for 340 yards, and Jam Miller ran for 136 with one touchdown in his best game of the season. Simpson distributed the ball to a bunch of playmakers: Ryan Williams caught six passes for 98 yards with one score; Germie Bernard had five catches for 82 yards with one score; and Isaiah Horton had four receptions for 66 yards. Tight end Josh Cuevas had a couple of big third-down catches. When Williams is focused and isn't dropping passes, it's nearly impossible for opponents to account for all the Tide's options. There's still plenty to clean up -- Simpson was upset at himself for taking four sacks. He admitted he needs to get rid of the ball faster or throw it away to take pressure off his offensive line. -- Mark Schlabach

Previous ranking: 11

The Bulldogs bounced back from their loss to Alabama with a 35-14 victory over Kentucky at home, and their offense looked pretty solid against the struggling Wildcats. Quarterback Gunner Stockton threw for 196 yards with one touchdown and one interception and ran for two more scores in three quarters. The Bulldogs went 9-for-12 on third down, piled up 425 yards of offense and didn't allow a sack. For the Bulldogs to reach their full potential, they're going to have to get healthy on the offensive line. Georgia was already missing starting tackle Earnest Greene III, who sat out for the third straight game with a back injury. Then left tackle Monroe Freeling went down with a leg injury on the second play from scrimmage against Kentucky and didn't return. Sophomore Bo Hughley stepped in at left tackle. Georgia used a different starting lineup on the line in each of its five games and needs to find continuity up front. Guard Dontrell Glover and tackle Juan Gaston played on the right side against Kentucky, the first time the Bulldogs started two true freshmen on the offensive line since 2008. -- Schlabach

Previous ranking: 13

Although the Volunteers are off to a 4-1 start, quarterback Joey Aguilar believes they can be even more explosive going forward as he continues to master Josh Heupel's system. On throws of 20 or more air yards this season, Aguilar is 10-of-19 for 443 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. Getting that deep shot element back in the Vols' offense has been a big deal after Nico Iamaleava went 13-of-44 on throws of 20-plus yards this past season. The wide receiver room was a bit of a question mark entering 2025, but Chris Brazzell II has been outstanding as the fourth-leading receiver in FBS and second-year wideouts Mike Matthews and Braylon Staley have stepped up as well. They'll try to light up an Arkansas defense led by an interim DC this week before it's time to hit the road and take on Alabama. -- Max Olson

Previous ranking: 19

An off week came at the right time for the Yellow Jackets, which Brent Key admitted went into their Week 5 matchup with Wake Forest running on fumes. Still, Georgia Tech survived that one and continues to rise in the rankings as others tumbled in Week 6. While the schedule remains manageable, and the Jackets have ample weapons, there is a push to get the passing game going with more consistent success. Eric Rivers, Malik Rutherford and Isiah Canion have all had their moments, but it has been up and down. The lack of explosiveness downfield showed early against Wake, and if Georgia Tech wants to keep Haynes King from taking 20 hits a game, distributing the ball better as a passer will be critical. -- David Hale

Previous ranking: 17

Entering their bye week, Brian Kelly's Tigers ranked 15th in points allowed per drive but ranked only 73rd on offense. This is a direct reversal of the profile LSU presented in recent years. Garrett Nussmeier has been throwing mostly short passes -- it's hard to avoid the idea that he might still be afflicted by the abdominal injury that occurred in preseason -- but the major issue is that Nussmeier has to do everything because the run game stinks. LSU has averaged just 4.2 yards per carry not including sacks (116th in FBS heading into Week 6), with starting running back Caden Durham averaging just 4.1. The rebuilt offensive line hasn't done its job well enough, and Durham's per-carry averages, both before and after contact, aren't acceptable. Following their loss to Ole Miss in Week 5, the Tigers will have to raise their game to get to the finish line around 10-2. Nussmeier's health is an ongoing concern, but actually being able to run the ball would help a lot. -- Connelly

Previous ranking: 16

Mizzou has a dynamite run game led by transfer star Ahmad Hardy -- who's currently on pace for 1,900 yards in 13 games -- and Beau Pribula is completing 76% of his passes. There's a lot to like about an offense that's averaging 45.2 points per game. But sacks have been an issue: The Tigers entered their bye week ranked 97th in sack rate (6.7%) and 121st in sacks per pressure (30.0%). They aren't making nearly enough big plays to justify that number of negative plays, either (117th in percent of completions gaining 20-plus yards). Injured star tackle Cayden Green isn't likely to be ready for the Alabama game this coming Saturday, but one way or another, Mizzou will need to keep Pribula upright to have a shot at an upset of Alabama this coming Saturday. -- Connelly

Previous ranking: 20

The offense is undeniably better under first-year coordinator Chip Lindsey, although the bar wasn't exactly high from 2024. Michigan has been exceptional with its run game, reaching the end zone 17 times in five games, including twice from Justice Haynes in Saturday's 24-10 home win against Wisconsin. The passing game also showed a bit of life in the Wisconsin win, as freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood passed for 27 yards and a touchdown. But there's certainly another gear for the passing game, especially if Michigan wants to reestablish itself as a CFP contender. Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley has been as advertised, and Semaj Morgan has delivered some solid performances, but Michigan still needs others to emerge for an offense with only three passing touchdowns and tied for 61st in completions of 20 yards or longer. Finding that next level will be critical this week at USC. -- Rittenberg

Previous ranking: 22

The Cougars, 5-0 after a 38-24 win over West Virginia on Friday, are a physical team with a clear identity between their top-10 scoring defense and top-15 rushing offense. True freshman QB Bear Bachmeier had been turnover-free through his first four starts before an interception and a fumble against the Mountaineers, but he's showing growth every week and produced a season-high 351 passing yards on Friday with 100-yard performances from receivers Chase Roberts and Parker Kingston. This is the slowest offense in the Big 12 from a tempo standpoint, so it'll be interesting to see how Bachmeier operates when he gets into more two-minute situations in tight Big 12 games and needs to go fast. The pressure is about to crank up considerably with a challenging four-game stretch ahead against Arizona, Utah, Iowa State and Texas Tech. -- Olson

Previous ranking: 21

CJ Carr continues to make his case to be in the Heisman race. Carr threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's win over Boise State, and in his past three games, he has thrown for eight scores without a pick (and notably been sacked just twice). The performance against a strong Boise State defense was encouraging, too, after some early struggles on the O-line, particularly in an opening-week loss to Miami. Notre Dame's next four games -- NC State, USC, Boston College and Navy -- won't see particularly ferocious pass rushes either, so the opportunity for the Irish O-line to gel ahead of a showdown with Pitt in November is there. -- Hale

Previous ranking: 23

This spring, Illini offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. outlined how explosive plays were the next step for the unit.

"We're going to have a little bit more vertical speed in what we're doing to stretch the defense than what we did [in 2024]," Lunney told ESPN. "We might have a little more down-the-field, stretch-the-defense threat."

Illinois has shown a significantly better downfield passing game this fall, and again in Saturday's win at Purdue, as Hank Beatty's 62-yard touchdown catch put the Illini on the board, and quarterback Luke Altmyer averaged 20.5 yards per completion. But Illinois' running game hasn't had the same big-play success. The Illini entered Saturday having only one game with a run of more than 26 yards. Although they had three rushing touchdowns against Purdue, including a 25-yarder from Ca'Lil Valentine, the team finished with just 117 yards on 41 carries (4.9 yards per carry). Illinois hasn't averaged more than five yards per carry against an FBS opponent, and likely will need to hit big run plays this week against Ohio State to have a chance for the upset. -- Rittenberg

Previous ranking: NR

For the first time all season, Virginia could not establish its ground game in a 30-27 overtime win over Louisville. The Cards held Virginia to a season-low 88 yards on the ground. So, instead, Virginia relied on its defense and timely plays from quarterback Chandler Morris to win. Despite the low rushing total, Virginia remains one of the best rushing teams in the country, averaging over 200 yards per game on the ground. And the Cavaliers have done it despite losing multiple starters and reserves to injury. Still, they have been able to find players to step up and a running back rotation that includes J'Mari Taylor, Xavier Brown and Harrison Waylee. Morris has made some plays, but he also takes some gambles that have led to turnovers and mistakes in the first six games. However, his leadership is undeniable, and he has lifted the Virginia offense to its best production under Tony Elliott. -- Adelson

Previous ranking: 18

The Commodores had too many self-inflicted wounds in their 30-14 loss at Alabama on Saturday. Quarterback Diego Pavia has been great for most of the past two seasons, but he admitted he tried to do too much in the red zone against the Crimson Tide. Pavia had a costly fumble and an interception on a pass he tried to force to tight end Eli Stowers. Vanderbilt also had five penalties for 52 yards. As much as Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea has upgraded his team's roster, the Commodores can't afford to make that many mistakes and beat the upper-echelon teams in the SEC. It won't get any easier for the Commodores in an upcoming three-game stretch against LSU (home), Missouri (home) and Texas (road). Vanderbilt also faces Tennessee on the road at the end of the regular season. The Commodores can clean up some of those mistakes in their upcoming open date. -- Schlabach

Behind QB Brendon Lewis, Memphis remained undefeated as it rolled past Tulsa. Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Previous ranking: 24

There are only so many holes to poke in a Tigers offense that entered Week 6 ranked 15th nationally and second among FBS offenses in points per game (38.6). Behind 266 yards and three touchdowns from Nevada transfer quarterback Brendon Lewis, Memphis rolled past AAC rivals Tulsa 45-7 to improve to 6-0 Saturday night. It was easily the most productive passing performance of Lewis' debut season with the Tigers, but there still hasn't been a vintage Ryan Silverfield aerial attack so far in 2025. Memphis began Saturday ranked 97th nationally in passing offense (200.6 yards per game). By comparison, the Tigers have never finished lower than 21st in the category across Silverfield's initial five seasons in charge of the program. At the same time, Memphis is running the football better than at any other point of Silverfield's tenure, and there's nothing wrong with a more balanced attack. But if the Tigers are going to vie for a conference title and remain in the playoff conversation come late fall, they'll likely need some more firepower through the air over the back half of the season. -- Lederman

Previous ranking: NR

Since his poor performance against Mississippi State on Sept. 6, quarterback Sam Leavitt has inched back toward the player who earned some preseason Heisman buzz. But if the Sun Devils are going to be a serious player in the Big 12, those inches need to turn into full strides. Cam Skattebo isn't walking through that door and the next games -- Utah and Texas Tech -- might be the toughest left on the schedule. -- Kyle Bonagura

Previous ranking: 15

The offense wasn't the issue in the Cyclones' 38-30 loss to Cincinnati. They moved the ball well enough through the air (314 yards) and on the ground (151) yards to win most games. But they were simply gashed up front, surrendering 7.6 yards per carry for a total of 260 rushing yards. That's a tough formula to win with. Coming into the season, Iowa State's defensive line was a concern and at the midway point of the regular season, that has not changed. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: NR

For the second straight week, Cincinnati was hitting on all cylinders on offense, showcasing a balanced attack that could turn the team into a real threat in the Big 12. In its 38-30 win against Iowa State, three players -- Evan Pryor, Tawee Walker and Brendan Sorsby -- combined for 264 yards on 33 carries, while Sorsby added 214 through the air. In a pair of Big 12 games, the Bearcats -- one of four unbeaten teams in conference play -- have amassed 1,082 yards of total offense. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 12

The sirens are blaring in Austin now, as the preseason No. 1 team fell from the AP poll completely after a 29-21 loss to unranked Florida, which had scored 33 points total in its previous three games. Arch Manning threw two interceptions to total five for the season, the most by a Texas QB in the first five games of a season since Sam Ehlinger in 2020. And the Longhorns' offensive line didn't provide much help, giving up six sacks and forcing Manning to adjust to pressure all day and serve as the Longhorns' leading rusher with 37 yards on 15 carries. The Longhorns' other three ballcarriers, Quintrevion Wisner, Ryan Niblett and Christian Clark, combined for 15 yards on 11 carries. -- Wilson