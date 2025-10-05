Oregon State fired special teams coordinator Jamie Christian on Sunday and is vowing to conduct a program-wide review following an 0-6 start, its worst since 1991.

Athletic director Scott Barnes, in a statement Sunday to Beavers fans, said he and coach Trent Bray are "reviewing every aspect of the program and committed to making immediate changes." Barnes said the team has not met expectations this season, while noting half of the regular season remains.

A Statement To Beaver Nation From Scott Barnes pic.twitter.com/oyf7deFhGo — The Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) October 5, 2025

Christian was in his second year at Oregon State after four at New Mexico. Oregon State had two field goal attempts blocked in a narrow loss to Houston last week and had a fumble on a kickoff in Saturday's 27-23 loss to Appalachian State. The Beavers rank last in the FBS in special teams efficiency.

Bray is 5-13 as Beavers coach after being promoted from defensive coordinator to replace Jonathan Smith. He is under contract for three more seasons.

Oregon State hosts Wake Forest this coming Saturday.