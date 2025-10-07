Open Extended Reactions

The SEC is eating up half the spots in the latest College Football Playoff top 12 projection -- and Texas isn't even taking up one of them.

The Longhorns are out following their loss to Florida in the Swamp. Penn State is out following an embarrassing loss at once-winless UCLA. Florida State is out after a second loss, this time to rival Miami.

Which means new teams can get in.

Below you'll find one team in the spotlight for each of the Power 4 leagues and another identified as an enigma. We've also tiered schools into four groups. Teams with Would be in status are featured in this week's top 12 projection, a snapshot of what the selection committee's ranking would look like if it were released today. Teams listed as On the cusp are the true bubble teams and the first ones outside the bracket. A team with Work to do is passing the eye test (for the most part) and has a chance at winning its conference, which means a guaranteed spot in the playoff. And a team that Would be out is playing in the shadows of the playoff -- for now.

The 13-member selection committee doesn't always agree with the Allstate Playoff Predictor, so the following categories are based on historical knowledge of the group's tendencies plus what each team has done to date.

Reminder: This will change week-to-week as each team builds -- or busts -- its résumé.

SEC

Spotlight: LSU. The Tigers came back into the conversation this week, in part because Penn State tumbled out and opened a spot. They ranked No. 12 in our projection. If the playoff were today, though, the committee's No. 12 team would get knocked out of the field during the seeding process to make room for the fifth-highest-ranked conference champion. If LSU is going to truly legitimize itself in the playoff race, it has to move up into a top-10 spot, which is the safest place to be. That's not going to be easy, considering LSU has the 10th-most-difficult remaining schedule, according to ESPN Analytics. The metrics give LSU the 10th-best chance in the SEC to reach the conference championship game (4.4%). Saturday's game against South Carolina is critical because the next three opponents (No. 20 Vandy, No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 8 Alabama) are ranked, and two of the three games are on the road. If LSU is going to be a factor in the postseason, it has to improve its running game and its big-play capabilities. The run game ranks 119th in the country with 104.8 yards per game, and LSU is No. 103 in plays over 20 yards (18).

The enigma: Missouri. We'll learn more about the undefeated Tigers on Saturday when they host Alabama, but as of right now, their best wins are against Kansas and South Carolina. They've got the No. 3 running game in the country (292 yards per game), and lead the country in third-down conversion percentage (61.6%). Defensively, they're fundamentally sound, leading the country with only 20 missed tackles. Can they maintain this success against a ranked opponent? The Tigers have the seventh-most-difficult remaining schedule, according to ESPN Analytics. They're about to enter their season-defining stretch, and they had a bye week to prepare for the Tide. After that, it's back-to-back road trips to Auburn and Vandy. This month will determine how seriously to take Mizzou.

If the playoff were today

Would be in: Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M

On the cusp: LSU

Work to do: Missouri, Vanderbilt

Would be out: Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas

Big Ten

Spotlight: Michigan. The Wolverines have won three straight games since the Week 2 road loss at Oklahoma, and they're growing along with freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. According to ESPN Analytics, Michigan currently has the fourth-best chance to reach the Big Ten title game (22.5%) behind Ohio State, Oregon and Indiana, but the latter two play each other Saturday. If Michigan can win at USC on Saturday, the picture begins to change, but ESPN's FPI gives USC a 68.5% chance to win. If Michigan loses, it would be in a must-win situation against rival Ohio State in the regular-season finale to avoid a third loss and have a chance at an at-large bid. (That is assuming, of course, that Michigan doesn't stumble along the way to sneaky good teams such as Washington and Maryland.) The Wolverines have one of the nation's top rushing offenses and defenses heading into USC. Speaking of the Trojans ...

The enigma: USC. Can the Trojans play four quarters against a ranked opponent? USC was undefeated heading into Illinois on Sept. 27, and couldn't finish in a 34-32 loss. They get the Wolverines at home before heading to rival Notre Dame on Oct. 18. A win against Michigan would give USC a much-needed cushion, considering its two toughest remaining games -- Notre Dame and Nov. 22 at Oregon -- are on the road. USC's defense has allowed at least 30 points in each of the past two games. The selection committee won't penalize USC for a close road loss to a decent Illinois team, but it will be looking for statement wins, and right now the Trojans don't have one.

If the playoff were today

Would be in: Indiana, Ohio State, Oregon

On the cusp: Michigan

Work to do: Illinois, Maryland, Nebraska, USC, Washington

Would be out: Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, Wisconsin

ACC

Spotlight: Georgia Tech. The undefeated Yellow Jackets are one missed call from being in the "work to do" category below. Officials missed a critical offsides penalty Sept. 27 at Wake Forest, helping Georgia Tech drive down the field for a game-tying field goal before winning in overtime. The selection committee members will know this situation and consider it during their discussions. The Jackets are here because of their realistic chance to reach the ACC title game -- not their résumé, which doesn't include any wins against ranked opponents, and that might continue, as none of their remaining ACC opponents is currently ranked. Rival Georgia will be Georgia Tech's best chance to impress the selection committee for an at-large bid if the Jackets don't win the ACC. They're good enough, though, to be undefeated heading into the Georgia game, which could make things interesting. Right now ESPN's FPI projects the Jackets to win each remaining game except against Duke and Georgia. That's why ESPN Analytics is showing Georgia Tech has the fourth-best chance (18.6%) in the league to reach the ACC title game behind Miami, Duke and Virginia. If Georgia Tech doesn't lock up a spot as the ACC champ, the committee will have a significant debate about the Jackets as a two-loss ACC runner-up (loss in ACC title game and to Georgia) with no statement wins.

The enigma: Virginia. First the Cavaliers caught the nation's attention with the Friday night spotlight win against Florida State, and then they eked out an overtime road win against Louisville. Now they've got the third-best chance to reach the ACC title game (45.3%), according to ESPN Analytics. That's because ESPN's FPI projects Virginia to lose at Duke on Nov. 15, its toughest remaining game. Virginia is similar to Georgia Tech in that it's unlikely to face any ranked conference opponents the rest of the season, but it doesn't have a big-time nonconference opponent to help compensate for that. So if the Hoos don't win the ACC, that Week 2 loss at NC State could come back to haunt them as a two-loss conference runner-up. Virginia fans should be cheering for FSU to run the table because the more the Noles win, the better that Sept. 26 win against them looks.

If the playoff were today

Would be in: Miami

On the cusp: Georgia Tech

Work to do: Virginia

Would be out: Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Pitt, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Big 12

Spotlight: BYU. The undefeated Cougars are here because they're on a collision course with Texas Tech to play for the Big 12 title. According to ESPN Analytics, BYU has the second-best chance to reach the Big 12 championship game (43%) behind the Red Raiders (67.3%). This will get settled on the field before then, as those teams play each other Nov. 8 at Texas Tech. It's currently the only game on the Cougars' schedule that ESPN's FPI gives them less than a 50% chance to win. Even if BYU loses that game, if it's the Cougars' only loss, they could face Texas Tech again in the league championship. BYU would lock up a spot with the Big 12 title, but two losses to the Red Raiders would likely knock them out as the conference runner-up. That depends, though, on how many Big 12 opponents are ranked by the selection committee.

The enigma: Arizona State. The close road loss to a much-improved Mississippi State team isn't as bad as it might have seemed (though the Bulldogs have had a dose of reality with back-to-back losses to Tennessee and Texas A&M). The Sun Devils have won three straight games since that Sept. 6 loss, knocking off Baylor and TCU to reposition themselves near the top of the Big 12 standings again. The question is whether the defending conference champs are good enough to repeat. The season-defining stretch begins Saturday at Utah, followed by home games against Texas Tech and Houston before heading to Iowa State ahead of the first CFP ranking Nov. 4. ESPN's FPI projects ASU will lose three of those next four.

If the playoff were today

Would be in: Texas Tech

On the cusp: BYU

Work to do: Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, TCU, Utah

Would be out: Baylor, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, UCF, West Virginia

Independent

Would be out: Notre Dame. The Irish have a case to be the selection committee's top two-loss team, and they're doing everything right to make the slow climb back into the conversation. No team in the country has a better chance to win out than Notre Dame (42.2%), according to ESPN Analytics. One of the biggest criticisms of the Irish in their back-to-back season-opening losses was the defense, which had allowed Texas A&M 41 points, but Notre Dame hasn't allowed more than 13 in each of its past two wins. Notre Dame's toughest remaining game will be on Oct. 18 against rival USC, but the Irish get the Trojans at home. If Notre Dame can finish 10-2 it won't be a lock, but its playoff chances will skyrocket.

Group of 5

Spotlight: Memphis. As the projected winner of the American this week, Memphis would earn the No. 12 seed at LSU's expense. The undefeated (Memphis) Tigers have a win against a beleaguered Arkansas team that's helping push their strength of record to No. 18 in the country -- a slight edge over No. 19 South Florida, but all of the other Group of 5 contenders aren't far behind. This will settle itself on the field, as Memphis plays South Florida on Oct. 25, Tulane on Nov. 7 and Navy on Nov. 27. Memphis still has the best chance to win the American (45.9%), according to ESPN Analytics. The Tigers also have the best chance of any Group of 5 team to reach the CFP (38.4%).

The enigma: UNLV. The Rebels are undefeated and have done something Penn State could not -- beat UCLA. UNLV has the edge against Boise State following the Broncos' second loss in Week 6, but those two teams will face each other Oct. 18 at Boise State. They're also projected to meet again in the Mountain West Conference title game. Boise State (45.1%) still has the best chance to win the league, with UNLV (33.8%) a close second. According to ESPN Analytics, UNLV has the fifth-best chance to reach the CFP (9.5%).

If the playoff were today

Would be in: Memphis

Work to do: Navy, North Texas, Old Dominion, South Florida, Tulane, UNLV

Bracket

Based on our weekly projection, the seeding would be:

First-round byes

No. 1 Miami (ACC champ)

No. 2 Ohio State (Big Ten champ)

No. 3 Oregon

No. 4 Texas A&M (SEC champ)

First-round games

On campus, Dec. 19 and 20

No. 12 Memphis (American champ) at No. 5 Ole Miss

No. 11 Tennessee at No. 6 Alabama

No. 10 Texas Tech (Big 12 champ) at No. 7 Oklahoma

No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 Georgia

Quarterfinal games

At the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl Presented by Prudential and Allstate Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

No. 12 Memphis/No. 5 Ole Miss winner vs. No. 4 Texas A&M

No. 11 Tennessee/No. 6 Alabama winner vs. No. 3 Oregon

No. 10 Texas Tech/No. 7 Oklahoma winner vs. No. 2 Ohio State

No. 9 Indiana/No. 8 Georgia winner vs. No. 1 Miami