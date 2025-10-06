Open Extended Reactions

No. 7 Indiana is set to regain All-Big Ten cornerback and special teams ace D'Angelo Ponds this week as the seventh-ranked Hoosiers visit No. 3 Oregon.

Ponds, a first-team All-Big Ten selection and second-team All-America selection in 2024, was a late scratch from Indiana's Sept. 27 game against Iowa with an undisclosed injury. The Hoosiers did not play last week, and coach Curt Cignetti said Monday that he expects Ponds "to be fine and play."

The 5-foot-9, 173-pound Ponds had 11 tackles, three tackles for loss, an interception and a blocked punt return for a touchdown this season. He had 55 tackles, three interceptions, nine pass breakups and a blocked kick in 2024.

Ryland Gandy started in place of Ponds against Iowa.

"[Defensive coordinator Bryant Haines] took out the eraser and ink pen and the game plan changed a little bit, played a little bit more zone than he planned on playing going into the game, and I thought we did well," Cignetti said.