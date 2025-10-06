Heather Dinich is putting Georgia on upset alert at Auburn, which is coming off a bye week. (0:47)

Auburn is moving its 2026 home game with Baylor to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as part of an arrangement with the Aflac Kickoff Game to provide NIL opportunities for Auburn players, a first in college football for neutral-site games.

The Peach Bowl, in coordination with the Aflac game, will provide opportunities for promotional appearances for Auburn players promoting ticket sales and ancillary events.

"Any time we have the ability to advance Auburn student-athletes' ability to earn third-party NIL compensation, we will take that opportunity," athletic director John Cohen said. "The exposure of playing on a national stage against a Power Four opponent in one of the premier neutral-site games in the country will not only benefit our student-athletes financially, but it will also enhance their brands."

Baylor and Auburn met in this year's season opener for each team, with the Tigers winning 38-24. Next year's game was originally scheduled as the second game of a home-and-home to be played at Auburn.

Auburn will receive an allotment of 20,645 tickets for the game, while Baylor will receive the SEC standard 3,000 tickets held for visiting teams. The Aflac Kickoff Game will sell the remaining inventory.

This game will mark just the sixth time that Baylor and Auburn have met dating to 1954. The all-time series is currently tied 2-2-1, including the Tigers' win this year.