2025 'College GameDay' Week 7: Indiana at Oregon

Open Extended Reactions

Week 7 location

The 39th season of "College GameDay" has kicked off its 32nd year of road shows. "College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is headed to Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday for a showdown between Indiana and Oregon. Rece Davis hosts the three-hour show, and he will be joined by analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban at the desk, along with college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims and college football betting analyst "Stanford Steve" Coughlin. "GameDay" legend Lee Corso retired after the Aug. 30 broadcast.

Stream 'College GameDay' | 'College GameDay' merchandise | College football schedule | College football rankings

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be held at Memorial Quad in Eugene. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. PT, and fans can line up early.

Click here for more details on directions, parking instructions and everything else you need for No. 7 Indiana at No. 3 Oregon.

Why we're excited for Indiana at Oregon

Two of the three remaining undefeated teams in the Big Ten will face off this weekend with "College GameDay" visiting Eugene for the 13th time (most of any school outside the Eastern and Central Time Zones).

This is the fourth time that the schools have met and first since 2004.

Dan Lanning is 5-4 against AP top-10 opponents since becoming Oregon's coach in 2022.

Something has to give in this game, as both teams rank in the top 10 in scoring offense, scoring defense, total offense and total defense.

This matchup features two of the six players with the shortest odds to win the Heisman, according to Odds by ESPN BET Sportsbook. Oregon's Dante Moore is the co-favorite with Miami's Carson Beck at 6-1, while Indiana's Fernando Mendoza is at 15-1, tied with Ohio State's Julian Sayin for fifth-shortest odds.

The last time Indiana and Oregon were on 'College GameDay'

Indiana hosted Washington for CGD on Oct. 26, 2024. The Hoosiers defeated the Huskies 31-17. Saturday marks Indiana's fifth appearance on "College GameDay." Oregon last appeared on CGD on Sept. 27, 2025, when they were hosted by Penn State. The Ducks defeated the Nittany Lions 30-24. Saturday marks Oregon's 34th appearance on "College GameDay."

Keep 'College GameDay' going

Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. return with "Countdown to GameDay Live." The digital pregame show will be live each week at 8:30 a.m. ET and is available across social and streaming platforms.

Fans can also keep up with the game on the ESPN App. To learn more about ESPN's networks and services, check out this direct-to-consumer FAQ.

For all of the latest "College GameDay" updates this season, check back in with our "College GameDay" home page periodically.