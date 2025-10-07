Open Extended Reactions

Amid a 2-3 start to Bill Belichick's tenure at North Carolina, the team has scrapped plans for a documentary series chronicling the season with Hulu, according to a report from Inside Carolina.

The series, which was set to follow UNC for the entire season, was actually UNC's second crack at a documentary of Belichick's inaugural college campaign, but an earlier project with HBO's "Hard Knocks" was also scrapped over the summer.

Reports in the aftermath of the "Hard Knocks" decision cited discomfort with the role Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, would play in the project. However, UNC strongly denied that and said the decision was ultimately Belichick's.

Sources at the time told ESPN that Belichick soured on the HBO project because it planned to follow North Carolina only through fall camp, and he wanted an opportunity to showcase the full breadth of the Tar Heels' season, which the Hulu show would do.

Documents obtained by ESPN through a public records request showed that Hudson would have likely had a sizable role in any documentary, with a "talking points" memo from the school's PR department noting, "Jordon is playing an active role in the filming and production of a documentary about Coach Belichick's first season of college football, so in that capacity, she may be seen on the sidelines of Carolina Football practices or games."

Nixing the Hulu project likely has far more to do with the on-field issues Belichick is facing at Carolina.

The Heels have lost their first three games vs. Power Four opponents by a combined score of 120-33, including a blowout defeat to the Clemson Tigers last Saturday in which the Heels trailed 28-3 after the first quarter.

Belichick has offered little in the way of public criticism of his team, noting after the Clemson game that he didn't see a need for significant changes in personnel or the coaching staff.

"The main thing we need to do is to keep doing what we're doing but do them better," Belichick said. "Fundamentally, we're not doing the wrong things, we're just not doing them well enough."

UNC general manager Michael Lombardi raised eyebrows, however, with a letter to donors last week asking for patience with the program during a "rebuilding" period and noting the number of players from past recruiting classes who had left the program. UNC took 70 transfers after Belichick's arrival, including 30 in the spring portal window.

The characterization that this was a rebuilding project, however, was not part of Belichick's vernacular during the offseason, and it's one receiver Jordan Shipp pushed back against following the Clemson loss.

"I'm not here to rebuild, I'm here to win football games," Shipp said. "That's why I'm here. Whatever they're doing with the donors, that has nothing to do with me. I'm here to win football games and that's what 100 percent of my focus is on."