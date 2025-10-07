Open Extended Reactions

BOULDER, Colo. -- Colorado's live buffalo mascot Ralphie VII appears to be a big fan of a certain yacht rock song. So much so that it inspired her new nickname of Brandy.

This is a fine buffalo, too.

The 1-year-old bundle of 700-pound energy earned her moniker after the Ralphie Handlers squad noticed she took a liking to the 1972 hit tune "Brandy (You're a Fine Girl)" by Looking Glass.

A release from the school Tuesday said that "in addition to enjoying the tune, Brandy, clearly a fine girl, strongly identifies with the lyrics."

Ralphie VII has shown more of a propensity to run than their predecessor, Ralphie VI. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

A classic-rock nod to one of college football's most iconic traditions. Colorado's live buffalo mascots have been part of the school's fabric for the past 58 years.

Ralphie VII made her first appearance on Sept. 20 against Wyoming at Folsom Field as she took over for Ralphie VI, who retired after showing an indifference toward running.

The newest buffalo was an instant hit.

As custom dictates, a mascot receives her nickname sometime after the first run. The names of Ralphies before Brandy include Moonshine (Ralphie II), Tequila (Ralphie III), Rowdy (Ralphie IV), Blackout (Ralphie V), and Ember (Ralphie VI).

The band Looking Glass originated from New Brunswick, New Jersey, and started out performing at frat parties. Their biggest -- and catchiest -- hit, "Brandy (You're a Fine Girl)," shot up the music chart to No. 1. It's a tune about a barmaid pining after a sailor whose true love remains the sea.