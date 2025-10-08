Open Extended Reactions

Georgia starting offensive tackles Monroe Freeling and Earnest Greene III have been limited in practice this week, and the No. 10 Bulldogs are hoping to get at least one of them back for Saturday's game at Auburn.

Freeling, who started the past 10 games at left tackle, left with an ankle injury after the first possession of last week's victory against Kentucky and didn't return.

"Monroe's been able to do a little bit," Smart told reporters Wednesday on the SEC teleconference. "He's been able to run and work out and do some things, but it's still going to be more like today, tomorrow, we find more out. ... The requirement it takes to be able to strain and play at this level, we've got to find out if he's able to do that."

Greene, the right tackle who has 25 career starts, missed the past two games and has played sparingly this season because of a back injury.

"He's running, moving around, been able to do some pass sets and do some [individual] stuff, and just continues to get better," Smart said.

Georgia lost four starting offensive linemen from its 2024 team, and injuries have decimated the unit this season. The Bulldogs (4-1, 2-1 SEC) used a different starting lineup in each of its first five games; center Drew Bobo is the only player who started every game.

Last week, freshmen Dontrell Glover and Juan Gaston Jr. started at right guard and right tackle, respectively. It was the first time the Bulldogs started two true freshmen on the offensive line since 2008.

The Bulldogs have won eight straight games against the Tigers (3-2, 0-2 SEC).