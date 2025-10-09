Ranking the top 10 freshman QBs in college football

Open Extended Reactions

Evaluating freshmen quarterbacks is an inexact science. No situations are the same and supporting cast, scheme and maturity all factor heavily into how quickly young passers adjust. There are always growing pains along the way, but through the first half of the season, these 10 freshmen (including redshirts) have exceeded expectations.

Let's take a look at the list which includes four freshmen QB's leading top-25 programs.

Carr is one of college football's most poised quarterbacks regardless of class. The redshirt freshman wasn't the reason Notre Dame lost to Miami or Texas A&M-in fact, he kept the Irish in contention. Carr ranks seventh nationally in QBR (86.3) because of his decision-making and accuracy. He's lost just 25 yards on negative plays through five weeks and has done a remarkable job protecting the football, tossing 11 touchdowns to just two interceptions.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder has the size and arm talent to make every throw, plus terrific mental toughness and competitiveness. The former No. 2 Pocket Passer in the ESPN 300, has the makings of a future top-five NFL draft pick.

Yes, Sayin benefits from one of the best supporting casts in the country, but he's done his part by making the right decisions. The redshirt freshman has been an efficient distributor and wonderful game-manager who doesn't put the ball in harm's way. His 80.2% completion percentage through six weeks leads the nation, and he completed 85% of his passes in a rout of Minnesota.

He has thrown 13 touchdowns to three interceptions with poise, confidence and a knack for making clutch plays. Expect more explosive plays to come as the former five-star continues to matures.

It hasn't always been pretty, but Bachmeier has guided the Cougars to a 5-0 start after being thrust into action following Jake Retzlaff's unexpected departure. The true freshman has the luxury of an experienced team around him and has contributed as a runner all year. He has completed 68% of his passes and only turned the ball over once.

The former No. 12-ranked dual-threat prospect still needs refinement on intermediate and deep throws, but he's efficient, makes the routine plays and keeps BYU out of long-yardage situations.

The Terps' schedule has allowed Washington time to grow into the position. But Maryland hasn't been afraid to throw the ball, averaging 40 pass attempts against four FBS opponents. For the most part, he has handled it quite well for a true freshman, turning the ball over just once and taking only one sack.

The former No. 3 dual-threat prospect has struggled throwing down the field and is completing just 51% of his attempts beyond five yards. But Washington is a physical specimen who has all the tools to bloom into a big-time player by year's end. The Terrapins avoid Penn state and Ohio State this year, but how he navigates upcoming games against Nebraska, Michigan, Indiana and Illinois will reveal a lot.

Sagapolutele is the most high-risk, high-reward freshman quarterback making an impact this fall. His release, arm strength and ability to change arm angles leaves scouts salivating, but he's been too risky with the football and Cal's offensive line really struggled at home protecting him against Duke. He was 17-of-38 with two interceptions, including a pick-six, in a mind-boggling loss to San Diego State.

He's not a runner, so the offense is limited to his skill and decision-making. Sagapolutele oozes upside but must play cleaner even as a true freshman. A low completion percentage and high turnover rate is not a sustainable combination for the former No. 14-ranked pocket passer.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is 15th in the country in passing yards. Amanda Loman/Getty Images

No player on this list entered with higher expectations than the former five-star and No. 1 overall prospect. Underwood's talent is obvious and there have been flashes of brilliance, yet also plenty of true freshman moments and erratic accuracy, especially during an early road test against Oklahoma's vaunted defense.

Underwood has thrown just three touchdowns and has just a 59% completion rate. For all his elite physical traits and athleticism, he's still learning how to play with nuance. Still, Underwood's good is really good, he's just not far along. Expect his efficiency to blossom as he gains more experience.

Lightly recruited because of his size and arm strength, the former three-star has continued to outperform expectations -- just like he did at Las Vegas powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School. The redshirt freshman been very productive and efficient for Timmy Chang and the 2-2 Rainbow Warriors.

Alejado hasn't turned the ball over and was stellar in a win against Air Force, going 35-of-47 for 457 yards and three touchdowns. Completing 70% of his passes, Alejado has the Warriors poised for a bowl run.

Jackson isn't a household name, but he's been on fire for the Bobcats. The former three-star recruit out of Texas has thrown seven touchdowns and just one interception and has added a dual-threat element on the ground with his athleticism, tacking on nearly 300 rushing yards and six more scores. Texas State sits at 3-2 after a big win over Arkansas State, with Troy up next. The redshirt freshman's emergence has made the Bobcats legitimate Sun Belt contenders.

The 6-foot-5 230-pounder isn't much of a running threat, but he's steadily progressing in the passing game completing close to 65% of his passes with only two INT's. He threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns against Rutgers but struggled to push the ball vertically in a loss versus Ohio State last weekend. Minnesota's salty defense has helped the redshirt freshman ease into the job, but its schedule is now stiffening up. Lindsey, a former three-star, will have to take his game to the next level.

Drake Lindsey has a TD pass in all but one game this season. Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire

Heintschel has only made one start, but what a showing he had last week against Boston College. Pitt dominated the Eagles and Heintschel did not look like a freshman. Pitt was his only P4 offer and with Eli Holstein and the run game struggling against Louisville the week before, the Panthers turned to Heintschel and he went 30-of-41 for 323 yards and four touchdowns. While Boston College is 1-4 and has allowed 28 or more points in every game against FBS opponents, it was an eye-opening performance from Heintschel. Early returns look very promising for the true freshman.