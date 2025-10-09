Open Extended Reactions

Notre Dame wide receiver Jaden Greathouse, who opened the season as a starter, will miss his second straight game with a right thigh injury.

Greathouse, a breakout star of Notre Dame's College Football Playoff run last season, is listed as out for Saturday's home game against NC State. He also missed last week's win over Boise State and has been limited to four receptions for 73 receiving yards this season after racking up a combined 233 receiving yards and three touchdowns against Penn State and Ohio State in the CFP semifinal and championship games.

Top placekicker Noah Burnette remains questionable with a right hip injury. He has missed two of Notre Dame's past three games.

Tight end Cooper Flanagan, who suffered a ruptured left Achilles against Georgia in last year's CFP quarterfinals and has not played this season, is also listed as questionable for the NC State game.