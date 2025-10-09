Open Extended Reactions

Florida State freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard was released from the hospital Thursday, nearly six weeks after he was shot in the back of the head while driving his aunt home.

In a statement, Florida State said Pritchard is alert, responsive and able to communicate. He is being moved from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital to Brooks Rehabilitation in Jacksonville for the next stage in his recovery.

On a video posted to Instagram Stories by quarterback Tommy Castellanos, the entire FSU team cheered Pritchard as he was wheeled on a stretcher out of the hospital for the trip to Jacksonville.

"We are thankful for the efforts, thoughts and prayers of so many people and ask that you continue to support Ethan and his family as this process continues," the school said in a statement.

Pritchard was shot Aug. 31 in what the authorities have described as a case of mistaken identity. He was dropping his aunt and a child off following a family party in Havana, Florida, about 16 miles from Tallahassee, near the Georgia state line.

Four people were arrested last month in connection with the shooting.

"I am so thankful for everyone who has prayed for my son," said Earl Pritchard, Ethan's father. "There have been a lot of ups and downs over these last 39 days, and it is remarkable that Ethan and I were able to leave the hospital together today."

Earl Pritchard also thanked Florida State coach Mike Norvell for checking in every day and being a constant presence in the hospital.

"His players and staff have continued to make us feel part of the team," Earl Pritchard said. "I can't fully express how much those moments have meant to me and Ethan."

Earl Pritchard also thanked the hospital and Florida State sports medicine staffs as well as the staff at Seminole High in Sanford, Florida, where Ethan played, for the support.

"I also want to thank Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young and the FDLE for their hard work and dedication to pursuing justice for Ethan," Earl Pritchard said. "My heart is filled with gratitude for the outpouring of support for so many people, and I'm so appreciative for every single one of you.

"Ethan has a long journey ahead of him, but I know he will continue to fight and he will do so with the full support of our FSU and Seminole County families and all who have been impacted by his story."