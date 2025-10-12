Oklahoma punts and Ryan Niblett breaks through the defense to score a 75-yard touchdown for Texas. (0:58)

The top two teams in the poll stayed steady but there was movement not far below. Then-no. 7 Indiana went to then-no. 3 Oregon and notched a big win to declare themselves as legitimate national title contenders while then-unranked Texas defeated then-no. 6 Oklahoma at the Texas State Fair. Meanwhile, Alabama and Ole Miss squeaked out wins. Now they are atop the SEC alongside Texas A&M.

What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Previous ranking: 1

2025 record: 6-0

Week 7 result: Defeated Illinois 34-16

Stat to know: The win over Illinois was OSU's 14th straight win as the AP No. 1, the longest streak in program history.

What's next: Saturday at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Previous ranking: 2

2025 record: 5-0

Week 7 result: Idle

What's next: Friday vs. Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 7

2025 record: 6-0

Week 7 result: Defeated Oregon 30-20

Stat to know: The win over Oregon was Indiana's second ever over an AP top-5 opponent.

What's next: Saturday vs. Michigan State, 3:30 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 5

2025 record: 6-0

Week 7 result: Defeated Florida 34-17

Stat to know: This is A&M's first 6-0 start to the season since 2016.

What's next: Saturday at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 4

2025 record: 6-0

Week 7 result: Defeated Washington State 24-21

Stat to know: This is Ole Miss's first 6-0 start since 2022.

What's next: Saturday at Georgia, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 8

2025 record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Defeated Missouri 27-24

Stat to know: Alabama is 4-0 in true road games against Missouri.

What's next: Saturday vs. Tennessee, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 9

2025 record: 6-0

Week 7 result: Defeated Kansas 42-17

Stat to know: Texas Tech is 6-0 for the first time since 2013.

What's next: Saturday at Arizona State, 4 p.m., Fox

Previous ranking: 3

2025 record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Lost to Indiana 30-20

Stat to know: Oregon's 18-game win streak at home in regular-season games was snapped by Indiana.

What's next: Saturday at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: 10

2025 record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Defeated Auburn 20-10

Stat to know: Georgia has won nine straight games against Auburn.

What's next: Saturday vs. Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 11

2025 record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Defeated South Carolina 20-10

Stat to know: LSU has nine-straight wins against South Carolina.

What's next: Saturday at Vanderbilt, noon, ABC

Previous ranking: 12

2025 record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Defeated Arkansas 34-31

Stat to know: Tennessee's win snapped a four-game losing streak against Arkansas.

What's next: Saturday at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 13

2025 record: 6-0

Week 7 result: Defeated Virginia Tech 35-20

Stat to know: Georgia Tech is 6-0 for just the second time since joining the ACC in 1979.

What's next: Saturday at Duke, noon, ESPN

Previous ranking: 16

2025 record: 4-2

Week 7 result: Defeated NC State 36-7

Stat to know: Notre dame has 23 consecutive home wins against ACC opponents dating back to 2017.

What's next: Saturday vs. USC, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Previous ranking: 6

2025 record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Lost to Texas 23-6

Stat to know: The loss to Texas was Oklahoma's sixth loss against an unranked team as an AP top-10 team since 2019.

What's next: Saturday at South Carolina, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 18

2025 record: 6-0

Week 7 result: Defeated Arizona 33-27 (2OT)

Stat to know: BYU has started 6-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time in school history.

What's next: Saturday vs. Utah, 8 p.m., Fox

Previous ranking: 14

2025 record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Lost to Alabama 27-24

Stat to know: Against Alabama, Beau Pribula had his third game of the season with two or more passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. He has had more of such games than any other SEC quarterback.

What's next: Saturday at Auburn, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 20

2025 record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday vs. LSU, noon, ABC

Previous ranking: 19

2025 record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday vs. Washington State, 6:30 p.m., The CW

Previous ranking: 24

2025 record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Defeated North Texas 63-36

Stat to know: After the win over UNT, South Florida's chances of reaching the CFP jumped to 19.2 percent according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor.

What's next: Saturday vs. FAU, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Defeated Michigan 31-13

Stat to know: USC was previously 0-3 against Michigan in regular season games.

What's next: Saturday at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 4-2

Week 7 result: Defeated Oklahoma 23-6

Stat to know: Texas outscored Oklahoma 20-0 in the second half. That is the team's best second half point differential in conference play since joining the SEC.

What's next: Saturday at Kentucky, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 23

2025 record: 6-0

Week 7 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday at UAB, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Defeated Arizona State 42-10

Stat to know: Utah's 32-point win over ASU was its third-largest win over an AP-ranked opponent in school history.

What's next: Saturday at BYU, 8 p.m., Fox

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Defeated UCF 20-11

Stat to know:Cincinnati's five-game win streak is its longest as a member of the Big 12.

What's next: Saturday at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Defeated Maryland 34-31

Stat to know: Nebraska had three turnovers against Maryland after entering the game with three turnovers for the entire season.

What's next: Friday at Minnesota, 8 p.m., Fox