          AP college football Week 7 poll reaction: What's next for each Top-25 team

          Ryan Niblett takes punt return 75 yards to the house (0:58)

          Oklahoma punts and Ryan Niblett breaks through the defense to score a 75-yard touchdown for Texas. (0:58)

          Oct 12, 2025, 06:25 PM

          The top two teams in the poll stayed steady but there was movement not far below. Then-no. 7 Indiana went to then-no. 3 Oregon and notched a big win to declare themselves as legitimate national title contenders while then-unranked Texas defeated then-no. 6 Oklahoma at the Texas State Fair. Meanwhile, Alabama and Ole Miss squeaked out wins. Now they are atop the SEC alongside Texas A&M.

          What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

          Stats courtesy of ESPN Research.

          All times Eastern.

          1. Ohio State Buckeyes

          Previous ranking: 1

          2025 record: 6-0

          Week 7 result: Defeated Illinois 34-16

          Stat to know: The win over Illinois was OSU's 14th straight win as the AP No. 1, the longest streak in program history.

          What's next: Saturday at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m., CBS

          2. Miami Hurricanes

          Previous ranking: 2

          2025 record: 5-0

          Week 7 result: Idle

          What's next: Friday vs. Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          3. Indiana Hoosiers

          Previous ranking: 7

          2025 record: 6-0

          Week 7 result: Defeated Oregon 30-20

          Stat to know: The win over Oregon was Indiana's second ever over an AP top-5 opponent.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Michigan State, 3:30 p.m., Peacock

          4. Texas A&M Aggies

          Previous ranking: 5

          2025 record: 6-0

          Week 7 result: Defeated Florida 34-17

          Stat to know: This is A&M's first 6-0 start to the season since 2016.

          What's next: Saturday at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

          5. Ole Miss Rebels

          Previous ranking: 4

          2025 record: 6-0

          Week 7 result: Defeated Washington State 24-21

          Stat to know: This is Ole Miss's first 6-0 start since 2022.

          What's next: Saturday at Georgia, 3:30 p.m., ABC

          6. Alabama Crimson Tide

          Previous ranking: 8

          2025 record: 5-1

          Week 7 result: Defeated Missouri 27-24

          Stat to know: Alabama is 4-0 in true road games against Missouri.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Tennessee, 7:30 p.m., ABC

          7. Texas Tech Red Raiders

          Previous ranking: 9

          2025 record: 6-0

          Week 7 result: Defeated Kansas 42-17

          Stat to know: Texas Tech is 6-0 for the first time since 2013.

          What's next: Saturday at Arizona State, 4 p.m., Fox

          8. Oregon Ducks

          Previous ranking: 3

          2025 record: 5-1

          Week 7 result: Lost to Indiana 30-20

          Stat to know: Oregon's 18-game win streak at home in regular-season games was snapped by Indiana.

          What's next: Saturday at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

          9. Georgia Bulldogs

          Previous ranking: 10

          2025 record: 5-1

          Week 7 result: Defeated Auburn 20-10

          Stat to know: Georgia has won nine straight games against Auburn.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m., ABC

          10. LSU Tigers

          Previous ranking: 11

          2025 record: 5-1

          Week 7 result: Defeated South Carolina 20-10

          Stat to know: LSU has nine-straight wins against South Carolina.

          What's next: Saturday at Vanderbilt, noon, ABC

          11. Tennessee Volunteers

          Previous ranking: 12

          2025 record: 5-1

          Week 7 result: Defeated Arkansas 34-31

          Stat to know: Tennessee's win snapped a four-game losing streak against Arkansas.

          What's next: Saturday at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., ABC

          12. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

          Previous ranking: 13

          2025 record: 6-0

          Week 7 result: Defeated Virginia Tech 35-20

          Stat to know: Georgia Tech is 6-0 for just the second time since joining the ACC in 1979.

          What's next: Saturday at Duke, noon, ESPN

          13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

          Previous ranking: 16

          2025 record: 4-2

          Week 7 result: Defeated NC State 36-7

          Stat to know: Notre dame has 23 consecutive home wins against ACC opponents dating back to 2017.

          What's next: Saturday vs. USC, 7:30 p.m., NBC

          14. Oklahoma Sooners

          Previous ranking: 6

          2025 record: 5-1

          Week 7 result: Lost to Texas 23-6

          Stat to know: The loss to Texas was Oklahoma's sixth loss against an unranked team as an AP top-10 team since 2019.

          What's next: Saturday at South Carolina, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

          15. BYU Cougars

          Previous ranking: 18

          2025 record: 6-0

          Week 7 result: Defeated Arizona 33-27 (2OT)

          Stat to know: BYU has started 6-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time in school history.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Utah, 8 p.m., Fox

          16. Missouri Tigers

          Previous ranking: 14

          2025 record: 5-1

          Week 7 result: Lost to Alabama 27-24

          Stat to know: Against Alabama, Beau Pribula had his third game of the season with two or more passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. He has had more of such games than any other SEC quarterback.

          What's next: Saturday at Auburn, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

          17. Vanderbilt Commodores

          Previous ranking: 20

          2025 record: 5-1

          Week 7 result: Idle

          What's next: Saturday vs. LSU, noon, ABC

          18. Virginia Cavaliers

          Previous ranking: 19

          2025 record: 5-1

          Week 7 result: Idle

          What's next: Saturday vs. Washington State, 6:30 p.m., The CW

          19. South Florida Bulls

          Previous ranking: 24

          2025 record: 5-1

          Week 7 result: Defeated North Texas 63-36

          Stat to know: After the win over UNT, South Florida's chances of reaching the CFP jumped to 19.2 percent according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor.

          What's next: Saturday vs. FAU, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

          20. USC Trojans

          Previous ranking: NR

          2025 record: 5-1

          Week 7 result: Defeated Michigan 31-13

          Stat to know: USC was previously 0-3 against Michigan in regular season games.

          What's next: Saturday at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC

          21. Texas Longhorns

          Previous ranking: NR

          2025 record: 4-2

          Week 7 result: Defeated Oklahoma 23-6

          Stat to know: Texas outscored Oklahoma 20-0 in the second half. That is the team's best second half point differential in conference play since joining the SEC.

          What's next: Saturday at Kentucky, 7 p.m., ESPN

          22. Memphis Tigers

          Previous ranking: 23

          2025 record: 6-0

          Week 7 result: Idle

          What's next: Saturday at UAB, 4 p.m., ESPN2

          23. Utah Utes

          Previous ranking: NR

          2025 record: 5-1

          Week 7 result: Defeated Arizona State 42-10

          Stat to know: Utah's 32-point win over ASU was its third-largest win over an AP-ranked opponent in school history.

          What's next: Saturday at BYU, 8 p.m., Fox

          24. Cincinnati Bearcats

          Previous ranking: NR

          2025 record: 5-1

          Week 7 result: Defeated UCF 20-11

          Stat to know:Cincinnati's five-game win streak is its longest as a member of the Big 12.

          What's next: Saturday at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m., ESPN2

          25. Nebraska Cornhuskers

          Previous ranking: NR

          2025 record: 5-1

          Week 7 result: Defeated Maryland 34-31

          Stat to know: Nebraska had three turnovers against Maryland after entering the game with three turnovers for the entire season.

          What's next: Friday at Minnesota, 8 p.m., Fox