The top two teams in the poll stayed steady but there was movement not far below. Then-no. 7 Indiana went to then-no. 3 Oregon and notched a big win to declare themselves as legitimate national title contenders while then-unranked Texas defeated then-no. 6 Oklahoma at the Texas State Fair. Meanwhile, Alabama and Ole Miss squeaked out wins. Now they are atop the SEC alongside Texas A&M.
What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.
Stats courtesy of ESPN Research.
All times Eastern.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
Previous ranking: 1
2025 record: 6-0
Week 7 result: Defeated Illinois 34-16
Stat to know: The win over Illinois was OSU's 14th straight win as the AP No. 1, the longest streak in program history.
What's next: Saturday at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m., CBS
2. Miami Hurricanes
Previous ranking: 2
2025 record: 5-0
Week 7 result: Idle
What's next: Friday vs. Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN2
3. Indiana Hoosiers
Previous ranking: 7
2025 record: 6-0
Week 7 result: Defeated Oregon 30-20
Stat to know: The win over Oregon was Indiana's second ever over an AP top-5 opponent.
What's next: Saturday vs. Michigan State, 3:30 p.m., Peacock
4. Texas A&M Aggies
Previous ranking: 5
2025 record: 6-0
Week 7 result: Defeated Florida 34-17
Stat to know: This is A&M's first 6-0 start to the season since 2016.
What's next: Saturday at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
5. Ole Miss Rebels
Previous ranking: 4
2025 record: 6-0
Week 7 result: Defeated Washington State 24-21
Stat to know: This is Ole Miss's first 6-0 start since 2022.
What's next: Saturday at Georgia, 3:30 p.m., ABC
6. Alabama Crimson Tide
Previous ranking: 8
2025 record: 5-1
Week 7 result: Defeated Missouri 27-24
Stat to know: Alabama is 4-0 in true road games against Missouri.
What's next: Saturday vs. Tennessee, 7:30 p.m., ABC
7. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Previous ranking: 9
2025 record: 6-0
Week 7 result: Defeated Kansas 42-17
Stat to know: Texas Tech is 6-0 for the first time since 2013.
What's next: Saturday at Arizona State, 4 p.m., Fox
8. Oregon Ducks
Previous ranking: 3
2025 record: 5-1
Week 7 result: Lost to Indiana 30-20
Stat to know: Oregon's 18-game win streak at home in regular-season games was snapped by Indiana.
What's next: Saturday at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
9. Georgia Bulldogs
Previous ranking: 10
2025 record: 5-1
Week 7 result: Defeated Auburn 20-10
Stat to know: Georgia has won nine straight games against Auburn.
What's next: Saturday vs. Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m., ABC
10. LSU Tigers
Previous ranking: 11
2025 record: 5-1
Week 7 result: Defeated South Carolina 20-10
Stat to know: LSU has nine-straight wins against South Carolina.
What's next: Saturday at Vanderbilt, noon, ABC
11. Tennessee Volunteers
Previous ranking: 12
2025 record: 5-1
Week 7 result: Defeated Arkansas 34-31
Stat to know: Tennessee's win snapped a four-game losing streak against Arkansas.
What's next: Saturday at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., ABC
12. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Previous ranking: 13
2025 record: 6-0
Week 7 result: Defeated Virginia Tech 35-20
Stat to know: Georgia Tech is 6-0 for just the second time since joining the ACC in 1979.
What's next: Saturday at Duke, noon, ESPN
13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Previous ranking: 16
2025 record: 4-2
Week 7 result: Defeated NC State 36-7
Stat to know: Notre dame has 23 consecutive home wins against ACC opponents dating back to 2017.
What's next: Saturday vs. USC, 7:30 p.m., NBC
14. Oklahoma Sooners
Previous ranking: 6
2025 record: 5-1
Week 7 result: Lost to Texas 23-6
Stat to know: The loss to Texas was Oklahoma's sixth loss against an unranked team as an AP top-10 team since 2019.
What's next: Saturday at South Carolina, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network
15. BYU Cougars
Previous ranking: 18
2025 record: 6-0
Week 7 result: Defeated Arizona 33-27 (2OT)
Stat to know: BYU has started 6-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time in school history.
What's next: Saturday vs. Utah, 8 p.m., Fox
16. Missouri Tigers
Previous ranking: 14
2025 record: 5-1
Week 7 result: Lost to Alabama 27-24
Stat to know: Against Alabama, Beau Pribula had his third game of the season with two or more passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. He has had more of such games than any other SEC quarterback.
What's next: Saturday at Auburn, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network
17. Vanderbilt Commodores
Previous ranking: 20
2025 record: 5-1
Week 7 result: Idle
What's next: Saturday vs. LSU, noon, ABC
18. Virginia Cavaliers
Previous ranking: 19
2025 record: 5-1
Week 7 result: Idle
What's next: Saturday vs. Washington State, 6:30 p.m., The CW
19. South Florida Bulls
Previous ranking: 24
2025 record: 5-1
Week 7 result: Defeated North Texas 63-36
Stat to know: After the win over UNT, South Florida's chances of reaching the CFP jumped to 19.2 percent according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor.
What's next: Saturday vs. FAU, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
20. USC Trojans
Previous ranking: NR
2025 record: 5-1
Week 7 result: Defeated Michigan 31-13
Stat to know: USC was previously 0-3 against Michigan in regular season games.
What's next: Saturday at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC
21. Texas Longhorns
Previous ranking: NR
2025 record: 4-2
Week 7 result: Defeated Oklahoma 23-6
Stat to know: Texas outscored Oklahoma 20-0 in the second half. That is the team's best second half point differential in conference play since joining the SEC.
What's next: Saturday at Kentucky, 7 p.m., ESPN
22. Memphis Tigers
Previous ranking: 23
2025 record: 6-0
Week 7 result: Idle
What's next: Saturday at UAB, 4 p.m., ESPN2
23. Utah Utes
Previous ranking: NR
2025 record: 5-1
Week 7 result: Defeated Arizona State 42-10
Stat to know: Utah's 32-point win over ASU was its third-largest win over an AP-ranked opponent in school history.
What's next: Saturday at BYU, 8 p.m., Fox
24. Cincinnati Bearcats
Previous ranking: NR
2025 record: 5-1
Week 7 result: Defeated UCF 20-11
Stat to know:Cincinnati's five-game win streak is its longest as a member of the Big 12.
What's next: Saturday at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m., ESPN2
25. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Previous ranking: NR
2025 record: 5-1
Week 7 result: Defeated Maryland 34-31
Stat to know: Nebraska had three turnovers against Maryland after entering the game with three turnovers for the entire season.
What's next: Friday at Minnesota, 8 p.m., Fox