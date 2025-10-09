Open Extended Reactions

North Carolina suspended cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins for recruiting violations, the school said Thursday.

The suspension, which was first reported by The Athletic earlier this week, is related to extra benefits afforded to recruits, but a statement from the school said Hawkins would remain on leave pending an investigation into "other potential actions detrimental to the team and University."

Hawkins is in his first season as a full-time, on-field assistant, but he previously worked as a recruiting and defensive analyst at Washington under Steve Belichick, North Carolina's current defensive coordinator and the son of coach Bill Belichick.

Hawkins' suspension follows a flurry of news surrounding Bill Belichick and North Carolina over the past week, including a letter from general manager Michael Lombardi to donors saying the Tar Heels were in a rebuilding year, a blowout loss to Clemson, the cancellation of a planned Hulu documentary on the team, and reports Wednesday that Belichick and UNC were negotiating a potential buyout.

That led to a statement from the program Wednesday night in which Belichick said he was "fully committed" to the program, and athletic director Bubba Cunningham said the first-year UNC coach had "the full support" of the school's administration.

Belichick signed a five-year deal worth $10 million annually with UNC in December, with the first three years guaranteed.

The Tar Heels are 2-3 this season and have been outscored 120-33 in their three games vs. Power Four competition -- all losses.

North Carolina is off this week but travels to Cal on Oct. 17.