Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer was upgraded to probable Thursday on the SEC availability report, a signal he's set to attempt to play against Texas on Saturday, just 17 days after surgery on a broken bone in his throwing hand.

Mateer's push to return Saturday has continued this week, with sources telling ESPN that he has practiced and progressed enough to be in position to attempt to play. Sources told ESPN earlier Thursday that Mateer was on track to attempt to play Saturday.

The ambiguity over Mateer's ability to play is expected to extend until kickoff, as sources told ESPN that Mateer's pain level and ability to grip the ball will be watched closely.

A return to the field against Texas would be in line with the most aggressive timelines of a potential comeback.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said Monday that he assumed Mateer wouldn't be available. OU listed Mateer as questionable on the first SEC availability report Wednesday, and Venables has remained evasive on Mateer's availability.

Mateer emerged as a Heisman favorite in the first month of the season. He injured the hand in the first quarter of a 24-17 win over Auburn on Sept. 20. He played the rest of the game and threw for 271 yards.

He has missed just one game since surgery Sept. 24, as OU had a bye and blew out Kent State 44-0. Michael Hawkins Jr. started in the Kent game and threw three touchdown passes.