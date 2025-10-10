Open Extended Reactions

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is doubtful for the No. 21 Sun Devil's game at Utah on Saturday.

The surprise update appeared on Thursday night on the Big 12's availability report, as Leavitt had been considered probable on Wednesday.

Per an ESPN source, back-up Jeff Sims is in line to get the start for ASU if Leavitt can't play in Salt Lake City. He's started 26 games over his career, including one at ASU, two at Nebraska and 23 at Georgia Tech.

He started one game last year for ASU, a 24-14 ASU loss at Cincinnati. He started college in 2020, playing for Georgia Tech in the COVID-19 season.

Leavitt's injury, which is not disclosed, comes in the wake of a bye after ASU's 27-24 win over TCU on Sept. 26.

Leavitt is one of the country's most noted quarterbacks, as he led the Sun Devils to a College Football Playoff bid last season. He entered the season as an intriguing NFL prospect with a blend of size, speed and productivity.

Leavitt, a sophomore, has thrown for 8 touchdowns and 1,039 yards this season, completing 63.1% of his passes. After struggling at Mississippi State in ASU's only loss of the season, Leavitt has five touchdown passes and zero interceptions in the three subsequent games.

Leavitt threw for 24 touchdowns and six interceptions last year. That including throwing for 222 yards and running for 60 yards against Texas in the CFP.

Arizona State beat Utah in Tempe last year, 27-19. It snapped a four-game Utes win streak in the series.