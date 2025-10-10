An investigator at the Lafourche Parish district attorney's office stated in a report released Wednesday that the car that crashed into a vehicle and killed a 78-year-old man was not facing an "imminent head-on crash" with the vehicle driven by former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy.

Herman Hall died from his injuries hours after the Dec. 17, 2024, accident.

The report estimates Lacy was driving a Dodge Charger 88 mph heading southbound on Louisiana Highway 20 prior to the collision. The posted speed limit was 40 mph. The report cites video that shows Lacy entering the northbound lane and passing four vehicles in a no-passing zone. The report estimates that Lacy was back in the southbound lane 92.3 yards from the site of the accident before the crash occurred.

According to the report dated April 11, 2025, the driver of a pickup truck going northbound "thought Kyren Lacy was going to hit him so he pressed his brakes" and turned right into a parking lot.

The report states that the vehicle that crashed into Hall, a Kia Cadenza, was traveling "too close" behind the pickup truck, "which caused her to take evasive action to avoid hitting the back of [the truck.]"

The report also states that the driver of the Cadenza turned the wheel 75 degrees to the driver's side and into a collision with the car Hall was a passenger in.

Lacy was cited with felony negligent homicide and hit-and-run driving and misdemeanor reckless driving. The Lafourche Parish district attorney's office had not formally charged Lacy and had been preparing to send the case to a grand jury for an indictment on April 14.

Lacy, 24, died April 12 in Houston of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in his car during a pursuit by authorities, according to a Harris County sheriff's report.

The report by investigator Warren Callais states there are "several inconsistencies" in the report submitted by the Louisiana State Police, notably that it "gives the impression" that Lacy was actively passing vehicles at the time of the collision, "which is incorrect." It also notes that one of the video cameras police used to investigate the collision had audio that was "not synchronized correctly" and made it seem that Lacy was closer to the collision than he actually was.

Lacy's attorney, Matthew Ory, revealed some of the investigation's findings in an interview with a Louisiana television station last week. On Tuesday, the Louisiana State Police released details of its investigation and stated, "all evidence collected supports the conclusion that Lacy's reckless operation of the green Charger in oncoming traffic triggered the chain of events involving the other drivers, ultimately resulting in the fatal crash."

On Friday, police released the following statement to ESPN:

"Louisiana State Police stands by the findings of its fatality crash investigation. Throughout this investigation, Troopers utilized their extensive training as crash investigators and crash reconstructionists. The investigative process included analyzing multiple eyewitness accounts, reviewing multiple video sources, and collecting and examining physical evidence from the scene and from the vehicles involved in the crash. This evidence was used to determine factors that contributed to the crash."

When reached by ESPN Friday morning, Callais -- president of the Louisiana District Attorney Association Investigator Board -- said he had no comment on his investigation and referred ESPN to the district attorney's office. David Melancon, the public information officer for the district attorney, declined to comment.

Asked why the district attorney's office continued to proceed with the grand jury if the report cast some doubt on Lacy's culpability, Melancon said, "We're not commenting at this time."

Ory has not returned multiple calls from ESPN.

"There is no dispute that there was a green Charger that was driving at a very high rate of speed, passing cars in a no-passing zone, somewhere around 80 mph in a 40 mph zone, and that triggered the remainder of the events," Louisiana Attorney General Liz Merrill said at a news conference on Wednesday. "It was not clear what charges he might have been indicted on. It was clear what happened."