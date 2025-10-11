COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Alabama wide receiver Derek Meadows appeared to be knocked unconscious by a violent hit from Missouri safety Marvin Burks Jr. on Saturday, resulting in a scary situation in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.

Meadows had leaped to catch a pass from Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson when Burks, ranging to his left, delivered a big shoulder-to-shoulder blow. Meadows hit the turf and lay motionless, his right arm bent at an awkward angle, as several members of the Crimson Tide coaching staff rushed from the sideline to surround him.

Quiet fell over the stadium, and it took several minutes before they sat Meadows up, and several more before they helped him walk off the field. Burks was flagged for targeting on the play, and the penalty was upheld after the officials reviewed it.

Meadows, a freshman from Las Vegas, has yet to catch a pass in a game this season.

The game between the eighth-ranked Crimson Tide and No. 14 Missouri marks the first in Columbia between two AP top-15 teams since Sept. 29, 1979, when the Tigers lost to Texas. Alabama has not lost to Missouri since 1975.