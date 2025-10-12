Open Extended Reactions

It went from bad to worse for Penn State in Week 7 after losing to Northwestern 22-21 on Saturday. And if the loss on the field wasn't enough, Nittany Lions coach James Franklin became the theme of the Wildcats' petty troll.

After a stunning loss to unranked UCLA in Week 6, the pressure was on Franklin to deliver a victory against Northwestern. Instead, Penn State dropped its third straight game after scoring just one touchdown in the second half.

Northwestern targeted Franklin with its postgame troll. On Friday, Franklin posted a video on X with the caption: "Northwestern, Northwestern, Northwestern!!!"

The Wildcats referenced that caption, instead emphasizing the final Northwestern in all caps to cap the win.

That wasn't the only postgame jab delivered on social media in Week 7. Here are the top trolls from around the college football world:

Texas 23, Oklahoma 6

Rivalries often bring the best out of teams on the field. The same can be said for trolling off it. Texas defeated No. 6 Oklahoma 23-6 in the (Allstate) Red River Rivalry game. The Longhorns' defense allowed just 258 yards and intercepted three passes from Sooners quarterback John Mateer. Texas quarterback Arch Manning threw for 166 yards and a score.

The massive victory came with a petty post from the Longhorns. Texas referenced the lyrics of the song "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" and Red River's Golden Hat trophy.

AINT NO HAT IN OKLAHOMA 🤠🤘 pic.twitter.com/AB5Z0GrH7h — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 11, 2025

The Longhorns then simulated reporting the Sooners' Instagram account, with the reason being that the account was pretending to "be a good football team." Texas alum Kevin Durant also chimed in, poking fun at Oklahoma's mascot.

Goodbye Sooners. Ayo what is a sooner? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 11, 2025

Alabama 27, Missouri 24

Few things in college football feel as sweet as securing a big road win in conference play, which is something Alabama is quite familiar with after a 27-24 Week 7 win over Missouri. Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson finished 23-of-31 for 200 yards and 3 passing touchdowns, including a 1-yard strike to running back Daniel Hill on fourth down to put Alabama up by two scores late.

Something that might have made that postgame feeling a little sweeter for Alabama fans Saturday? A subtle social media troll sent by the Crimson Tide after the win, taking a simple yet effective shot at Missouri's primary color.

Bowling Green 28, Toledo 23

Bowling Green fell behind 21-0 early against local rival Toledo but eventually found its footing and scored four unanswered touchdowns in a 28-23 win. Running back Cameron Pettaway scored two of those touchdowns during big plays. He caught only two passes in the contest, but both went for scores of 45 and 73 yards, respectively.

After the game, Bowling Green trolled its rival with a video of the team hoisting the trophy on the field, using some specific words and capitalization.

Holy toLedo that was aWesome 😤 pic.twitter.com/JiTjN8Ut6L — BGSU Football (@BG_Football) October 11, 2025

South Florida 63, North Texas 36

One of the biggest Group of 5 games of the season turned into a rout after halftime, with South Florida posting 42 points during the final 30 minutes of the contest. Dual-threat Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown was as dynamic as ever, throwing for 245 yards and three touchdowns in addition to rushing for 82 yards and a pair of scores in the 63-36 win.

After the game, South Florida had a troll ready for its North Texas hosts, posting a graphic depicting Rocky the Bull in cowboy attire riding a horse with the caption "Everything's bigger in Texas."

Colorado State 49, Fresno State 21

Colorado State shook off a three-game losing streak and found its top gear Friday night, scoring 35 first-half points en route to a 49-21 win against Fresno State. And although the margin of victory was gaudy, Colorado State's defense made plenty of plays, too -- forcing four Fresno State turnovers, including a 36-yard fumble recovery touchdown.

The Rams' social media team trolled the Bulldogs after the game, referencing Fresno State's mascot with a "Sit. Stay. Roll Over" caption and a graphic showing a dog collar with an "L" attached.

Liberty 19, UTEP 8

Liberty came out on top 19-8 in a defensive slugfest with UTEP on Wednesday night, holding the Miners to just 167 total yards of offense. A steady performance by senior kicker Jay Billingsley provided most of the offense for the Flames, converting four field goals in the win.

A simple troll did the trick for Liberty after the game, with the team using a "struck gold" reference for UTEP's mascot.