Forget everything you thought you knew in August.

At the midpoint of the season, Penn State has three losses, Clemson has three losses, Texas is trying to claw its way back into the playoff conversation, and undefeated Indiana is ... a top five team?!

"This showed the country we're a real team," Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza told reporters after the Hoosiers' 30-20 win at Oregon. "We're not just a one-hit wonder."

Separation has started to occur, true playoff contenders have begun to emerge through statement wins, and the battle for No. 1 is ongoing. Alabama has made a case for the selection committee's top one-loss team, and Notre Dame has battled back after an 0-2 start to position itself as the top two-loss team.

The jockeying for top seeds, first-round byes and first-round home games continues, but Week 7's top 12 prediction is a snapshot of who's got the early edge if the ranking were released halfway through the season.

Ohio State first-year starting QB Julian Sayin has thrown 15 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions this season. Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Why they could be here: The Buckeyes now have two impressive road wins, adding Saturday's 34-16 victory at Illinois to the Sept. 27 win at Washington. The Buckeyes have defeated three straight Big Ten opponents who are all at .500 or better, including two on the road. Miami has one road win and hasn't left its home state yet. Ohio State's defense has been one of the best in the country, and quarterback Julian Sayin has been one of the nation's most efficient, mistake-free quarterbacks. The Buckeyes are a complete team, ranked in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency -- a historic trait of the selection committee's past playoff teams. The 70-0 win against FCS Grambling, though, impacts some of that. Ohio State's nonconference win against Texas will continue to be valuable within the committee meeting room, as the Longhorns' win against rival Oklahoma bolsters their chance to be a CFP Top 25 team.

Why they could be lower: Indiana just earned the best win in the country, and Miami still has one of the best overall résumés. The Canes were on a bye week but got another boost Friday night when South Florida hammered previously undefeated North Texas 63-36. Some committee members would argue that Miami's win against Notre Dame is better than Ohio State's win against Texas.

Need to know: Ohio State has more than a 50% chance to win each of its remaining games, according to ESPN Analytics.

Toughest remaining game: Nov. 29 at Michigan. The Buckeyes are trying to avoid a fifth straight loss to their rivals.

Why they could be here: The selection committee typically doesn't move teams around if they don't play, unless it happens as a result of shuffling around them. Ohio State's win at Illinois strengthened its résumé, and the Buckeyes were also helped by Texas beating Oklahoma. It didn't help the Canes that Florida State picked up their third loss, this one to an unranked Pitt team. Miami's overall body of work, though, is still worthy of consideration for the top spot. South Florida's 63-36 lopsided win on Friday night against previously undefeated North Texas further enhanced the Canes' 49-12 drubbing of the Bulls on Sept. 13. What's really separating Miami from Ohio State, though, is the season-opening win against Notre Dame, which has played its way back into the top 25 after winning four straight.

Why they could be higher: Miami has a case to be ranked No. 1 with wins against Notre Dame, South Florida, Florida State and Florida. The win against the Irish continues to look good after Notre Dame pulled away for a convincing win against NC State on Saturday. Entering Week 7, Miami was No. 2 in ESPN's Strength of Record metric, with a slight edge over Ohio State.

Need to know: Entering Saturday, no team in the country had a better chance to win out than Miami (32.1%), according to ESPN Analytics. Miami is projected to win each of its remaining games -- and none of them are likely to feature a Top 25 opponent.

Toughest remaining game: Nov. 1 at SMU. This will be the first time Miami leaves its home state, and it's not an easy trip. It's also the last chance to make a first impression on the CFP selection committee, which will release its first of six rankings the Tuesday after this game.

Omar Cooper's one-handed catch was part of an impressive Indiana win at Oregon. Troy Wayrynen/Imagn Images

Why they could be here: The Hoosiers just earned the best win in the country, beating Oregon on its home turf, where the Ducks had won 18 straight games. Indiana's defense looked legit, and the Hoosiers have a Heisman hopeful quarterback in Fernando Mendoza. IU has now reeled off three straight wins against Big Ten opponents, including back-to-back road wins against Iowa and Oregon. The selection committee would likely hold the Hoosiers back from a higher spot right now, though, because half of their wins came against Old Dominion, Kennesaw State and FCS Indiana State.

Why they could be higher: The selection committee compares common opponents, and while the Hoosiers don't play Ohio State during the regular season, they both played Illinois. Indiana hammered the Illini, 63-10, handing coach Bret Bielema the worst loss of his career. Ohio State won with relative ease on Saturday, beating Illinois 34-16, but it wasn't the kind of jaw-dropping beatdown the Hoosiers executed.

Need to know: Indiana's head-to-head win against Oregon impacts both the Big Ten standings and the CFP seeding process. If IU's only loss were to Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game, the Hoosiers could still finish in the top four and earn a first-round bye because those top four seeds are no longer reserved for conference champions. This was the only game on Indiana's schedule the Hoosiers weren't favored to win.

Toughest remaining game: Geez. Nov. 1 at Maryland is suddenly the biggest looming obstacle. The Terps are a respectable 4-2 and have lost their past two games by a combined seven points. The Nov. 8 trip to Penn State is a shadow of the test it once appeared to be after the Nittany Lions have lost three straight, reaching a new low with Saturday's loss to Northwestern.

Why they could be here: The Aggies eventually pulled away from a stingy Florida defense to remain undefeated and with a lead in the SEC race. The Aggies and Ole Miss are the only undefeated teams remaining in their conference, but Texas A&M entered Saturday ranked No. 1 in ESPN's Strength of Record metric -- ahead of both Miami and Ohio State. The Week 3 win at Notre Dame continues to elevate the Aggies' résumé, but it's the only road win so far.

Why they could be lower: Some selection committee members could give Alabama more credit for three straight wins against ranked opponents, including two on the road. Texas A&M only has one win against a ranked opponent, and wins against UTSA and Utah State don't help much.

Need to know: The Aggies are about to enter their season-defining stretch of three straight road games (Arkansas, LSU and Missouri). If Texas A&M loses a game, it will also likely lose the debate with one-loss Alabama if it hasn't already.

Toughest remaining game: Nov. 28 at Texas. The Longhorns might have had a turning point on Saturday in their win against rival Oklahoma. If Texas can continue to improve offensively, it could be one of the most complete teams the Aggies face in the second half of the season.

Alabama QB Ty Simpson has thrown 16 touchdowns and just 1 interception this season. Reese Strickland/Imagn Images

Why they could be here: The Tide earned a second road win against a previously undefeated team, this time escaping Missouri to remain undefeated in the SEC. Alabama has now won five straight games since its season-opening loss at Florida State, including three straight against ranked and previously undefeated SEC teams. That résumé combined with the evident growth of quarterback Ty Simpson gives the Tide the strongest case to be the committee's highest-ranked one-loss team. Heading into Saturday, the only other one-loss team that came close to the Tide in ESPN's Strength of Record metric was Illinois, and the Illini lost to Ohio State in Week 7.

Why they could be lower: Ole Miss wasn't pretty on Saturday against Washington State, but the Rebels are still undefeated and Bama's not. Plus, Alabama's loss is now to a three-loss Florida State after the Noles lost to Pitt.

Need to know: The selection committee considers injuries to key players, and Alabama had a few scares on Saturday. Receiver Derek Meadows appeared to be knocked unconscious in the first quarter, and coach Kalen DeBoer later said Meadows suffered a concussion. Running back Jam Miller, who had 136 yards in the Tide's win against Vandy, also suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter.

Toughest remaining game: Nov. 29 at Auburn. The Tigers gave Georgia fits on Saturday night, and controlled the first half. They'll have home field advantage in the Iron Bowl, where anything can happen.

Why they could be here: The Rebels were underwhelming after a bye week and fortunate to beat Washington State at home, 24-21. The committee pays attention to how teams win, and the Rebels trailed 14-10 late in the third quarter. Still, Ole Miss has wins against Tulane, which is in the running for the Group of 5 playoff spot, and the committee will continue to reward the Sept. 27 home win against LSU. The Rebels also have a budding star in quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who accounted for three total touchdowns against the Cougars on Saturday.

Why they could be lower: Georgia State, Kentucky and Arkansas are a combined 5-12 and unranked, and the win against the Wildcats is the Rebels' lone road win.

Need to know: Ole Miss has back-to-back road trips to Georgia and Oklahoma looming, what's likely to be its last games against ranked opponents. If the Rebels were to lose both, the rest of their schedule could raise concerns with some committee meeting members. Ole Miss needs to find a statement road win this month to help avoid that debate.

Toughest remaining game: Oct. 18 at Georgia. The Bulldogs found a way to beat a gritty Auburn team on the road, and are looking better than the Sooners right now.

Why they could be here: The Bulldogs were outplayed by Auburn in the first half, but found a way to win on the road against a decent team that had a bye week to prepare for them. Georgia remains one of the country's top one-loss teams, but will be stuck behind Alabama in the committee meeting room because of the head-to-head tiebreaker as long as their records are comparable. Georgia could also be ahead of Oregon because the Bulldogs' lone loss was in overtime on the road, while Oregon lost at home on Saturday to IU.

Why they could be lower: Georgia's best win is against a Tennessee team that hasn't exactly wowed anyone yet, and they needed overtime to do it. Texas Tech is still undefeated, and some committee members could reward them for that ahead of both Georgia and Oregon.

Need to know: Georgia's two best remaining chances to impress the selection committee will be on Saturday against Ole Miss, and in the regular-season finale against Georgia Tech. If Georgia beats the Jackets, it's still possible they could have a win against the eventual ACC champs.

Toughest remaining game: Oct. 18 vs. Ole Miss. If the Rebels play like they did in their win against LSU -- a complete game -- they'll give Georgia trouble.

Why they could be here: The Ducks faced their toughest opponent to-date and lost at home to Indiana, a significant set-back in the Big Ten race, but hardly a dagger in their CFP hopes. The bigger problem is a lack of a true statement win, as the Sept. 27 double overtime win at Penn State has been significantly devalued following the three-loss Nittany Lions' unraveling. A win against FCS Montana State isn't going to impress the committee, nor will a win against an Oklahoma State team that fired its head coach. Oregon's best win so far is at 4-2 Northwestern, which also beat Penn State. Indiana's defense also gave Oregon its biggest challenge of the season, holding the Ducks to a season-low 20 points.

Why they could be lower: Oregon didn't exactly pass the eye test against better competition, as quarterback Dante Moore threw two interceptions and was sacked six times. Oregon has three pick-sixes this season, its most in a season since 2018. Oregon was just 3-of-14 on third downs and was held to 81 rushing yards.

Need to know: That might have been Oregon's last chance during the regular season to impress the selection committee with a win against a ranked opponent. If the Ducks run the table and finish as a one-loss team -- which they should barring an upset -- that could come back to haunt them on Selection Day. Another one-loss team like Alabama that has multiple wins against CFP Top 25 teams will get the edge in a debate. That doesn't mean their playoff hopes are in any danger, but it could mean the difference between hosting a first-round home game and travelling.

Toughest remaining game: Nov. 29 at Washington. The Ducks also have a tricky matchup on Nov. 22 against USC, but will have home field advantage. Ending the season on the road against a respectable Washington team after a tough game against the Trojans is more difficult than it appears.

Texas Tech's Johncarlos Miller celebrates a two-point conversion score during the win over Kansas. Michael C. Johnson/Imagn Images

Why they could be here: The Red Raiders have gained traction and legitimized their place in the playoff with three straight convincing wins against Big 12 opponents with winning records. Entering Week 7, Texas Tech was ranked No. 8 in ESPN's Strength of Record metric, which gave the average top 25 opponent a 44.1% chance to achieve the same undefeated record against the same opponents. The Red Raiders have the best chance to reach the Big 12 title game and win it, which would guarantee them a spot in the field.

Why they could be lower: Texas Tech's weak nonconference schedule includes a win against FCS Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-3), Kent State (2-4), and Oregon State (0-7). Their best win is Sept. 20 at Utah, which isn't as impressive as most of the other contenders' statement wins.

Need to know: Backup quarterback storylines have been integral to the CFP selection process -- for better or for worse, depending on the situation -- and the Red Raiders have proven on multiple occasions now that they can win without injured starter Behren Morton. He was hurt again on Saturday and left the game against Kansas, but the Big 12's third leading passer also had to leave against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Utah with injuries. The committee will appreciate the fact that Texas Tech has a No. 2 capable of winning in Will Hammond.

Toughest remaining game: Nov. 8 vs. BYU. The Cougars and Red Raiders could face each other in the Big 12 championship game, but they have to face each other during the regular season first.

Why they could be here: Even the speedy return of injured quarterback John Mateer wasn't enough to overcome a stingy Texas defense on Saturday, as the Sooners were held to just six points. Oklahoma's Week 2 win against Michigan is still one of the better nonconference wins in the country, though, and helps separate the Sooners from some other teams with weaker nonconference lineups. The selection committee also respects wins against opponents with .500 records or better, and the Sept. 20 win against Auburn would still be favorable in the committee meeting room.

Why they could be lower: Texas was the best defense OU has faced so far, and it exposed some weaknesses teams like Illinois State, Temple and Kent State couldn't. Mateer threw three interceptions and completed 20 of 38 pass attempts just 17 days after surgery on his right hand.

Need to know: Oklahoma entered Saturday with the most difficult remaining schedule in the FBS, according to ESPN Analytics. The Sooners travel to South Carolina on Saturday before ending the season against what should be five straight ranked opponents.

Toughest remaining game: Nov. 15 at Alabama. The Tide has won five straight and will have a bye week and home field advantage.

Patrick Payton (6) and the LSU defense celebrate a turnover against South Carolina. Michael DeMocker/Getty Images

Why they could be here: The Tigers' lone loss is to an undefeated Ole Miss on the road, and LSU's defense continues to be one of the best in the country. LSU held off a pesky South Carolina team on Saturday, limiting the Gamecocks to just one touchdown.

Why they could be lower: Wins against Clemson and Florida aren't going to separate LSU from other one-loss teams, and the Tigers have struggled to consistently play complete football in all three phases. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw two interceptions against South Carolina, and the Tigers also lost a fumble. LSU is still searching for a statement win.

Need to know: One of the statistics the selection committee has historically leaned on is called "relative scoring defense," which is something they'd probably look at with LSU. How are the Tigers doing defensively against teams that typically score more than they allow? Those tests are yet to come, but the 24-19 loss to Ole Miss likely didn't help that particular metric. If LSU is going to lean on its elite defense, it has to show up against the best offenses.

Toughest remaining game: Nov. 8 at Alabama. It's not just that it's Bama -- it's the third straight game against a ranked opponent, as LSU faces Vandy and Texas A&M before the Tide. If LSU loses to one of them, it will be under tremendous pressure to win in Tuscaloosa.

Why they could be here: The Vols were fortunate to beat a 2-4 Arkansas team at home -- one week after they escaped Mississippi State with an overtime win. It hasn't been pretty, and Tennessee is still searching for a statement win. They've got an FCS win, a lopsided win against UAB, and a decent nonconference win against a 3-3 Syracuse team that was more formidable with its starting quarterback in the lineup at the time they played them. That's a detail the selection committee would consider.

Why they could be lower: Tennessee hasn't looked like an elite team, struggling to stop the run and racking up penalties. The Vols were tied at 17 at the half with a team that recently fired its head coach. The committee has overlooked a lack of statement wins before, but typically that forgiveness happens when a contender is controlling games -- not squeaking by unranked teams.

Need to know: If the playoff were today, the Vols would be bumped out to make room for the fifth-highest ranked conference champion, which is guaranteed a spot in the 12-team field. Right now that team -- the American champion -- would be ranked outside the top 12.

Toughest remaining game: Saturday at Alabama. Tennessee's lone loss was in overtime to Georgia, which also lost to Alabama.

Bracket

Based on the rankings above, the seeding would be:

First-round byes

No. 1 Ohio State (Big Ten champ)

No. 2 Miami (ACC champ)

No. 3 Indiana

No. 4 Texas A&M (SEC champ)

First-round games

On campus, Dec. 19 and 20

No. 12 South Florida (American champ) at No. 5 Alabama

No. 11 LSU at No. 6 Ole Miss

No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Georgia

No. 9 Texas Tech (Big 12 champ) at No. 8 Oregon

Quarterfinal games

At the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl Presented by Prudential and Allstate Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

No. 12 South Florida/No. 5 Alabama winner vs. No. 4 Texas A&M

No. 11 LSU/No. 6 Ole Miss winner vs. No. 3 Indiana

No. 10 Oklahoma/No. 7 Georgia winner vs. No. 2 Miami

No. 9 Texas Tech/No. 8 Oregon winner vs. No. 1 Ohio State