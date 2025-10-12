Open Extended Reactions

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton exited the Red Raiders' game against Kansas on Saturday with a right leg injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Morton suffered the injury on a sack early in the second quarter after leading the No. 9 Red Raiders to an 18-0 lead against Kansas. The senior was able to walk off the field, went to the locker room for further evaluation and returned to the sideline after halftime in street clothes.

The Big 12's third-leading passer has started every game this season for Texas Tech, but has had to exit wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Utah with leg and neck injuries.

Morton threw for 91 yards and a touchdown on 7-of-12 passing against the Jayhawks.

Redshirt freshman backup quarterback Will Hammond replaced Morton to finish the first half and guided Texas Tech to a 21-17 halftime lead.