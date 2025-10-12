        <
          College Football Playoff, bowl projections after Week 7

          Why Paul Finebaum still thinks OU can make the playoffs (0:41)

          Paul Finebaum explains why Oklahoma can still make the playoffs even with a loss to Texas. (0:41)

          • Kyle Bonagura
            Kyle Bonagura
            ESPN Staff Writer
            • Covers college football.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Attended Washington State University.
          • Mark Schlabach
            Mark Schlabach
            ESPN Senior Writer
            • Senior college football writer
            • Author of seven books on college football
            • Graduate of the University of Georgia
          Oct 12, 2025, 04:45 PM

          The biggest results from Week 7 were Indiana's impressive road win at Oregon and Texas' sound victory over Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl, but there were other games that impacted the postseason picture.

          Texas A&M continued its strong start by routing Florida, Texas Tech wiped out Kansas to keep its hold on the Big 12, Georgia Tech remained unbeaten and SEC contenders Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU and Georgia all came away with wins.

          As with last season's inaugural 12-team CFP, the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams, will make the field. Unlike last year, the four highest-ranked teams (not necessarily conference champions) will be awarded first-round byes. The other eight teams will meet in first-round games at the campus sites of seeds Nos. 5 through 8.

          From there, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in what had been the New Year's Six bowls, with this season's national championship game scheduled for Jan. 19 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

          All of that is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Apart from the playoff is the 35-game slate of bowl games, beginning with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 13.

          We're here for all of it.

          ESPN bowl gurus Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are projecting every postseason matchup, including their breakdowns of how the playoff will play out, and we'll be back every week of the season until the actual matchups are set.

          Jump to a section:
          Playoff picks | Quarterfinals
          Semis, title game | Bowl season

          College Football Playoff

          First-round games (at campus sites)

          Friday, Dec. 19/Saturday, Dec. 20

          Times and networks TBD.

          Bonagura: No. 12 Memphis at No. 5 Texas Tech
          Schlabach: No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 Ole Miss

          Bonagura: No. 11 LSU at No. 6 Ole Miss
          Schlabach: No. 11 LSU at No. 6 Texas Tech

          Bonagura: No. 10 Georgia at No. 7 Alabama
          Schlabach: No. 10 Georgia Tech at No. 7 Alabama

          Bonagura: No. 9 Georgia Tech at No. 8 Oregon
          Schlabach: No. 9 Oregon at No. 8 Georgia

          First-round breakdown

          Bonagura: These things have a way of being settled with time, but there is a strong case for the SEC to send five teams to the playoff, and who those five teams should be is still up for debate.

          For now, I settled on Texas A&M (bye), Ole Miss, Alabama, Georgia and LSU, but there are nine teams in the conference with zero or one loss, plus two-loss teams in Texas and Mississippi State. What this means is there will likely be some SEC vs. SEC first-round games. In this case, they are 10. Georgia at No. 7 Alabama and No. 11 LSU at No. 6 Ole Miss.

          Georgia Tech is a new inclusion on my playoff pairings this week with the Yellow Jackets 6-0 at the midway point of the season.

          Schlabach: I've got two new teams in my top four after Indiana's stunning 30-20 upset of Oregon on the road. The Hoosiers are a legitimate CFP title contender, regardless of their nonconference schedule, and coach Curt Cignetti is going to be one of the hottest names in the coaching market this offseason.

          I also moved Texas A&M up one spot after its 34-17 win against Florida at home. Ole Miss fell to No. 5 after a closer-than-expected 24-21 victory against Washington State at home. The Rebels might have been looking ahead to this week's SEC road trip to Georgia.

          Georgia Tech is also in my bracket for the first time this season after its 35-20 win against Virginia Tech, which moved the Yellow Jackets to 6-0 for the first time since 2011. I love the physical football team Brent Key has built on the Flats, and Georgia Tech faces a tricky road trip to Duke this week. Oklahoma fell out of my bracket following its 23-6 loss to Texas in the Allstate Red River Rivalry in Dallas. I also considered USC, Tennessee and BYU for the final at-large spot.

          South Florida continues to be impressive -- the Bulls overcame some early turnovers to rout North Texas 63-36 on the road Friday night -- to keep the fifth conference champion spot. I also considered Memphis.

          CFP quarterfinals

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          CFP quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
          AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 2 Indiana
          Schlabach: No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 3 Indiana

          Thursday, Jan. 1

          CFP quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Miami
          Schlabach: No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 2 Miami

          CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential
          Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
          4 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          CFP quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 4 Texas A&M
          Schlabach: No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 4 Texas A&M

          Quarterfinals breakdown

          Bonagura: Texas Tech continues to look like the class of the Big 12 and a possible meeting with Texas A&M in the quarterfinals would be one of several interesting games in the quarterfinals. Another Oregon vs. Ohio State playoff game would give the Ducks a chance to avenge last year's exit at the hands of Buckeyes. Indiana and Miami are jockeying for the No. 2 seed.

          Schlabach: I have the favorites advancing out of the first-round games, although the potential Georgia-Oregon game in Athens, Georgia, would be a tightly contested one with Kirby Smart facing his former defensive coordinator, Dan Lanning. The Bulldogs have some obvious flaws in the offensive and defensive lines, but they keep finding ways to win on the road. I'm not sure they would be able to handle Ohio State's menacing defense in the Rose Bowl.

          Texas Tech continues to play like the class of the Big 12, and Alabama has regrouped nicely after losing at Florida State in its opener. The potential Orange Bowl would feature two of the best quarterbacks in the FBS: Miami's Carson Beck and Alabama's Ty Simpson.

          CFP semifinals, national championship game

          Thursday, Jan. 8

          CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
          State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 2 Miami

          Friday, Jan. 9

          CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 3 Miami vs. No. 2 Indiana
          Schlabach: No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          Monday, Jan. 19

          CFP National Championship
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          7:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 2 Miami vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          National championship breakdown

          Bonagura: After Indiana went to Autzen and beat Oregon, the Hoosiers can claim the best win in college football this season. But that was also the case for Oregon after it won at Penn State -- and it only took a week for that result to be framed much differently.

          It's hard to think of many turnarounds that can even be compared to the one Curt Cignetti is executing in Bloomington. There are shades of Kalen DeBoer at Washington, but DeBoer did it at a place with a history of success. Turning Indiana into a national title contender at all -- let alone this quickly -- would have seemed impossible two years ago.

          Schlabach: I'm going with chalk again with the top four seeds advancing to the semifinals. I love what Mike Elko is building in his second season at Texas A&M. The Aggies are playing much better on defense and are a complete team. They still play four road games in the SEC, starting with Saturday's trip to Arkansas. They'll play at LSU, Missouri and Texas in November. Ouch.

          I've got Ohio State and Miami meeting in the CFP National Championship game. I'm not sure I'm completely sold on the Hurricanes just yet, but they're playing very well. They might be tested by Louisville at home Friday night.

          Complete bowl season schedule

          Saturday, Dec. 13

          Cricket Celebration Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central
          Schlabach: Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central

          LA Bowl
          SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Washington State vs. UNLV
          Schlabach: Washington vs. Boise State

          Tuesday, Dec. 16

          IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl
          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: UConn vs. Troy
          Schlabach: Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina

          Wednesday, Dec. 17

          StaffDNA Cure Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          5 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: NC State vs. East Carolina
          Schlabach: Western Michigan vs. Troy

          68 Ventures Bowl
          Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
          8:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Marshall vs. Louisiana Tech
          Schlabach: Old Dominion vs. Buffalo

          Friday, Dec. 19

          Myrtle Beach Bowl
          Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: Southern Miss vs. Jacksonville State
          Schlabach: East Carolina vs. James Madison

          Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: South Florida vs. Wake Forest
          Schlabach: Kansas State vs. Florida State

          Monday, Dec. 22

          Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
          Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Toledo vs. Fresno State
          Schlabach: Ohio vs. Utah State

          Tuesday, Dec. 23

          Boca Raton Bowl
          Flagler Credit Union Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Texas State vs. New Mexico
          Schlabach: Temple vs. Toledo

          New Orleans Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion
          Schlabach: Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss

          Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl
          Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: UTSA vs. Arizona
          Schlabach: North Texas vs. Kennesaw State

          Wednesday, Dec. 24

          Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl
          Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: San Diego State vs. California
          Schlabach: Hawai'i vs. Tulane

          Friday, Dec. 26

          GameAbove Sports Bowl
          Ford Field (Detroit)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Northwestern vs. Bowling Green
          Schlabach: Maryland vs. Central Michigan

          Rate Bowl
          Chase Field (Phoenix)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: TCU vs. Minnesota
          Schlabach: Baylor vs. Minnesota

          SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
          Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Army vs. Penn State
          Schlabach: TCU vs. UNLV

          Saturday, Dec. 27

          Go Bowling Military Bowl
          Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
          11 a.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Clemson vs. Navy
          Schlabach: Pittsburgh vs. Navy

          Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
          Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: Louisville vs. Maryland
          Schlabach: Duke vs. Penn State

          Wasabi Fenway Bowl
          Fenway Park (Boston)
          2:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Pittsburgh vs. Tulane
          Schlabach: NC State vs. Memphis

          Pop-Tarts Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Virginia vs. Cincinnati
          Schlabach: Virginia vs. BYU

          Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
          Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
          4:30 p.m., CW Network
          Bonagura: Ohio vs. Hawai'i
          Schlabach: Bowling Green vs. Fresno State

          Isleta New Mexico Bowl
          University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
          5:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Boise State vs. James Madison
          Schlabach: San Diego State vs. Appalachian State

          TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
          EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
          7:30 p.m. ABC
          Bonagura: Duke vs. Auburn
          Schlabach: Louisville vs. Oklahoma

          Kinder's Texas Bowl
          NRG Stadium (Houston)
          9:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Oklahoma
          Schlabach: Cincinnati vs. Missouri

          Monday, Dec. 29

          JLab Birmingham Bowl
          Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Mississippi State vs. UCF
          Schlabach: Auburn vs. Syracuse

          Tuesday, Dec. 30

          Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
          Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Baylor vs. Kennesaw State
          Schlabach: Kansas vs. Louisiana Tech

          Music City Bowl
          Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Iowa vs. Texas
          Schlabach: Michigan vs. Mississippi State

          Valero Alamo Bowl
          Alamodome (San Antonio)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: BYU vs. USC
          Schlabach: Utah vs. USC

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          ReliaQuest Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: Illinois vs. Missouri
          Schlabach: Iowa vs. Texas

          Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
          Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
          2 p.m., CBS
          Bonagura: Florida State vs. Arizona State
          Schlabach: SMU vs. Arizona

          Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Nebraska vs. Tennessee
          Schlabach: Nebraska vs. Tennessee

          SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
          Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Michigan vs. Utah
          Schlabach: Illinois vs. California

          Friday, Jan. 2

          Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
          Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Kansas vs. North Texas
          Schlabach: Iowa State vs. Northwestern

          AutoZone Liberty Bowl
          Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Houston vs. South Carolina
          Schlabach: Houston vs. South Carolina

          Duke's Mayo Bowl
          Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: SMU vs. Vanderbilt
          Schlabach: Clemson vs. Vanderbilt

          Holiday Bowl
          Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)
          8 p.m., Fox
          Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. Washington
          Schlabach: Notre Dame vs. Arizona State