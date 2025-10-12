Paul Finebaum explains why Oklahoma can still make the playoffs even with a loss to Texas. (0:41)

The biggest results from Week 7 were Indiana's impressive road win at Oregon and Texas' sound victory over Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl, but there were other games that impacted the postseason picture.

Texas A&M continued its strong start by routing Florida, Texas Tech wiped out Kansas to keep its hold on the Big 12, Georgia Tech remained unbeaten and SEC contenders Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU and Georgia all came away with wins.

As with last season's inaugural 12-team CFP, the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams, will make the field. Unlike last year, the four highest-ranked teams (not necessarily conference champions) will be awarded first-round byes. The other eight teams will meet in first-round games at the campus sites of seeds Nos. 5 through 8.

From there, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in what had been the New Year's Six bowls, with this season's national championship game scheduled for Jan. 19 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

All of that is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Apart from the playoff is the 35-game slate of bowl games, beginning with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 13.

ESPN bowl gurus Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are projecting every postseason matchup, including their breakdowns of how the playoff will play out, and we'll be back every week of the season until the actual matchups are set.

College Football Playoff

First-round games (at campus sites)

Friday, Dec. 19/Saturday, Dec. 20

Times and networks TBD.

Bonagura: No. 12 Memphis at No. 5 Texas Tech

Schlabach: No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 Ole Miss

Bonagura: No. 11 LSU at No. 6 Ole Miss

Schlabach: No. 11 LSU at No. 6 Texas Tech

Bonagura: No. 10 Georgia at No. 7 Alabama

Schlabach: No. 10 Georgia Tech at No. 7 Alabama

Bonagura: No. 9 Georgia Tech at No. 8 Oregon

Schlabach: No. 9 Oregon at No. 8 Georgia

First-round breakdown

Bonagura: These things have a way of being settled with time, but there is a strong case for the SEC to send five teams to the playoff, and who those five teams should be is still up for debate.

For now, I settled on Texas A&M (bye), Ole Miss, Alabama, Georgia and LSU, but there are nine teams in the conference with zero or one loss, plus two-loss teams in Texas and Mississippi State. What this means is there will likely be some SEC vs. SEC first-round games. In this case, they are 10. Georgia at No. 7 Alabama and No. 11 LSU at No. 6 Ole Miss.

Georgia Tech is a new inclusion on my playoff pairings this week with the Yellow Jackets 6-0 at the midway point of the season.

Tyler Onyedim and Texas A&M continue to impress, posting a decisive win over Florida on Saturday night. Maria Lysaker/Imagn Images

Schlabach: I've got two new teams in my top four after Indiana's stunning 30-20 upset of Oregon on the road. The Hoosiers are a legitimate CFP title contender, regardless of their nonconference schedule, and coach Curt Cignetti is going to be one of the hottest names in the coaching market this offseason.

I also moved Texas A&M up one spot after its 34-17 win against Florida at home. Ole Miss fell to No. 5 after a closer-than-expected 24-21 victory against Washington State at home. The Rebels might have been looking ahead to this week's SEC road trip to Georgia.

Georgia Tech is also in my bracket for the first time this season after its 35-20 win against Virginia Tech, which moved the Yellow Jackets to 6-0 for the first time since 2011. I love the physical football team Brent Key has built on the Flats, and Georgia Tech faces a tricky road trip to Duke this week. Oklahoma fell out of my bracket following its 23-6 loss to Texas in the Allstate Red River Rivalry in Dallas. I also considered USC, Tennessee and BYU for the final at-large spot.

South Florida continues to be impressive -- the Bulls overcame some early turnovers to rout North Texas 63-36 on the road Friday night -- to keep the fifth conference champion spot. I also considered Memphis.

CFP quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 31

CFP quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 2 Indiana

Schlabach: No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 3 Indiana

Thursday, Jan. 1

CFP quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Noon, ESPN

Bonagura: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Miami

Schlabach: No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 2 Miami

CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

4 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Schlabach: No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 1 Ohio State

CFP quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 4 Texas A&M

Schlabach: No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 4 Texas A&M

Quarterfinals breakdown

Bonagura: Texas Tech continues to look like the class of the Big 12 and a possible meeting with Texas A&M in the quarterfinals would be one of several interesting games in the quarterfinals. Another Oregon vs. Ohio State playoff game would give the Ducks a chance to avenge last year's exit at the hands of Buckeyes. Indiana and Miami are jockeying for the No. 2 seed.

Schlabach: I have the favorites advancing out of the first-round games, although the potential Georgia-Oregon game in Athens, Georgia, would be a tightly contested one with Kirby Smart facing his former defensive coordinator, Dan Lanning. The Bulldogs have some obvious flaws in the offensive and defensive lines, but they keep finding ways to win on the road. I'm not sure they would be able to handle Ohio State's menacing defense in the Rose Bowl.

Texas Tech continues to play like the class of the Big 12, and Alabama has regrouped nicely after losing at Florida State in its opener. The potential Orange Bowl would feature two of the best quarterbacks in the FBS: Miami's Carson Beck and Alabama's Ty Simpson.

CFP semifinals, national championship game

Thursday, Jan. 8

CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Schlabach: No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 2 Miami

Friday, Jan. 9

CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 3 Miami vs. No. 2 Indiana

Schlabach: No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Monday, Jan. 19

CFP National Championship

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

7:45 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Schlabach: No. 2 Miami vs. No. 1 Ohio State

National championship breakdown

Bonagura: After Indiana went to Autzen and beat Oregon, the Hoosiers can claim the best win in college football this season. But that was also the case for Oregon after it won at Penn State -- and it only took a week for that result to be framed much differently.

It's hard to think of many turnarounds that can even be compared to the one Curt Cignetti is executing in Bloomington. There are shades of Kalen DeBoer at Washington, but DeBoer did it at a place with a history of success. Turning Indiana into a national title contender at all -- let alone this quickly -- would have seemed impossible two years ago.

Schlabach: I'm going with chalk again with the top four seeds advancing to the semifinals. I love what Mike Elko is building in his second season at Texas A&M. The Aggies are playing much better on defense and are a complete team. They still play four road games in the SEC, starting with Saturday's trip to Arkansas. They'll play at LSU, Missouri and Texas in November. Ouch.

I've got Ohio State and Miami meeting in the CFP National Championship game. I'm not sure I'm completely sold on the Hurricanes just yet, but they're playing very well. They might be tested by Louisville at home Friday night.

Complete bowl season schedule

Saturday, Dec. 13

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Noon, ABC

Bonagura: Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central

Schlabach: Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central

LA Bowl

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Washington State vs. UNLV

Schlabach: Washington vs. Boise State

Tuesday, Dec. 16

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: UConn vs. Troy

Schlabach: Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina

Wednesday, Dec. 17

StaffDNA Cure Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

5 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: NC State vs. East Carolina

Schlabach: Western Michigan vs. Troy

68 Ventures Bowl

Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

8:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Marshall vs. Louisiana Tech

Schlabach: Old Dominion vs. Buffalo

Friday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)

Noon, ESPN

Bonagura: Southern Miss vs. Jacksonville State

Schlabach: East Carolina vs. James Madison

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

3:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: South Florida vs. Wake Forest

Schlabach: Kansas State vs. Florida State

Monday, Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Toledo vs. Fresno State

Schlabach: Ohio vs. Utah State

Tuesday, Dec. 23

Boca Raton Bowl

Flagler Credit Union Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)

2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Texas State vs. New Mexico

Schlabach: Temple vs. Toledo

New Orleans Bowl

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

5:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion

Schlabach: Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss

Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)

9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: UTSA vs. Arizona

Schlabach: North Texas vs. Kennesaw State

Wednesday, Dec. 24

Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)

8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: San Diego State vs. California

Schlabach: Hawai'i vs. Tulane

Friday, Dec. 26

GameAbove Sports Bowl

Ford Field (Detroit)

1 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Northwestern vs. Bowling Green

Schlabach: Maryland vs. Central Michigan

Rate Bowl

Chase Field (Phoenix)

4:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: TCU vs. Minnesota

Schlabach: Baylor vs. Minnesota

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Army vs. Penn State

Schlabach: TCU vs. UNLV

Saturday, Dec. 27

Go Bowling Military Bowl

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)

11 a.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Clemson vs. Navy

Schlabach: Pittsburgh vs. Navy

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)

Noon, ABC

Bonagura: Louisville vs. Maryland

Schlabach: Duke vs. Penn State

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Fenway Park (Boston)

2:15 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Pittsburgh vs. Tulane

Schlabach: NC State vs. Memphis

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

3:30 p.m., ABC

Bonagura: Virginia vs. Cincinnati

Schlabach: Virginia vs. BYU

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)

4:30 p.m., CW Network

Bonagura: Ohio vs. Hawai'i

Schlabach: Bowling Green vs. Fresno State

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

5:45 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Boise State vs. James Madison

Schlabach: San Diego State vs. Appalachian State

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)

7:30 p.m. ABC

Bonagura: Duke vs. Auburn

Schlabach: Louisville vs. Oklahoma

Kinder's Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium (Houston)

9:15 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Oklahoma

Schlabach: Cincinnati vs. Missouri

Monday, Dec. 29

JLab Birmingham Bowl

Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)

2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Mississippi State vs. UCF

Schlabach: Auburn vs. Syracuse

Tuesday, Dec. 30

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Baylor vs. Kennesaw State

Schlabach: Kansas vs. Louisiana Tech

Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

5:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Iowa vs. Texas

Schlabach: Michigan vs. Mississippi State

Valero Alamo Bowl

Alamodome (San Antonio)

9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: BYU vs. USC

Schlabach: Utah vs. USC

Wednesday, Dec. 31

ReliaQuest Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Noon, ESPN

Bonagura: Illinois vs. Missouri

Schlabach: Iowa vs. Texas

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

2 p.m., CBS

Bonagura: Florida State vs. Arizona State

Schlabach: SMU vs. Arizona

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

3 p.m., ABC

Bonagura: Nebraska vs. Tennessee

Schlabach: Nebraska vs. Tennessee

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

3:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Michigan vs. Utah

Schlabach: Illinois vs. California

Friday, Jan. 2

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

1 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Kansas vs. North Texas

Schlabach: Iowa State vs. Northwestern

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

4:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Houston vs. South Carolina

Schlabach: Houston vs. South Carolina

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: SMU vs. Vanderbilt

Schlabach: Clemson vs. Vanderbilt

Holiday Bowl

Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)

8 p.m., Fox

Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. Washington

Schlabach: Notre Dame vs. Arizona State