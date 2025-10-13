Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton is considered day-to-day, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Sunday, after leaving the Red Raiders' 42-17 win over Kansas with a right leg injury.

Morton suffered the injury on a sack early in the second quarter Saturday after guiding the No. 7 Red Raiders to an 18-0 lead. Redshirt freshman backup quarterback Will Hammond replaced him and helped put away the Jayhawks to achieve the program's first 6-0 start since 2013.

The Big 12's third-leading passer, Morton has started every game this season for Texas Tech but has had to exit wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Utah with leg and neck injuries.

Morton was able to walk off the field Saturday, went to the locker room for further evaluation and watched the second half from the sideline in street clothes. The senior produced 91 passing yards and a touchdown on 7-of-12 passing.

The Red Raiders have won all six of their games by 24 points or more. They next face defending Big 12 champion Arizona State on Saturday in Tempe.

Information from ESPN's Max Olson was included in this report.