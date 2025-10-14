2025 'College GameDay' Week 8: Ole Miss at Georgia

Open Extended Reactions

Week 8 location

The 39th season of "College GameDay" has kicked off its 32nd year of road shows. "College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is headed to Athens, Georgia, on Saturday for a showdown between Ole Miss and Georgia. Rece Davis hosts the three-hour show, and will be joined by analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban at the desk, along with college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims and college football betting analyst "Stanford Steve" Coughlin. "GameDay" legend Lee Corso retired after the Aug. 30 broadcast.

Where to go

"College GameDay" will take place at Myers Quad in Athens. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET, and fans can line up early. Luke Combs and Bailey Zimmerman will also put on a special performance for fans.

Click here for more details on directions, parking instructions and everything else you need for No. 5 Ole Miss at No. 9 Georgia.

Why we're excited for Ole Miss at Georgia

The Rebels are looking to start 7-0 for the third time over the past 60 years (2014 and 2022). They are also looking to start 4-0 in conference play for the first time since 2014.

Ole Miss has won two of the past three meetings against Georgia after the Bulldogs won 10 straight games in the series from 1997 to 2012.

The Rebels are looking to win an AP top-10 matchup for the first time since the 1963 Sugar Bowl against Arkansas.

Kirby Smart is 18-10 in AP top-10 matchups as head coach at Georgia, the most wins by any coach over the past 10 seasons.

Ole Miss' Kewan Lacy is second in the SEC to Missouri's Ahmad Hardy in both rushing yards (587) and rushing touchdowns (eight).

Georgia's Gunner Stockton is one of 10 FBS players -- and the only player in the SEC -- with six passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns this season.

The last time Ole Miss and Georgia were on 'College GameDay'

Georgia hosted Ole Miss for CGD on Nov. 11, 2023. The Bulldogs defeated the Rebels 52-17. Saturday marks Ole Miss' sixth appearance on "College GameDay." Georgia last appeared on CGD on Sept. 13, 2025, when they were hosted by Tennessee. The Bulldogs defeated the Vols 44-41. Saturday marks Georgia's 42nd appearance on "College GameDay."

Keep 'College GameDay' going

Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. return with "Countdown to GameDay Live." The digital pregame show will be live each week at 8:30 a.m. ET and is available across social and streaming platforms.

Fans can also keep up with the game on the ESPN App.

For all of the latest "College GameDay" updates this season, check back in with our "College GameDay" home page periodically.