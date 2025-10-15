Open Extended Reactions

Alabama running back Jam Miller is questionable to play Saturday against Tennessee after sustaining a concussion last week, coach Kalen DeBoer said Wednesday.

Miller was hurt late in a 27-24 win over Missouri this past Saturday and entered concussion protocol. During the SEC teleconference, DeBoer said Miller would be listed as questionable when the availability reports are released later this week.

The senior has played in only three games this season for the Crimson Tide. Miller broke his collarbone during fall camp and missed the first three games of the season before returning to play Georgia. He has 58 carries for 267 yards and a touchdown.

DeBoer also said freshman receiver Derek Meadows will be out Saturday because of a concussion.