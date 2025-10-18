Open Extended Reactions

The trolls came out in Week 8 of the college football season, led by an SEC team that secured a huge victory.

No. 17 Vanderbilt defeated No. 10 LSU 31-24 on Saturday, marking its first season with multiple wins over AP top-15 opponents -- the Commodores defeated No. 11 South Carolina in September.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia accounted for 246 yards and three touchdowns, two of which were on the ground. Pavia is the second Vanderbilt quarterback in the past 20 seasons with multiple rushing touchdowns against an AP top-10 opponent, according to ESPN Research.

The Commodores' big win came with a simple troll aimed at the Tigers. They used the Cajun spelling of "go" in their postgame caption.

Here are the top trolls from Week 8.

California 21, North Carolina 18

The Golden Bears notched a victory over the Tar Heels thanks to a late defensive play. At the California 13-yard line, North Carolina quarterback Gio Lopez connected with Nathan Leacock for a catch and run that looked like it would result in a touchdown.

However, Cal defensive back Brent Austin punched the ball out and the Bears jumped on it to gain possession. Cal would hold on for its fifth victory of the season.

The Tar Heels' mascot, Rameses, became the target of the Golden Bears' troll, which concluded that this is "bear territory."

Georgia Tech 27, Duke 18

Georgia Tech's undefeated season continued after a victory over Duke to secure its first 7-0 start since 1966. Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King had 325 total yards plus a score on the ground. Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah threw for 373 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia Tech poked fun at Duke's moniker, emphasizing the "hell" in "helluva win" that appeared in its caption with a devil emoji at the end.

UConn 38, Boston College 23

UConn is on a roll, having defeated Boston College to notch its fourth straight victory.

The Huskies' offense put up 455 total yards, including an FBS career-high 362 from quarterback Joe Fagnano. UConn has won five of its first seven games in a season for the fourth time as an FBS program. Meanwhile, the Eagles are 0-6 vs. FBS teams this season -- becoming the third ACC school in the past 15 seasons to lose each of its first six games against FBS opponents.

A husky was the main image of a graphic that implied it had eaten an eagle.