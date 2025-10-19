Diego Pavia escapes the pocket and takes it 21 yards to the end zone to extend Vanderbilt's lead. (0:24)

Week 8 had everything imaginable in a slate of college football.

There were acrobatic catches, Heisman poses, left-handed completions, successful fake punts and, of course, trolling. Louisville coach Jeff Brohm strengthened his résumé as an underdog, Minnesota's conservative punt paid off and California's mascot delivered a blow to Bill Belichick and North Carolina.

With the busy schedule, we handed out several nontraditional superlatives for Week 8.

Scariest coach to face while in the AP top 5?: Jeff Brohm

Louisville entered Hard Rock Stadium unranked and with a seven-game losing streak against AP top-5 opponents as undefeated Miami awaited. The No. 2-seeded Hurricanes were double-digit favorites; however, history and the betting market didn't account for Cardinals coach Jeff Brohm.

Brohm has found unlikely success as an underdog. Before Friday, he had secured three victories as an unranked opponent against an AP top-5 foe. He improved that mark to four after Louisville stunned Miami 24-21. Brohm is 4-4 when facing a top-5 team, with this marking his first such victory with the Cardinals.

Louisville's schedule doesn't currently include a similar matchup. But if it all lines up again, Brohm will be back in his element.

Best display of the Heisman pose: Diego Pavia

Vanderbilt defeated LSU at home in a statement win for the program -- and Diego Pavia's Heisman case. Pavia threw for 160 yards and a score, and he added two rushing touchdowns. He's the second Vanderbilt quarterback over the past 20 seasons with multiple rushing touchdowns against an AP top-10 opponent.

The senior quarterback has 1,409 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions this season. It's never too early for Pavia to make a push for the Heisman -- he entered the game with 150-1 odds to win the award, per ESPN BET -- and he made the most of it Saturday.

After scoring a rushing touchdown in the third quarter, Pavia struck the pose.

Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia hit the Heisman and paid homage to Johnny Manziel 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ukQZ67VIDs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 18, 2025

Best use of their nondominant hand: Dylan Raiola

Minnesota's defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, sacking the sophomore nine times Friday, the Golden Gophers' most in a game since 1977. Pressured throughout the game, Raiola had to think creatively to get the ball out at times.

He displayed perfect execution on second-and-6 early in the second quarter. While running a bootleg play-action pass, Golden Gophers linebacker Maverick Baranowski rushed Raiola as he began moving to his right. Raiola then stopped, avoided the sack, moved the ball to his nondominant left hand and delivered a strike to tight end Luke Lindenmeyer for 18 yards.

Least likely to go all-in during a card game: Minnesota

In an era of fourth-down aggressiveness, spearheaded by analytics, Minnesota went back to simpler times against Nebraska.

The Golden Gophers held a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter after forcing a three-and-out. They received the ball at their 38-yard line, gained nearly 10 yards then punted on fourth-and-inches from the 47. (Don't tell Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell.)

The conservative play call proved to be correct. Minnesota upset Nebraska 24-6.

Best display of hand-eye coordination: Shazz Preston, Jake Taylor

Every catch matters in a game, and it doesn't matter how it's completed. Just ask Tulane wide receiver Shazz Preston and Duke wide receiver Jake Taylor.

Tulane was on the brink of defeat until Jake Retzlaff fired a pass toward Preston. An Army defender deflected the ball, sending it to the end zone, where Preston juggled it then secured the go-ahead touchdown catch.

OFF THE BOBBLE FOR THE SCORE 😱 pic.twitter.com/jQ9IWroAf3 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 18, 2025

With the Blue Devils facing a third-and-3 late in the second half against No. 12 Georgia Tech, quarterback Darian Mensah fired a strike toward Taylor.

The ball bounced off Taylor's hands and helmet in front of him, prompting the wide receiver to tip the ball in the air with his right hand toward the sideline. The ball flew over Georgia Tech defensive back Jon Mitchell as Taylor dove to make the 4-yard grab.

Tipped it to himself for the catch 😱 pic.twitter.com/eGjfQBZuHi — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 18, 2025

Fake punt of the week: Indiana State

When playing one of the best teams in the FCS, all tricks are on the board -- including fake punts.

Indiana State hosted undefeated North Dakota State and made a statement early. Facing a fourth-and-2 deep in their territory, the Sycamores brought out the punting unit. But they didn't plan to kick.

Punter Harry Traum ran the ball for 18 yards, shifting momentum toward Indiana State. The risk paid dividends as the Sycamores scored a touchdown to end the drive. North Dakota State won 38-7.

There goes that man!



Harry Traum tucks the punt and takes it 18 yards for the first down near midfield.#MarchOn | #LeaveNoDoubt pic.twitter.com/khChvA6Ibn — Indiana State Football (@IndStFB) October 18, 2025

Safest job security in America: Cal's mascot

North Carolina's opponents have found ways to troll the program and Bill Belichick this season. California took it to another level during its 21-18 win Friday, and utilized its mascot, Oski the bear.

The Tar Heels seemed headed toward a late lead as they set up in the red zone. Quarterback Gio Lopez found Nathan Leacock for 12 yards, but when Leacock went to cross the goal line for a score, Cal defensive back Brent Austin punched the ball out to gain possession.

The Golden Bears immediately trolled, posting a "statement" from Oski on the jumbotron that read: "I am fully committed to Cal athletics and the program we are building here. Why do you ask?" Below it was a statement from Cal executives that read: "Oski has our full support. No, really, we mean it. Why else would we make this statement?"

The mock quotes were a reference to an Oct. 8 story, in which Belichick put out a statement that he was "fully committed to UNC Football and the program we're building here." UNC athletics director added that Belichick has the administration's "full support."