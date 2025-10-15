Open Extended Reactions

Five-star Texas Tech commit LaDamion Guyton, ESPN's No. 5 overall prospect in the 2027 class, has reclassified into the 2026 cycle and will sign with the Red Raiders later this year, a source told ESPN on Wednesday, confirming a report by 247Sports.

A 6-foot-3, 220-pound outside linebacker from Savannah, Georgia, Guyton initially committed to Texas Tech on Aug. 7 over finalists Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

At the time, Guyton told ESPN that he planned to consider reclassifying this fall in order to join Texas Tech in 2026. He now lands alongside five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo (No. 20 overall) and wide receiver Chase Campbell (No. 283) among the top-ranked members of the program's incoming class.

Despite Wednesday's move, a source confirmed to ESPN that Guyton is still expected to make a scheduled visit to in-state Georgia this weekend as the ninth-ranked Bulldogs host No. 5 Ole Miss.

Led by coach Joey McGuire, No. 7 Texas Tech is 6-0 for the first time since 2013 and sits firmly in College Football Playoff contention entering its Week 8 visit to Arizona State on Saturday. Guyton's move into the program's 2026 class continues the Red Raiders' soaring momentum on the recruiting trail under McGuire and general manager James Blanchard.

After signing one of the nation's top transfer portal classes ahead of the 2025 season, Texas Tech added 10 commitments in the 2026 class from June 1 to Sept. 15, headlined by Ojo's pledge over Florida, Michigan, Ohio State and Texas on July 4.

Guyton's August commitment marked a seismic start for the Red Raiders in the 2027 class. Texas Tech followed in September with pledges from five-star defensive tackle Jalen Brewster (No. 7 in the ESPN Junior 300) and four-star defender K'Adrian Redmond (N0. 155). Offensive tackle Cooper Hackett, No. 19 overall, was also briefly committed to the Red Raiders last month before flipping his commitment to Oklahoma on Sept. 25.

Guyton transferred to Georgia's Benedictine Military Academy prior to his junior season this past fall. He was credited with 134 total tackles and 16.5 sacks across his freshman and sophomore campaigns at Savannah Christian Preparatory School.

As Texas Tech continues its work on the recruiting trail in the final month-plus before the early signing period opens on Dec. 3, Guyton now stands among the top defensive prospects in the 2026 class.