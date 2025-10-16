Open Extended Reactions

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar underwent successful surgery Wednesday on his broken left ankle, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Allar is on track for a full recovery, as his timeline to return to working out will be sometime in the upcoming months, sources said.

The three-year Nittany Lions starter broke the ankle in Saturday's 22-21 home loss to Northwestern. He tried to scramble for a first down late in the fourth quarter, but after being sandwiched by two tacklers, he couldn't get up and grabbed his left leg. Allar had to be helped off the field and was carted to the locker room.

The injury likely ends Allar's college career. Because he has played more than four games in each of the past four years, he has no more eligibility. The only way his career could be extended is if there's an NCAA eligibility change.

Allar considered leaving early for the NFL after guiding Penn State to the College Football Playoff semifinals last season, but he came back to compete for a national championship and improve his draft standing.

He finished 2025 by completing 103-of-159 passes for 1,100 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

Penn State redshirt freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer, who has 11 career passing attempts, is set to take over for Allar.