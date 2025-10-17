Open Extended Reactions

Four-star Penn State quarterback pledge Troy Huhn pulled his commitment from the Nittany Lions, a source told ESPN on Thursday night, exiting the program's incoming class four days after the firing of coach James Franklin.

Huhn, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound recruit from San Marcos, California, is ESPN's No. 9 pocket passer in the 2026 cycle and had been committed to Penn State since June 2024. He becomes the top-ranked uncommitted quarterback in the 2026 class.

Huhn's decommitment marks the Nittany Lions' latest recruiting setback after the school dismissed Franklin six games into his 12th season in charge of the program Sunday. As of Franklin's departure, Penn State sat at No. 17 in ESPN's class rankings for the 2026 cycle.

Huhn follows four-star wide receiver Davion Brown -- the program's top-ranked 2026 commit -- among the biggest exits from the Nittany Lions' class this week. Three-star wide receiver Lavar Keys and defenders Jaziel Hart and Elijah Littlejohn round out the group of 2026 prospects who have pulled their commitments from Penn State since Sunday.

The three prospects who were still pledged to the program's once-promising 2027 class at the time of Franklin's firing have since pulled their commitments, headlined by Kemon Spell, ESPN's No. 1 running back in the 2027 cycle.

Huhn is a senior at California's Mission Hills High School, where he threw for more than 2,000 yards as a junior last fall. He also competed at the Elite 11 Finals, the nation's premier high school passing camp, earlier this year.

With the majority of FBS programs across the country already holding at least one quarterback pledge in 2026, Huhn's potential landing spots are not immediately clear. Auburn and Ohio State were among the most active schools in his recruitment before Huhn's June 2024 pledge to Penn State.