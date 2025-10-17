Open Extended Reactions

Clemson could be without quarterback Cade Klubnik for Saturday's game against SMU, with the school listing the three-year starter as questionable Thursday because of an ankle injury on its first injury report of the week.

Klubnik hurt his ankle late in last week's 41-10 win over Boston College, and he has been limited in practice this week.

After a rough start to the season, Klubnik has rebounded in the past two games -- both dominant wins vs. the league's cellar dwellers, BC and North Carolina -- completing 81% of his throws for 534 yards and 5 touchdowns in the two-game stretch.

If Klubnik can't go, Clemson would turn to Christopher Vizzina, who has played sparingly this season, completing 7-of-14 passes for 37 yards. Vizzina was the No. 7-ranked QB by ESPN in the class of 2023.

"[Vizzina's] the guy, for sure, and he's got to go get it done," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said of the plan should Klubnik not be available. "We've got confidence he can."

Clemson hasn't had its starting QB miss action since 2020, when Trevor Lawrence sat out two games because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Tigers' game Saturday against the Mustangs is a rematch of last year's ACC championship, which Clemson won 34-31 on a 56-yard field goal as time expired.