Gunner Stockton connects with Lawson Luckie for his fourth touchdown pass of the game as Georgia takes the lead. (0:29)

Two top five teams lost in Week 8, with Miami losing to Louisville and Ole Miss blowing a multi-score lead against Georgia. Texas Tech's first loss of the season came in a squeaker against Arizona State. Meanwhile, Ohio State looked as steady as ever in a 34-0 shutout of Wisconsin and Indiana blew out Michigan State to remain undefeated.

What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Research.

All times Eastern.

Previous ranking: 1

2025 record: 7-0

Week 8 result: Defeated Wisconsin 34-0

Stat to know: Ohio State has won 15 straight games as the AP No. 1, the longest streak by a Big Ten team.

What's next: Nov. 1 vs. Penn State

Previous ranking: 3

2025 record: 7-0

Week 8 result: Defeated Michigan State 38-13

Stat to know: Indiana is now 16-0 against unranked opponents under Curt Cignetti.

What's next: Saturday vs. UCLA

Previous ranking: 4

2025 record: 7-0

Week 8 result: Defeated Arkansas 45-42

Stat to know: This is Texas A&M's first 7-0 start since 1994.

What's next: Saturday at LSU, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 6

2025 record: 6-1

Week 8 result: Defeated Tennessee 37-20

Stat to know: With the win over Tennessee, Alabama became the first team in SEC history to win four straight games, all against ranked teams, with no bye week mixed in.

What's next: Saturday at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 9

2025 record: 6-1

Week 8 result: Defeated Ole Miss 43-35

Stat to know: Georgia is 2-0 at home under Kirby Smart when trailing by nine or more points entering the fourth quarter.

What's next: Nov. 1 vs. Florida (in Jacksonville, Florida), 3:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 8

2025 record: 6-1

Week 8 result: Defeated Rutgers 56-10

Stat to know: Oregon is 6-0 following losses under Dan Lanning.

What's next: Saturday vs. Wisconsin

Previous ranking: 12

2025 record: 7-0

Week 8 result: Defeated Duke 27-18

Stat to know: Georgia Tech had a 95-yard fumble return in the first quarter, the longest in school history.

What's next: Saturday vs. Syracuse, noon

Previous ranking: 5

2025 record: 6-1

Week 8 result: Lost to Georgia 43-35

Stat to know: Ole Miss gained just 13 yards in the fourth quarter, tied for its third-fewest in a quarter under Lane Kiffin.

What's next: Saturday at Oklahoma, noon, ABC

Previous ranking: 2

2025 record: 5-1

Week 8 result: Lost to Louisville 24-21

Stat to know: The loss to Louisville was Miami's fourth home less as a double-digit favorite under Mario Cristobal, the most losses in FBS in that span (since 2022).

What's next: Saturday vs. Stanford, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 17

2025 record: 6-1

Week 8 result: Defeated LSU 31-24

Stat to know: This is Vanderbilt's first 6-1 start since 1950.

What's next: Saturday vs. Missouri

Previous ranking: 15

2025 record: 7-0

Week 8 result: Defeated Utah 24-21

Stat to know: BYU has started 7-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.

What's next: Saturday at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m., Fox

Previous ranking: 13

2025 record: 5-2

Week 8 result: Defeated USC 34-24

Stat to know: Notre Dame has won seven of its past eight meetings with USC.

What's next: Nov. 1 at Boston College

Previous ranking: 14

2025 record: 6-1

Week 8 result: Defeated South Carolina 26-7

Stat to know: This was Oklahoma's first win against South Carolina.

What's next: Saturday vs. Ole Miss, noon, ABC

Previous ranking: 7

2025 record: 6-1

Week 8 result: Lost to Arizona State 26-22

Stat to know: The loss to Arizona State was Texas Tech's first game of the season with 20 or more points allowed.

What's next: Saturday vs. Oklahoma State, 4 p.m.

Previous ranking: 16

2025 record: 6-1

Week 8 result: Defeated Auburn 23-17 (2 OT)

Stat to know: Missouri has won 22 straight games against unranked opponents.

What's next: Saturday at Vanderbilt

Previous ranking: 18

2025 record: 6-1

Week 8 result: Defeated Washington State 22-20

Stat to know: Virginia's 6-1 start is its best through seven games since 2007.

What's next: Saturday at North Carolina, noon, ACC Network

Previous ranking: 11

2025 record: 5-2

Week 8 result: Lost to Alabama 37-20

Stat to know: Tennessee's 20 points against Alabama is its fewest scored in a game this season.

What's next: Saturday at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 19

2025 record: 6-1

Week 8 result: Defeated Florida Atlantic 48-13

Stat to know: The win over FAU was South Florida's fourth straight game with at least 48 points.

What's next: Saturday at Memphis, noon

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 5-1

Week 8 result: Defeated Miami 24-21

Stat to know: Louisville's win over Miami was its second over an AP top-2 team in program history.

What's next: Saturday vs. Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network

Previous ranking: 10

2025 record: 5-2

Week 8 result: Lost to Vanderbilt 31-24

Stat to know: Garrett Nussmeier has thrown a passing touchdown in 13 straight games, the third-longest active streak among current SEC quarterbacks.

What's next: Saturday vs. Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 24

2025 record: 6-1

Week 8 result: Defeated Oklahoma State 49-17

Stat to know: This is Cincinnati's first 6-1 start to a season since 2022.

What's next: Saturday vs. Baylor, 4 p.m.

Previous ranking: 21

2025 record: 5-2

Week 8 result: Defeated Kentucky 16-13 (OT)

Stat to know: Texas's 179 total yards against Kentucky marked its fewest in a win in the past 30 years.

What's next: Saturday at Mississippi State

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 5-2

Week 8 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday vs. Washington

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 5-2

Week 8 result: Defeated Texas Tech 26-22

Stat to know: Arizona State is now 6-1 against AP-ranked opponents since the start of the 2024 season.

What's next: Saturday vs. Houston, 8:00 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 5-2

Week 8 result: Defeated Washington 24-7

Stat to know: Michigan is on a 28-game home winning streak against AP unranked teams.

What's next: Saturday vs. Michigan State, 7:30 p.m., NBC