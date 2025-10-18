Open Extended Reactions

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik remains questionable for the Tigers against SMU on Saturday, with his 34-game starting streak in peril.

Klubnik status isn't expected to be known until game time, per ESPN sources on Friday, as there's a general feeling of pessimism over his availability after injuring his ankle against Boston College last week.

Klubnik has endured an up-and-down season for Clemson, but the injury comes in the wake of strong play in decisive victories over North Carolina and Boston College.

If he's unable to play, Clemson redshirt sophomore Christopher Vizzina will get his first career start. He has completed seven passes this season in three games and 26 in his career. In 48 attempts, he has thrown one interception and no touchdowns.

Clemson is 3-3 on the season but has gathered some momentum with consecutive blowouts of UNC (38-10) and BC (41-10).

Clemson is also uncertain about the status of left tackle Tristan Leigh, who is considered questionable for the game. If Leigh can't go, Clemson is expected to start Brayden Jacobs, a freshman who is the son of longtime NFL player Brandon Jacobs.