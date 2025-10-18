Open Extended Reactions

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton will only be available in an emergency role for Saturday's game against Arizona State, the school announced.

Morton was considered day-to-day for the seventh-ranked Red Raiders this week after coming out of a game for the third time this season, the second because of hurting his right leg while getting sacked.

Morton was injured on a sack in the second quarter of last week's 42-17 victory over Kansas. Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said at the time the injury was similar to one the coach called a hyperextended right knee sustained in the opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The injury in that 67-7 victory also came before halftime.

In another game Sept. 20, Texas Tech led by just a touchdown when Morton exited a 34-10 victory at then-No. 16 Utah early in the second half after taking a hard hit to the helmet on a scramble.

Morton has completed 104 of 152 passes (68.4%) for 1,501 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. Two of those picks came against the Utes before he was hurt.

Backup Will Hammond has come off the bench each time for Morton to help Tech remain undefeated. The Red Raiders also have Mitch Griffis, a Wake Forest transfer who decided to play again after sitting out last season.