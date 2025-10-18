Georgia gives Ole Miss their first loss of the season as they take down the Rebels in a thriller. (1:50)

Gunner Stockton passed for 289 yards and four touchdowns, including three to tight end Lawson Luckie, and No. 9 Georgia overcame Trinidad Chambliss and No. 5 Mississippi's powerful offense to rally for a 43-35 win over the Rebels on Saturday.

Georgia (6-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) rallied after trailing 35-26 at the start of the fourth quarter. Stockton's 7-yard touchdown pass to Luckie with 7:29 remaining gave Georgia a 40-35 lead.

Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1) was denied its first road win over a top 10 team under coach Lane Kiffin even though the Rebels scored touchdowns on their first five possessions.

Stockton completed 26 of 31 passes and added a 22-yard scoring run in the crucial SEC showdown.

"It was a great day," Stockton said. "We just played for each other and that's the best part of our team."

Stockton and the Bulldogs had no turnovers.

In previewing the game, Kiffin said winning at Georgia would mean the Rebels have taken "another step" in their move up the SEC. That looked likely when they scored touchdowns on each of their first five possessions, taking a nine-point lead in the third quarter.

Suddenly, the Ole Miss offense lost its magic as Georgia did not give up another first down.

Following the first punt of the game by either team with 12:44 remaining, Stockton led a nine-play, 67-yard drive capped by the 7-yard scoring pass to Luckie that gave the Bulldogs their first lead of the second half.

Following another stop by Georgia's defense, Stockton led a 10-play drive to set up Peyton Woodring's third field goal of the game, a 42-yarder, to stretch the lead to eight points with 2:06 remaining.