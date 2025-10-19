Open Extended Reactions

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Mason Shipley kicked a 45-yard field goal in overtime and No. 21 Texas beat Kentucky 16-13 on Saturday night.

Shipley also kicked a 39-yard field goal with a minute remaining to give the Longhorns (5-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) a 13-10 lead.

Kentucky (2-4, 0-4) tied the score at 13-all on Jacob Kauwe's 45-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.

The Longhorns managed just 179 total yards but used two big punt returns by Ryan Niblett to hold off the Wildcats.

Niblett's 43-yard return in the fourth quarter set up Shipley's late field goal. Shipley also connected on a 53-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning threw for 132 yards, while running back Quintrevion Wisner ran for Texas' lone touchdown in the second quarter.

Kentucky's defense limited Texas to 93 total yards in the first half. The Longhorns scored their only touchdown following Niblett's 45-yard punt return on DJ Campbell's fumble recovery in the end zone with 6:22 remaining in the first half.

Trailing 10-3 in the fourth quarter, Kentucky tied the score on quarterback Cutter Boley's 16-yard run with 12:04 remaining.

Boley threw for 258 yards and rushed for 27 more for the Wildcats, who doubled the Longhorns' offensive output with 395 yards.

Texas: The Longhorns have won five of their past six games after opening the season with a 14-7 loss at No. 1 Ohio State. Texas visited Lexington for the first time in program history and a first appearance in the Bluegrass State since a 41-10 loss to Louisville in 1993. Texas improved to 3-0 against Kentucky. Texas is 32-8 in its past 40 games and has won 15 of its past 17 conference games, dating to its membership in the Big 12. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian won his 90th game as a head coach and his 43rd at Texas. The Longhorns are 21-1 after scoring first since the 2023 season.

Kentucky: The Wildcats fell to 0-3 against ranked teams this season and haven't defeated a ranked team at home since a 33-14 win over then-No. 22 Florida in 2023. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is now 31-66 against conference foes. Kentucky has averaged just 15 points per game in four conference games this season. Those struggles continued against the Longhorns. Kentucky was stopped on fourth-and-1 at the Texas 16-yard line on its opening drive and missed a 53-yard field goal attempt with eight seconds remaining in the first half.