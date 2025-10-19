Open Extended Reactions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- When the clock expired on a 34-24 win over USC, Notre Dame took a dig at its West Coast rival by playing a modified version of the song "California Love," which began instead with the lyric "Jeremiyah Love."

The serenade for USC players and coaches as they left a rain-soaked Notre Dame Stadium certainly didn't sound good, but it wasn't as bad as facing the actual Jeremiyah Love and his sidekick, Jadarian Price. Love rolled up 228 rushing yards, the most by a Notre Dame player in the 512-game history of Notre Dame Stadium, and the most by a Notre Dame player against USC in the storied rivalry. Price added 87 rushing yards and a 100-yard kick return touchdown that put the 13th-ranked Irish ahead for good.

Notre Dame kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive with its third straight win against USC in the final scheduled game of the historic intersectional rivalry.

"It's not very common in college, not very common in life, to see two guys that are so talented, that deserve the ball in their hands every snap, put the team above themselves, and then make the most of their opportunities," Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said. "They're not pouting; they're each other's biggest supporter.

"That might be one of the hardest things we ask our players to do -- put team before me. Everything outside of here says, 'No, you come before team.'"

After getting only 20 touches combined in a season-opening loss at Miami, Love and Price knew they would be featured against No. 20 USC, as the forecast called for heavy rain. Love raced 63 yards on his first carry and finished Notre Dame's opening drive with a 12-yard touchdown run. On the team's next scoring drive, Price had 56 rushing yards and a 16-yard touchdown.

"We believe that every game goes through the running back room," Love said, "so if we're on our stuff, the offense is going to be on their stuff. Just be great backs, be great teammates."

Price's biggest play came on special teams, after USC had taken a 24-21 lead with 4:32 left in the third quarter. He initially erred by going outside his blocker on the kick return, but eventually found room and sliced through USC's defense.

He became the first Notre Dame player with multiple 100-yard kick returns, as he had one Sept. 20 late in the first half against Purdue. Price also had a 99-yard scoring return against USC in 2023 on the same field.

"I am sitting there like, 'God, I get you, now,'" Freeman said, smiling. "Notre Dame, there is something [here]. At that moment, I'm like, 'What is going on?' ... That was a huge play for this team."

A preseason All-America selection, Love received only 14 total touches -- 10 rushes and four receptions -- in Notre Dame's season-opening loss at Miami, while Price had just six carries against the Hurricanes. But both backs have seen their workload increase as Notre Dame shapes its offensive identity around them.

"It's really dangerous," Price said. "We start with the run game."

USC answered for much of the night with its passing attack, which piled up 328 yards. But after converting a third-and-9 with a 42-yard pass from Jayden Maiava to Makai Lemon into Notre Dame territory, USC called for a wide receiver option pass, and Lemon lost the ball, recovered by Irish linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa.

"Stupid call," USC coach Lincoln Riley said. "It was a stupid call."

Notre Dame and USC met for the 96th time Saturday night, but the future of the series is in doubt despite a desire on both sides to continue. The schools have differing views on the length of a future scheduling agreement and where games are played.

The rivalry hasn't lost its zest, as players and coaches barked at each other after the game, and several USC players were whisked away as the Irish gathered to sing their alma mater.

"This is the biggest intersectional rivalry in college football," Notre Dame linebacker Jaylen Sneed said. "It just means more to us. ... It should still be played. It's a game that I circle every year on my calendar, and I think everybody else does."