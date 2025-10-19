In the final minute of the 4th quarter, Louisville picks off Carson Beck for the fourth time to seal the 24-21 victory. (0:34)

Open Extended Reactions

The University of Miami and the College Football Playoff are working on a contingency plan to account for a possible Hard Rock Stadium scheduling conflict if the Hurricanes make the playoff and earn a first-round home game.

LaLiga, Spain's top-flight soccer league, officially announced its plans last week to hold the Barcelona-Villarreal game in Miami on Dec. 20 -- the same day as the first round of the CFP.

The CFP's top four seeds earn a first-round bye, and the higher seeds host a first-round home game. With Miami's loss to Louisville on Friday night, the Hurricanes' chances of earning a bye dropped significantly, but the possibility of hosting a home game increased.

Miami provided a statement to ESPN on Sunday about the ongoing conversations.

"Hard Rock Stadium developed an operational plan should the stadium host both a LaLiga game and a University of Miami CFP first-round game the weekend of December 19th and 20th," the school said. "We will continue to refine and review the plan and ultimately meet the needs and objectives of the CFP pending final scheduling of both events."

With the soccer game scheduled for 10 a.m. ET, the Hurricanes could host the CFP game at Hard Rock Stadium later that night. The game also could move to a different day, but both of those options would require some assistance from ESPN to find a window that works.

The CFP management committee, which is composed of the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua, has to approve the final plan, but that's not expected for a few weeks.

Hard Rock Stadium will host a LaLiga regular-season game between Barcelona and Villarreal at 10 a.m. ET on Dec. 20, creating a possible scheduling conflict if the Miami Hurricanes earn a first-round playoff game at home. Al Bello/Getty Images

CFP officials are expecting Miami to provide them with an alternate location this week, and sources told ESPN the university is considering Orlando, Florida -- but that would be the worst-case scenario.

There are still more questions than answers. LaLiga players have recently protested the league's decision to hold a regular-season game in Miami, and, of course, the Hurricanes have yet to make the playoff.

This isn't the first time a school has had to come up with a playoff contingency plan. In 2024, the first year of the 12-team field, Kansas athletic director Travis Goff said that if the Jayhawks earned a first-round home game, it would have to be played at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium because of construction at the school's on-campus stadium.