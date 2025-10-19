Open Extended Reactions

Curry College running back Montie Quinn just kept going for his Division III school Saturday.

By the end of Curry's 71-27 win over Nichols, Quinn had taken down the NCAA record for all divisions by rushing for 522 yards on 20 carries while tacking on seven touchdowns.

"What Montie did today was nothing short of amazing. Breaking the NCAA rushing record is a monumental achievement," Curry coach Todd Parsons said.

Five of Quinn's touchdown runs were over 50 yards, with two topping 80 yards in the second half.

He broke the standing NCAA and Division III record of 465 set by Heidelberg's Cartel Brooks in 2013. The FBS record for rushing yards in a game is 427, set by Samaje Perine for Oklahoma in 2014.

And Quinn could have had more, as he sat out the Colonels' final two drives following his 85-yard touchdown run with 9:23 to play.

Quinn has 1,450 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He has topped 110 yards in all six of Curry's games, going over 200 yards three times.

But nothing like Saturday.

"I'm just humbled and grateful. Breaking the record is something I never imagined coming into today," Quinn said. "The O-line was dominating all game, receivers were blocking like crazy, and coaches put us in position to make plays. This belongs to all of us. I just happened to be the one carrying the ball."