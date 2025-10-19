Paul Finebaum and Heather Dinich share why they have Alabama as their top team in the SEC. (1:17)

Another week, another group of top-10 teams goes down.

No. 2 Miami, No. 5 Ole Miss, No. 7 Texas Tech and No. 10 LSU all lost this weekend, with No. 4 Texas A&M surviving a close call against Arkansas.

As a result, the postseason picture has been shuffled again, with changes at the top of the College Football Playoff bracket and throughout the bowl schedule.

As with last season's inaugural 12-team CFP, the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams, will make the field. Unlike last year, the four highest-ranked teams (not necessarily conference champions) will be awarded first-round byes. The other eight teams will meet in first-round games at the campus sites of seeds Nos. 5 through 8.

From there, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in what had been the New Year's Six bowls, with this season's national championship game scheduled for Jan. 19 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

All of that is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Apart from the playoff is the 35-game slate of bowl games, beginning with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 13.

We're here for all of it.

ESPN bowl gurus Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are projecting every postseason matchup, including their breakdowns of how the playoff will play out, and we'll be back every week of the season until the actual matchups are set.

College Football Playoff

First-round games (at campus sites)

Friday, Dec. 19/Saturday, Dec. 20

Times and networks TBD.

Bonagura: No. 12 Memphis at No. 5 Oregon

Schlabach: No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 Georgia

Bonagura: No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Georgia

Schlabach: No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Oregon

Bonagura: No. 10 BYU at No. 7 Ole Miss

Schlabach: No. 10 BYU at No. 7 Ole Miss

Bonagura: No. 9 Miami at No. 8 Georgia Tech

Schlabach: No. 9 Miami at No. 8 Georgia Tech

First-round breakdown

Bonagura: Let's tackle the Group of 5 champion first because there were two results that could be consequential come selection day. UNLV, the last undefeated team in the Mountain West, lost to Boise State, and Memphis suffered its first loss of the season, leaving Navy as the only remaining undefeated Group of 5 team. If Boise State ends up being the class of the Mountain West, that works out well for the American, as South Florida handled the Broncos easily to begin the year, giving the Bulls an important head-to-head win.

Then there were the big boys that went down: Miami and Ole Miss. I have both of them still in the playoff for now, but their losses obviously chipped away at both teams' margin for error. We're at a point in the season where a lot of comparisons become circular and it will remain that way for several weeks.

Schlabach: There's plenty of parity in college football this season, and it has made for some wild Saturdays in the first eight weeks of the schedule. Four more AP top-10 teams fell this past weekend: Miami, Ole Miss, Texas Tech and LSU.

The Hurricanes' 24-21 loss to Louisville at home Friday night might have been the most surprising. Just when it seemed like the U might finally be back, the Hurricanes found a way to lose a game they probably should have won. Quarterback Carson Beck threw four interceptions, and Miami committed nine penalties. I dropped the Hurricanes seven spots in my 12-team bracket.

Texas Tech played without injured starting quarterback Behren Morton (knee) and struggled to produce much offense in a 26-22 loss at Arizona State. The Sun Devils' Raleek Brown scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds remaining to give the Red Raiders their first loss of the season.

I dropped LSU from my bracket after its 31-24 loss at Vanderbilt. It's been a disappointing start for Tigers coach Brian Kelly, who is going to catch some heat after his program spent millions of dollars in the offseason to upgrade its roster.

Undefeated BYU, which beat rival Utah 24-21 in the Holy War, is in my bracket for the first time. I also considered Vanderbilt, Louisville, Notre Dame and Oklahoma for the last at-large spot.

CFP quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 31

CFP quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Indiana

Schlabach: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 4 Alabama

Thursday, Jan. 1

CFP quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Noon, ESPN

Bonagura: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Alabama

Schlabach: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Indiana

CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

4 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Schlabach: No. 9 Miami vs. No. 1 Ohio State

CFP quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 3 Texas A&M

Schlabach: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 3 Texas A&M

Quarterfinals breakdown

Bonagura: Oregon came out against Rutgers on Saturday with a point to prove and ran up 42 first-half points to get over its disappointing loss to Indiana last week. The Ducks' hypothetical matchup against Alabama would be an intriguing quarterfinal (the No. 4 vs. No. 5 game is almost always going to look good on paper).

The SEC clearly has the most depth, but the conversation about the best conference would be an interesting one if the Big Ten sends three teams past the quarters. Ohio State, Indiana and Oregon all have that type of potential.

It also will be interesting to see if the committee ends up ranking teams to avoid conference rematches. It's an interesting topic because teams shouldn't have their seeding punished to avoid rematches but as a viewer, I would hope it works out that way.

Gunner Stockton and Georgia have shown the grit and consistency to hold firm in the playoff picture. Dale Zanine/Imagn Images

Schlabach: I had three of the higher-seeded teams in the first-round games advancing to the quarterfinals.

No. 5 Georgia has shown a lot of grit in its first seven games, coming from behind again to knock off Ole Miss 43-35 at home. It might be time to add quarterback Gunner Stockton in the Heisman Trophy conversation after he accounted for five touchdowns against the Rebels.

Of course, there couldn't be a CFP without an Alabama-Georgia matchup. The Crimson Tide keeps chugging along, knocking off rival Tennessee 37-20 to win their sixth straight game since falling to Florida State in its opener.

An Ole Miss-Indiana matchup in the Orange Bowl would provide plenty of fireworks. The Hoosiers locked up coach Curt Cignetti for the foreseeable future, and I'm guessing the Rebels would like to do the same with Lane Kiffin.

CFP semifinals, national championship game

Thursday, Jan. 8

CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Schlabach: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Friday, Jan. 9

CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Indiana

Schlabach: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 2 Indiana

Monday, Jan. 19

CFP national championship

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

7:45 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Schlabach: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State

National championship breakdown

Bonagura: I'm going to stick with Indiana vs. Ohio State for the national title until someone else makes the case to unseat one of them.

Texas A&M is still undefeated, but its 45-42 win against Arkansas didn't inspire optimism about the Aggies' ability to make a deep playoff run. Alabama's loss to Florida State to open the year looks even stranger by the week, but there is a strong case to be made the Tide are the best team in the SEC based on its performances over the last month.

Schlabach: I think an argument could be made for eight or nine teams to reach the CFP semifinals at this point.

Ohio State has looked the most dominant since its 14-7 win against Texas in its opener. The Buckeyes steamrolled reeling Wisconsin 34-0 on Saturday, limiting the Badgers to nine first downs and 144 yards of offense. With a stingy defense and Julian Sayin playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the FBS, Ohio State is going to be difficult to beat.

The Buckeyes will be heavy favorites in their next four games against Penn State (home), Purdue (road), UCLA (home) and Rutgers (home) before closing the regular season against rival Michigan on the road Nov. 29.

Complete bowl season schedule

Saturday, Dec. 13

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Noon, ABC

Bonagura: Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central

Schlabach: Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central

LA Bowl

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: California vs. Boise State

Schlabach: Washington vs. Boise State

Tuesday, Dec. 16

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: UConn vs. Coastal Carolina

Schlabach: Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina

Wednesday, Dec. 17

StaffDNA Cure Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

5 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Wake Forest vs. Temple

Schlabach: Western Michigan vs. Troy

68 Ventures Bowl

Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

8:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Marshall vs. New Mexico

Schlabach: Florida International vs. Buffalo

Friday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)

Noon, ESPN

Bonagura: Bowling Green vs. Appalachian State

Schlabach: East Carolina vs. James Madison

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

3:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Navy vs. NC State

Schlabach: Kansas State vs. Wake Forest

Monday, Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Toledo vs. Fresno State

Schlabach: Ohio vs. Utah State

Tuesday, Dec. 23

Boca Raton Bowl

Flagler Credit Union Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)

2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Southern Miss vs. Liberty

Schlabach: Temple vs. Toledo

New Orleans Bowl

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

5:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Western Kentucky vs. Troy

Schlabach: Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss

Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)

9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Utah State vs. Louisiana Tech

Schlabach: North Texas vs. Kennesaw State

Wednesday, Dec. 24

Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)

8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: San Diego State vs. Washington State

Schlabach: Hawai'i vs. Tulane

Friday, Dec. 26

GameAbove Sports Bowl

Ford Field (Detroit)

1 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Maryland vs. Miami (Ohio)

Schlabach: Maryland vs. Central Michigan

Rate Bowl

Chase Field (Phoenix)

4:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Kansas vs. Nebraska

Schlabach: TCU vs. Minnesota

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Army vs. Central Michigan

Schlabach: San Diego State vs. Miami (Ohio)

Saturday, Dec. 27

Go Bowling Military Bowl

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)

11 a.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Clemson vs. Tulane

Schlabach: Clemson vs. Navy

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)

Noon, ABC

Bonagura: Louisville vs. Northwestern

Schlabach: Pittsburgh vs. Northwestern

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Fenway Park (Boston)

2:15 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Florida State vs. North Texas

Schlabach: NC State vs. Memphis

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

3:30 p.m., ABC

Bonagura: Virginia vs. Houston

Schlabach: Louisville vs. Cincinnati

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)

4:30 p.m., CW Network

Bonagura: Ohio vs. Hawai'i

Schlabach: Bowling Green vs. Fresno State

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

5:45 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: UNLV vs. Arizona

Schlabach: UNLV vs. Appalachian State

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)

7:30 p.m. ABC

Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. Texas

Schlabach: Virginia vs. Tennessee

Kinder's Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium (Houston)

9:15 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Auburn

Schlabach: Houston vs. Oklahoma

Monday, Dec. 29

JLab Birmingham Bowl

Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)

2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Memphis vs. James Madison

Schlabach: Florida State vs. UConn

Tuesday, Dec. 30

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: UCF vs. Kennesaw State

Schlabach: Kansas vs. Louisiana Tech

Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

5:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Minnesota vs. Oklahoma

Schlabach: Illinois vs. LSU

Valero Alamo Bowl

Alamodome (San Antonio)

9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Cincinnati vs. USC

Schlabach: Arizona State vs. USC

Wednesday, Dec. 31

ReliaQuest Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Noon, ESPN

Bonagura: Michigan vs. Missouri

Schlabach: Iowa vs. Vanderbilt

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

2 p.m., CBS

Bonagura: Pittsburgh vs. Arizona State

Schlabach: SMU vs. Arizona

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

3 p.m., ABC

Bonagura: Illinois vs. Vanderbilt

Schlabach: Michigan vs. Texas

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

3:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Iowa vs. Utah

Schlabach: Nebraska vs. California

Friday, Jan. 2

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

1 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Baylor vs. East Carolina

Schlabach: Baylor vs. Army

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

4:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: TCU vs. Mississippi State

Schlabach: Iowa State vs. Auburn

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Duke vs. Tennessee

Schlabach: Duke vs. Missouri

Holiday Bowl

Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)

8 p.m., Fox

Bonagura: SMU vs. Washington

Schlabach: Notre Dame vs. Utah