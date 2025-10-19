        <
          College Football Playoff, bowl projections after Week 8

          play
          Finebaum: Alabama has separated itself in the SEC (1:17)

          Paul Finebaum and Heather Dinich share why they have Alabama as their top team in the SEC. (1:17)

          Kyle Bonagura
            Close
            Kyle Bonagura
            ESPN Staff Writer
            • Covers college football.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Attended Washington State University.
            Follow on X
          Mark Schlabach
            Close
            Mark Schlabach
            ESPN Senior Writer
            • Senior college football writer
            • Author of seven books on college football
            • Graduate of the University of Georgia
            Follow on X
          Oct 19, 2025, 04:35 PM

          Another week, another group of top-10 teams goes down.

          No. 2 Miami, No. 5 Ole Miss, No. 7 Texas Tech and No. 10 LSU all lost this weekend, with No. 4 Texas A&M surviving a close call against Arkansas.

          As a result, the postseason picture has been shuffled again, with changes at the top of the College Football Playoff bracket and throughout the bowl schedule.

          As with last season's inaugural 12-team CFP, the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams, will make the field. Unlike last year, the four highest-ranked teams (not necessarily conference champions) will be awarded first-round byes. The other eight teams will meet in first-round games at the campus sites of seeds Nos. 5 through 8.

          From there, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in what had been the New Year's Six bowls, with this season's national championship game scheduled for Jan. 19 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

          All of that is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Apart from the playoff is the 35-game slate of bowl games, beginning with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 13.

          We're here for all of it.

          ESPN bowl gurus Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are projecting every postseason matchup, including their breakdowns of how the playoff will play out, and we'll be back every week of the season until the actual matchups are set.

          College Football Playoff

          First-round games (at campus sites)

          Friday, Dec. 19/Saturday, Dec. 20

          Times and networks TBD.

          Bonagura: No. 12 Memphis at No. 5 Oregon
          Schlabach: No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 Georgia

          Bonagura: No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Georgia
          Schlabach: No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Oregon

          Bonagura: No. 10 BYU at No. 7 Ole Miss
          Schlabach: No. 10 BYU at No. 7 Ole Miss

          Bonagura: No. 9 Miami at No. 8 Georgia Tech
          Schlabach: No. 9 Miami at No. 8 Georgia Tech

          First-round breakdown

          Bonagura: Let's tackle the Group of 5 champion first because there were two results that could be consequential come selection day. UNLV, the last undefeated team in the Mountain West, lost to Boise State, and Memphis suffered its first loss of the season, leaving Navy as the only remaining undefeated Group of 5 team. If Boise State ends up being the class of the Mountain West, that works out well for the American, as South Florida handled the Broncos easily to begin the year, giving the Bulls an important head-to-head win.

          Then there were the big boys that went down: Miami and Ole Miss. I have both of them still in the playoff for now, but their losses obviously chipped away at both teams' margin for error. We're at a point in the season where a lot of comparisons become circular and it will remain that way for several weeks.

          Schlabach: There's plenty of parity in college football this season, and it has made for some wild Saturdays in the first eight weeks of the schedule. Four more AP top-10 teams fell this past weekend: Miami, Ole Miss, Texas Tech and LSU.

          The Hurricanes' 24-21 loss to Louisville at home Friday night might have been the most surprising. Just when it seemed like the U might finally be back, the Hurricanes found a way to lose a game they probably should have won. Quarterback Carson Beck threw four interceptions, and Miami committed nine penalties. I dropped the Hurricanes seven spots in my 12-team bracket.

          Texas Tech played without injured starting quarterback Behren Morton (knee) and struggled to produce much offense in a 26-22 loss at Arizona State. The Sun Devils' Raleek Brown scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds remaining to give the Red Raiders their first loss of the season.

          I dropped LSU from my bracket after its 31-24 loss at Vanderbilt. It's been a disappointing start for Tigers coach Brian Kelly, who is going to catch some heat after his program spent millions of dollars in the offseason to upgrade its roster.

          Undefeated BYU, which beat rival Utah 24-21 in the Holy War, is in my bracket for the first time. I also considered Vanderbilt, Louisville, Notre Dame and Oklahoma for the last at-large spot.

          CFP quarterfinals

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          CFP quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
          AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Indiana
          Schlabach: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 4 Alabama

          Thursday, Jan. 1

          CFP quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Alabama
          Schlabach: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Indiana

          CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential
          Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
          4 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 9 Miami vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          CFP quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 3 Texas A&M
          Schlabach: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 3 Texas A&M

          Quarterfinals breakdown

          Bonagura: Oregon came out against Rutgers on Saturday with a point to prove and ran up 42 first-half points to get over its disappointing loss to Indiana last week. The Ducks' hypothetical matchup against Alabama would be an intriguing quarterfinal (the No. 4 vs. No. 5 game is almost always going to look good on paper).

          The SEC clearly has the most depth, but the conversation about the best conference would be an interesting one if the Big Ten sends three teams past the quarters. Ohio State, Indiana and Oregon all have that type of potential.

          It also will be interesting to see if the committee ends up ranking teams to avoid conference rematches. It's an interesting topic because teams shouldn't have their seeding punished to avoid rematches but as a viewer, I would hope it works out that way.

          Schlabach: I had three of the higher-seeded teams in the first-round games advancing to the quarterfinals.

          No. 5 Georgia has shown a lot of grit in its first seven games, coming from behind again to knock off Ole Miss 43-35 at home. It might be time to add quarterback Gunner Stockton in the Heisman Trophy conversation after he accounted for five touchdowns against the Rebels.

          Of course, there couldn't be a CFP without an Alabama-Georgia matchup. The Crimson Tide keeps chugging along, knocking off rival Tennessee 37-20 to win their sixth straight game since falling to Florida State in its opener.

          An Ole Miss-Indiana matchup in the Orange Bowl would provide plenty of fireworks. The Hoosiers locked up coach Curt Cignetti for the foreseeable future, and I'm guessing the Rebels would like to do the same with Lane Kiffin.

          CFP semifinals, national championship game

          Thursday, Jan. 8

          CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
          State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          Friday, Jan. 9

          CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Indiana
          Schlabach: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 2 Indiana

          Monday, Jan. 19

          CFP national championship
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          7:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          National championship breakdown

          Bonagura: I'm going to stick with Indiana vs. Ohio State for the national title until someone else makes the case to unseat one of them.

          Texas A&M is still undefeated, but its 45-42 win against Arkansas didn't inspire optimism about the Aggies' ability to make a deep playoff run. Alabama's loss to Florida State to open the year looks even stranger by the week, but there is a strong case to be made the Tide are the best team in the SEC based on its performances over the last month.

          Schlabach: I think an argument could be made for eight or nine teams to reach the CFP semifinals at this point.

          Ohio State has looked the most dominant since its 14-7 win against Texas in its opener. The Buckeyes steamrolled reeling Wisconsin 34-0 on Saturday, limiting the Badgers to nine first downs and 144 yards of offense. With a stingy defense and Julian Sayin playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the FBS, Ohio State is going to be difficult to beat.

          The Buckeyes will be heavy favorites in their next four games against Penn State (home), Purdue (road), UCLA (home) and Rutgers (home) before closing the regular season against rival Michigan on the road Nov. 29.

          Complete bowl season schedule

          Saturday, Dec. 13

          Cricket Celebration Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central
          Schlabach: Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central

          LA Bowl
          SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: California vs. Boise State
          Schlabach: Washington vs. Boise State

          Tuesday, Dec. 16

          IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl
          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: UConn vs. Coastal Carolina
          Schlabach: Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina

          Wednesday, Dec. 17

          StaffDNA Cure Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          5 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Wake Forest vs. Temple
          Schlabach: Western Michigan vs. Troy

          68 Ventures Bowl
          Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
          8:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Marshall vs. New Mexico
          Schlabach: Florida International vs. Buffalo

          Friday, Dec. 19

          Myrtle Beach Bowl
          Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: Bowling Green vs. Appalachian State
          Schlabach: East Carolina vs. James Madison

          Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Navy vs. NC State
          Schlabach: Kansas State vs. Wake Forest

          Monday, Dec. 22

          Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
          Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Toledo vs. Fresno State
          Schlabach: Ohio vs. Utah State

          Tuesday, Dec. 23

          Boca Raton Bowl
          Flagler Credit Union Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Southern Miss vs. Liberty
          Schlabach: Temple vs. Toledo

          New Orleans Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Western Kentucky vs. Troy
          Schlabach: Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss

          Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl
          Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Utah State vs. Louisiana Tech
          Schlabach: North Texas vs. Kennesaw State

          Wednesday, Dec. 24

          Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl
          Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: San Diego State vs. Washington State
          Schlabach: Hawai'i vs. Tulane

          Friday, Dec. 26

          GameAbove Sports Bowl
          Ford Field (Detroit)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Maryland vs. Miami (Ohio)
          Schlabach: Maryland vs. Central Michigan

          Rate Bowl
          Chase Field (Phoenix)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Kansas vs. Nebraska
          Schlabach: TCU vs. Minnesota

          SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
          Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Army vs. Central Michigan
          Schlabach: San Diego State vs. Miami (Ohio)

          Saturday, Dec. 27

          Go Bowling Military Bowl
          Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
          11 a.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Clemson vs. Tulane
          Schlabach: Clemson vs. Navy

          Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
          Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: Louisville vs. Northwestern
          Schlabach: Pittsburgh vs. Northwestern

          Wasabi Fenway Bowl
          Fenway Park (Boston)
          2:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Florida State vs. North Texas
          Schlabach: NC State vs. Memphis

          Pop-Tarts Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Virginia vs. Houston
          Schlabach: Louisville vs. Cincinnati

          Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
          Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
          4:30 p.m., CW Network
          Bonagura: Ohio vs. Hawai'i
          Schlabach: Bowling Green vs. Fresno State

          Isleta New Mexico Bowl
          University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
          5:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: UNLV vs. Arizona
          Schlabach: UNLV vs. Appalachian State

          TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
          EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
          7:30 p.m. ABC
          Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. Texas
          Schlabach: Virginia vs. Tennessee

          Kinder's Texas Bowl
          NRG Stadium (Houston)
          9:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Auburn
          Schlabach: Houston vs. Oklahoma

          Monday, Dec. 29

          JLab Birmingham Bowl
          Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Memphis vs. James Madison
          Schlabach: Florida State vs. UConn

          Tuesday, Dec. 30

          Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
          Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: UCF vs. Kennesaw State
          Schlabach: Kansas vs. Louisiana Tech

          Music City Bowl
          Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Minnesota vs. Oklahoma
          Schlabach: Illinois vs. LSU

          Valero Alamo Bowl
          Alamodome (San Antonio)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Cincinnati vs. USC
          Schlabach: Arizona State vs. USC

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          ReliaQuest Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: Michigan vs. Missouri
          Schlabach: Iowa vs. Vanderbilt

          Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
          Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
          2 p.m., CBS
          Bonagura: Pittsburgh vs. Arizona State
          Schlabach: SMU vs. Arizona

          Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Illinois vs. Vanderbilt
          Schlabach: Michigan vs. Texas

          SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
          Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Iowa vs. Utah
          Schlabach: Nebraska vs. California

          Friday, Jan. 2

          Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
          Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Baylor vs. East Carolina
          Schlabach: Baylor vs. Army

          AutoZone Liberty Bowl
          Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: TCU vs. Mississippi State
          Schlabach: Iowa State vs. Auburn

          Duke's Mayo Bowl
          Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Duke vs. Tennessee
          Schlabach: Duke vs. Missouri

          Holiday Bowl
          Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)
          8 p.m., Fox
          Bonagura: SMU vs. Washington
          Schlabach: Notre Dame vs. Utah