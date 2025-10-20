Open Extended Reactions

Trailing Ole Miss after halftime, Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton delivered in a big moment once again in the Bulldogs' come-from-behind win over the fifth-ranked Rebels Saturday.

"He's wired for these tight moments because he's tough," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said afterward of the Bulldogs' quarterback. "His team believes in him."

Nearly 60% of the way through the 2025 college football regular season, we're learning more about the nation's top programs with each passing week. Rising stars, like Stockton, are emerging. Surprise powers are gaining steam in the College Football Playoff race. And once-vaunted title contenders are showing their true colors, falling off one by one.

Week 8 featured statement wins in the SEC from Alabama, Georgia and Vanderbilt and gut-check defeats for CFP favorites Miami, Ole Miss and Texas Tech. Quarterbacks Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt) and Fernando Mendoza (Indiana) padded their Heisman Trophy résumés, while Carson Beck's candidacy suffered a blow in Miami's defeat to Louisville. At Notre Dame, we saw just how dangerous the Fighting Irish can be when, you know, they simply hand the ball off to Jeremiyah Love.

With Week 8 in the books, this week's power rankings explore the biggest lessons we've learned about the top teams across the country so far this fall. -- Eli Lederman

Previous ranking: 1

The Buckeyes brought back a pair of star defenders from last year's national championship team in safety Caleb Downs and linebacker Sonny Styles. Yet there might not be a defender playing better in college football than Styles' cohort at linebacker, Arvell Reese. The junior from Cleveland has been an absolute game-wrecker, compiling a team-high 42 tackles and 5.5 sacks for a defense that has given up just 41 points all season. Reese is establishing himself as a first-round NFL draft talent while teaming up with Styles to give the Buckeyes the best linebacking duo in the country. Ohio State had the No. 1 ranked defense last year. Reese is a big reason why the Buckeyes are suffocating the opposition once again. -- Jake Trotter

Previous ranking: 3

The Hoosiers have another star at quarterback in Fernando Mendoza, who not only has emerged as a Heisman front-runner, but is rocketing up 2026 NFL draft boards as potentially the top quarterback prospect. The Cal transfer has completed 73.5% of his passes and tossed a national-best 21 touchdowns with only two interceptions. Mendoza is also fifth nationally with a QBR of 87.7 and fourth in yards per passing attempt (9.7). The Hoosiers won 10 games for the first time in school history and made it to the playoff last year behind the arm of Ohio transfer quarterback Kurtis Rourke. The second-ranked Hoosiers are getting even better quarterback play this season. -- Trotter

Previous ranking: 4

The biggest lesson Texas A&M has learned this year, according to coach Mike Elko, is how to win. That was tested again Saturday against a dangerous Arkansas team in Bobby Petrino's first home game since returning as interim coach, and just the Aggies' second visit to Fayetteville since 1990 when the Ags and Hogs were Southwest Conference members. Marcel Reed threw for 280 yards and three TDs and ran for 55 yards and another score -- he had another 57-yard TD run called back on a penalty -- and A&M is 7-0 for the first time since 1994. The Aggies allowed 8.4 yards per carry and will have to tighten that up. They head to Baton Rouge this week to face an LSU team coming off a loss to Vanderbilt, then play at Missouri, before returning home to face South Carolina and Samford, setting up the final game showdown against Texas. The schedule is tough but manageable, and now Elko will find out how far along they are in their education. -- Dave Wilson

After a six-game winning streak, Alabama QB Ty Simpson and the Crimson Tide are in a great position to make the SEC championship game. David Leong-Imagn Images

Previous ranking: 7

Perhaps the biggest lesson the Crimson Tide have learned is how to play with an edge, something that was missing in the season opening loss to Florida State. Over their six-game winning streak, the Tide have rewritten the narrative to their season and coach Kalen DeBoer praised his team for finding a different way to win every week with the type of edge that makes the difference. In a 37-20 win over Tennessee, it was the defense that stepped up for its best performance to date. Ty Simpson has led the way with his steady leadership, making clutch throws to help the Tide seal wins against Georgia and Missouri. It has not looked pretty at times, and DeBoer acknowledges this team still has a long way to go, but the sign of any good team is finding ways to win. And that is what Alabama has done since the opener. The Crimson Tide are now sitting in great position to make their way back to the SEC title game, particularly after four straight wins against ranked conference opponents. Quite the turnaround from late August, when there were questions about whether DeBoer was the right guy to lead this team. -- Andrea Adelson

Previous ranking: 8

Georgia fans who had any lingering doubts about quarterback Gunner Stockton probably don't have them any longer after Saturday's 43-35 victory against Ole Miss. After missing two days of practice because of an oblique injury he sustained in the victory at Auburn on Oct. 11, Stockton returned and had the best game of his career against the Rebels. He completed 26 of 31 passes for 289 yards, ran 10 times for 59 yards and scored five total touchdowns. Stockton was a perfect 12-for-12 with three touchdowns in the second half. In his first full season as Georgia's starter, Stockton has shown plenty of toughness, both physically and mentally. Even when the Bulldogs fell behind in games against Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn and Ole Miss, Stockton never flinched. He ranks No. 2 in the FBS in total QBR (91.0) and has thrown only one interception with 17 total touchdowns. -- Mark Schlabach

Previous ranking: 9

After losing their first home game in the Dan Lanning era since 2022, the Ducks took out their frustration on Rutgers, scoring 56 points in just three quarters and gaining 750 total yards on their way to a commanding bounce-back victory. Oregon's misstep against Indiana Oct. 11 could have allowed for the cross-country road trip to be a letdown spot. Instead, Lanning & Co. proved that the Ducks still have all the makings of a title contender. If there's any lesson they have learned through seven games it is that their running game is as good as any in the country and likely should be what carries them forward the rest of the season. On Saturday, they rushed for 415 yards, bumping their average per game to 243 yards -- the ninth-best mark in the nation -- while boasting four rushers this season who have 249 yards or more on the ground and have combined for 18 total rushing touchdowns. -- Paolo Uggetti

Previous ranking: 10

The last remaining unbeaten team in the ACC? That would be the Yellow Jackets, just as we all predicted back in August, right? Saturday's win at Duke was hardly emphatic, but Tech got the breaks it needed, and Haynes King was outstanding once again, throwing 205 yards, running for 120 and scoring once. The fact Duke tested Georgia Tech's secondary isn't a surprise. The Blue Devils' passing attack is ferocious. And any red flags raised aren't likely to be serious concerns against the next few opponents. But awaiting at year's end is Georgia, and the Bulldogs will test Georgia Tech's defense significantly. The Jackets need to be ready. -- David Hale

Previous ranking: 2

Carson Beck's four interceptions doomed Miami in a loss to Louisville that felt like another check mark in the "How to blow your postseason expectations" playbook the Canes have run for a while now. Instead, it was probably more of a warning sign that some things need to be fixed ASAP if Miami still has title hopes -- namely a stagnating run game and a lack of a third weapon in the passing game. Malachi Toney and, to a lesser degree, CJ Daniels, are threats at receiver. No one else has contributed much of anything in the past month. Can Miami develop a threat -- Elija Lofton? Keelan Marion? -- and open a few more holes at the line of scrimmage for the backs? If not, this season could go south on the back half of the schedule just as it did last year. -- Hale

Previous ranking: 5

The Rebels scored enough points to win at Georgia on Saturday, but their defense couldn't get the Bulldogs off the field, especially in the fourth quarter when it mattered most. Georgia had 510 yards of offense and 34 first downs. The Bulldogs ran for 221 yards, converted six of 11 third-down conversions and controlled the clock for 37:39. Even worse, the Bulldogs scored on each of their first eight possessions and never punted.

"It really wasn't one thing," Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. "They really kind of did everything there. We did limit explosive plays, but it was a slow death. Thirty-four first downs, that's hard to do against the [scout] team."

Can the Rebels make enough corrections on that side of the ball to remain a legitimate CFP contender? After the Rebels' upcoming trip to Oklahoma, they have a very favorable schedule the rest of the way with three straight road games against South Carolina, The Citadel and Florida before closing the regular season at Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Nov. 28. -- Schlabach

BYU ranks atop the Big 12 standings following Week 8 after a Holy War win over Utah. AP Photo/George Frey

Previous ranking: 14

The Cougars have won 17 of their past 19 games. There is just a winning DNA that permeates through the program at this point and any concern about being able to win with a true freshman quarterback should be gone. There is something about their ability to keep winning close games that manages to both inspire confidence and spark some concern. There is confidence in knowing they won't get rattled, but at the same time, there still really hasn't been a comprehensive performance where they clicked in all phases of the game. -- Kyle Bonagura

Previous ranking: 6

The Red Raiders got their first taste of adversity in Tempe, coming into the game averaging 558.8 yards per game -- best in the FBS -- but managing just 276 in a 26-22 loss to Arizona State without starting quarterback Behren Morton, who was out with an injury. Still, Texas Tech was down 12 points in the fourth quarter and rallied to take the lead, before Sam Leavitt drove ASU to the game-winning score with 34 seconds left, a bitter ending for a Tech defense that has been among the nation's best. The Red Raiders have a showdown looming with undefeated BYU on Nov. 8 that will have massive Big 12 title and College Football Playoff implications, but the rest of the schedule shapes up nicely, with a home game against 1-6 Oklahoma State this week. Other than the Cougars, Tech has Kansas State, UCF and West Virginia remaining, with a combined 9-12 record and 3-9 in the Big 12. -- Wilson

Previous ranking: 20

Coach Clark Lea said his team didn't play Vanderbilt football all the way to the finish against Alabama, and he hoped to see a more resilient response against LSU. The Commodores pulled off a 31-24 win on Saturday, their first victory over LSU in 35 years, with poised play in all three phases of the game. Quarterback Diego Pavia was a magician as usual, but his defense deserves a ton of credit for how it fought back to stop drives and forced LSU to settle for four field goal attempts, including a 23-yarder after the Tigers got down to the 1-yard line. This is not the same team that lost four of its last five in SEC play last year after a hot start. Vandy is 6-1 and will be a contender in the SEC (and CFP) race the rest of the way. -- Max Olson

Previous ranking: 13

Unlike a year ago, the Sooners have a formula for winning games in 2025. Oklahoma's smothering defense once again led the way in Saturday's 26-7 win over South Carolina, limiting the Gamecocks to 54 rushing yards and sacking quarterback LaNorris Sellers six times, while the John Mateer-powered offense provided just enough scoring for the Sooners. Encouragingly, a previously sleepy Oklahoma run game showed life in Week 8; the Sooners' 171 rushing yards, led by freshman Tory Blaylock (101 yards), marked the program's most productive rushing performance against a power conference opponent this fall. The same formula that Oklahoma relied upon during its hot start in September did the job again Saturday in a critical post-Texas rebound. The question now: Will the combination of elite defense and timely playmaking from Mateer & Co. hold up against stiffer competition? Time will tell as the Sooners open a run of five consecutive ranked matchups to close the regular season with a visit from Ole Miss in Week 9. -- Lederman

Previous ranking: 16

Giving the ball to Jeremiyah Love -- and fellow star running back Jadarian Price -- in as many ways as possible is always a good idea. Love, who infamously received only 14 touches in a season-opening loss to Miami, ran for 228 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries in Saturday's win against USC, and added five receptions for 37 yards. Price, who had only six carries in the Miami loss, had 87 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, and a 100-yard kick return touchdown after Notre Dame had fallen behind. "We start with the run game," Price said. The Irish also learned they're gradually making strides on defense, especially up front but also a secondary that made enough plays against the potent USC passing attack. -- Adam Rittenberg

Previous ranking: 15

If nothing else, Mizzou is a ridiculously resilient team. Somehow only heading on the road for the first time this season, the Tigers watched a number of drives stall out near midfield and found themselves trailing 14-10 with Auburn facing a third-and-goal from the 1. But Marquis Gracial stuffed Jeremiah Cobb for a loss and forced a field goal, Mizzou tied the game at 17-17, and even when the offense faltered on a late drive in regulation and missed a field goal in overtime, the defense kept making plays. Auburn's last 17 snaps gained just 29 yards, and with Beau Pribula's second overtime touchdown, Mizzou survived, 23-17, and advanced to 6-1. There's nothing pretty about playing Auburn this season, but Mizzou escaped. -- Bill Connelly

Previous ranking: 19

In the longstanding debate over whether it's better to be lucky or good, Virginia would certainly hope it checks enough boxes in the latter category, but its past three games have certainly made the case for the former. The Cavaliers needed double overtime to beat Florida State, two defensive touchdowns and overtime to beat Louisville, and on Saturday, had to erase a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to Washington State before winning on a late safety that followed a dismal mistake on a fair catch call near the goal line by the Cougars. Add it all up, the Hoos are 6-1, bowl eligible and in control of their destiny in the ACC -- but play with fire too many times and sooner or later, they're going to get burned. -- Hale

Dual-threat South Florida QB Byrum Brown has passed for 1,695 yards and rushed for 475 yards so far this season. Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Previous ranking: 21

The biggest revelation is that the Bulls are in a great position to represent the Group of 5 in the College Football Playoff. Behind dual-threat quarterback Byrum Brown, the Bulls keep on rolling through their American conference schedule. And with an early season win over Florida, USF is ranked in the top 20 for the first time since 2016. There are tough conference tests ahead, including games against Memphis and Navy (undefeated), but USF is playing with confidence behind its veteran quarterback and an aggressive defense that has improved noticeably over the past season. They did lose to Miami earlier this season, but if anything, that game showed a need to play better up front and that's what has happened. The Bulls might already be bowl eligible, but coach Alex Golesh said the goals are much higher now and there is no time to celebrate. -- Adelson

Previous ranking: 11

If there is one key difference between the Vols this year and last year, it is their defense. Simply put, Tennessee is not as consistent on that side of the ball as it needs to be -- ranking among the worst in the SEC in a host of categories. While the Vols held Alabama to under 400 yards of offense in a 37-20 loss, there were also too many big plays given up -- particularly on key downs. Joey Aguilar has been steady, but he has also had turnovers at crucial moments in games. It happened again Saturday -- Alabama got him to intentionally ground the ball for a safety, and then a 99-yard pick-sick at the end of the first half ultimately doomed them. The run game is not nearly as productive as a year ago either, and the combination of all three has hurt the Vols in some big-time moments. Having said that, this is still one of the best offenses in the country. If the defense can find ways to be more productive, Tennessee could be in the mix for an at-large CFP berth down the stretch. -- Adelson

Previous ranking: 24

Don't sleep on the Bearcats. They've won six in a row since their last-minute loss to Nebraska in Kansas City to open the season. They took care of business on the road Saturday with a 49-17 rout of Oklahoma State and remain tied with BYU atop the Big 12 standings. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby continues to play with consistency and ranks seventh in the FBS in QBR (85.0), and the Bearcats' defense finally grabbed its first interception of the season with cornerback Matthew McDoom snagging a goal-line pick and racing 100 yards for a touchdown. This team keeps getting better as it goes and will be ready for the tough tests ahead against Utah and BYU. -- Olson

Previous ranking: NR

The most impressive thing that has been learned about the Cards is that they have an elite defense this year. That was not the case in 2024 when Louisville struggled to both create pressure up front and limit explosive plays in the passing game. Coach Jeff Brohm took a more active role with the defense and the results have been immediate. Louisville ranks in the top 15 in the country in total defense, and that was on full display in an upset win over Miami this past weekend. The Cards completely shut down the Miami run game, holding the Hurricanes to 63 yards on the ground and had four total interceptions. Their run game got going, too, and the offensive line played its best game of the season. If Louisville can continue to play complementary football, it might very well play its way into the ACC championship game. -- Adelson

Previous ranking: 18

Sometimes a win feels less like a win than an endurance contest, and regardless of how it feels, the Longhorns will take it after a 16-13 overtime win at Kentucky, which was 2-3 and 0-3 in the SEC going into the game. Texas had just 179 yards of offense -- its fewest in a win in at least 30 years -- with eight first downs. Arch Manning struggled, too, going 12-of-27 for 132 yards. The Horns' leading rusher, Quintrevion Wisner, had 12 carries for 37 yards and Manning, who had pressure in his face much of the evening, had 11 carries for -1 yard. Texas suddenly has a challenging schedule down the stretch, with a road trip to Starkville against Mississippi State, followed by No. 10 Vanderbilt, at No. 5 Georgia, home against a dangerous Arkansas team and then finishes the season with No. 3 Texas A&M. If the offense can't get things straightened out quickly, danger lurks down the stretch. -- Wilson

Previous ranking: 17

The Trojans have one of the nation's best quarterbacks in Jayden Maiava and a passing attack that should strike fear in most opponents. But their inability to finish games on the road, especially when opportunities present themselves, remains a major drawback for coach Lincoln Riley. USC could have stolen a game at Illinois but was unable to get a final defensive stop. The Trojans took a third quarter lead at Notre Dame, only to give it right back after allowing a 100-yard kick return touchdown to Jadarian Price. After converting a third-and-9 to enter Notre Dame territory, Riley inexplicably called for a wide receiver option, which resulted in a turnover that swung momentum for good. Riley called it "a stupid call," and he was right. USC has improved from last year but still needs to figure out how to play better on the road. -- Rittenberg

Previous ranking: NR

The Illini learned they have a big-time quarterback in Luke Altmyer and an improved downfield passing attack, highlighted by wide receiver Hank Beatty, which averages 9.4 yards per attempt and has recorded 23 completions of 20 yards or longer. Illinois also knows it must play better along the line of scrimmage, and avoid critical breakdowns, to hang with the better opponents left on its schedule. The Illini have as many sacks allowed as 20-yard completions and are averaging just 3.5 yards per rush with only one run longer than 26 yards all season. Their defense held up decently against top-ranked Ohio State, but they have struggled against the pass rush and rank near the bottom of the FBS in third-down defense (45.1% conversions). Those areas must improve after a much needed open week as Illinois visits Washington. -- Rittenberg

Previous ranking: NR

The Wolverines went out and won the way Sherrone Moore wanted to see on Saturday in a 24-7 home win over Washington. Their defense rebounded from a 31-13 loss to USC and flipped a close game with two second-half interceptions off Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. Running back Jordan Marshall stepped up for an injured Justice Haynes with a career-high 133 rushing yards. This one felt like a must-win with a manageable four-game stretch ahead that sets this team up to be 9-2 entering its showdown with its top-ranked rival. -- Olson

Previous ranking: NR

Idle in Week 8, Navy stands as one of six remaining unbeaten programs across major college football. Powered by the nation's No. 1 rushing offense (305 YPG), the Midshipmen have proven to this point that last season's 10-3 finish -- the program's best since 2019 -- was not an aberration, but a signal of the program's progression under third-year coach Brian Newberry. Navy is once again leaning on hard-running quarterback Blake Horvath, who ranks second in rushing yards among quarterbacks nationally. Meanwhile, a Midshipmen defense that finished 34th in scoring defense a year ago has remained similarly stingy in 2025, allowing opponents only 21.5 points per game. In the thick of the American Conference title race for a second straight year, Navy has major tests ahead of it in November with ranked matchups against Notre Dame, South Florida and Memphis still to come before the program's annual meeting with Army on Dec. 13. -- Lederman