Colorado State is firing coach Jay Norvell midway through his fourth season at the school, sources confirmed to ESPN amid multiple reports Sunday.

CSU held a staff meeting Sunday afternoon, where Norvell's dismissal was revealed, according to a source. The Rams fell to 2-5 following Saturday's loss to Hawai'i, and Norvell finished with an overall record of 18-26.

He came to Colorado State from Nevada, where he went 33-26 and guided teams to four consecutive bowl appearances. Norvell, 62, was a longtime assistant at Power 4 programs, making stops at Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska and Arizona State, among others.

Colorado State has one winning season since 2017, which came last fall when the team went 8-5 and reached the Arizona Bowl. Athletic director John Weber, a CSU alum named to the role in May 2024, will be making his first football coaching hire.