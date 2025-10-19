Open Extended Reactions

The ACC on Sunday fined Stanford $50,000 for violating the league's event security policy after fans were on the field following the Cardinal's 20-13 home win against Florida State.

According to the ACC, the violation occurred "when fans entered the field of play" after the conclusion of Saturday's game before Florida State personnel and officials left the field.

"The conference's event security policy is designed to protect the safety and well-being of all student-athletes, coaches, officials and fans," the ACC wrote in a statement.

It was Stanford's first offense. According to the policy, fines increase for each occurrence per school -- not per sport -- over a rolling two-year period, reaching $100,000 for a second occurrence and $200,000 for the third and each subsequent occurrence.

All fines collected under the policy go to the Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship Fund, which benefits ACC student-athletes pursuing graduate education.

The loss dropped Florida State to 0-4 in the ACC and 3-4 overall. It was the Seminoles' ninth straight conference loss.