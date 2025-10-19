Open Extended Reactions

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer pushed back Sunday about being rumored as a candidate for Virginia Tech's coaching vacancy, saying he's in his "dream job" with the Gamecocks.

Beamer spoke with the South Carolina team about a media report that suggested he could return to Virginia Tech, where his father Frank was a Hall of Fame coach from 1987 to 2015, and where Shane played and coached.

South Carolina, which entered this season No. 13 in the AP Poll and had College Football Playoff aspirations, is 3-4 following Saturday's 26-7 home loss to No. 14 Oklahoma.

"I am working my rear end off to get us back to where we're in that mix and playoff talk," Beamer said. "And that's the same thing I told our football team today, that I guess the gist of that article was that would be a parachute or something for me to get out of here and have a soft landing spot. Well, I'm not happy with where we are right now, and I'm determined to get it fixed."

Beamer, 48, is 32-26 at South Carolina, which gave him his first head coaching opportunity. He had AP Top 25 finishes in 2022 and 2024.

Beamer played long snapper and wide receiver at Virginia Tech from 1995 to 1999, while Frank coached there. He also served as a Hokies assistant under Frank Beamer from 2011 to 2015, after four years as a South Carolina assistant.

Virginia Tech is looking for a coach after firing Brent Pry on Sept. 14. In January, Beamer received a new contract with South Carolina that runs through the 2030 season.

"I've conveyed many times how much I want to be here," Beamer said. "This is my dream job. I said that when I came here. Nothing has changed. I am pissed off at the way we are performing right now, and it's not acceptable."

The Gamecocks host No. 4 Alabama this week.