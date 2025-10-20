Open Extended Reactions

Amid speculation about Florida State coach Mike Norvell and his job security at the school following a fourth straight loss, athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement Monday that a comprehensive review of the football program will happen when the season ends.

In the statement, Alford said: "We rightfully have high expectations in everything we do to represent Florida State in the manner that built our reputation as one of college football's best programs, cultivating an extraordinary group of supporters nationally and globally. We embrace those expectations while also sharing the deep disappointment when results on the field are short of that standard.

"As we continue to move forward this season, our comprehensive assessment of the football program will be completed at season's end. Meanwhile, we are fully committed to helping Coach Norvell and the 2025 Seminoles strongly rebound in the coming weeks."

Florida State opened the season with a big win over Alabama but has since fallen to 0-4 in league play -- with every game decided by one score.