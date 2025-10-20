2025 'College GameDay' Week 9: Missouri at Vanderbilt

Open Extended Reactions

Week 9 location

The 39th season of "College GameDay" has kicked off its 32nd year of road shows. "College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is headed to Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday for a showdown between Missouri and Vanderbilt. Rece Davis hosts the three-hour show, and will be joined by analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban at the desk, along with college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims and college football betting analyst "Stanford Steve" Coughlin. "GameDay" legend Lee Corso retired after the Aug. 30 broadcast.

Where to go

"College GameDay" will take place at a special location near Vanderbilt's Nashville campus from 8-11 a.m. ET. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET, and fans can line up early.

Click here for more details on directions, parking instructions and everything else you need for No. 15 Missouri at No. 10 Vanderbilt.

Why we're excited for Missouri at Vanderbilt

Black-and-gold conference foes meet for the first time as ranked teams in a top-15 matchup.

Diego Pavia's 13 wins in 2 seasons as Vandy's starting QB are more than in the Commodores' 5 previous seasons combined.

Pavia is 1 of 5 FBS QBs with 1,500 pass yards and 400 rush yards this season, along with Arkansas' Taylen Green, USF's Byrum Brown, UNLV's Anthony Colandrea and Old Dominion's Colton Joseph.

Vanderbilt's 6.3 yards per carry are the 4th-most in the FBS, and 9.5% of their carries result in a TD (best in FBS).

Missouri's 245 rush yards per game are the 7th-most in the FBS.

The last time Missouri and Vanderbilt were on 'College GameDay'

South Carolina hosted Missouri for CGD on Sept. 27, 2014. The Tigers beat the Gamecocks 21-20. Saturday marks Missouri's seventh appearance on "College GameDay." Vanderbilt last appeared on CGD on Oct. 4, 2025, when Alabama hosted the Commodores. The Crimson Tide defeated the Commodores 30-14. Saturday marks Vanderbilt's 3rd appearance on "College GameDay."

