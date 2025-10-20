Open Extended Reactions

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne is doubtful to play against Rutgers this weekend, coach Barry Odom said Monday.

Browne left last weekend's 19-0 loss at Northwestern when he appeared to injure his left shoulder on the first play of the second half. The third-year player from Clarkston, Michigan, did not return and finished the game just 5-of-10 for 31 yards. Browne did participate in Monday morning's light workouts.

Malachi Singleton finished the game by completing 11 of 20 passes for 187 yards with one interception while rushing 10 times for 20 yards.

Purdue (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) will try to snap a five-game losing streak when it hosts Rutgers on Saturday, regardless of who starts. Odom also made it clear he's not looking to make a full-time change on the Boilermakers' depth chart.

"Ryan is the quarterback and right now I would list him as doubtful after today," Odom said. "There's a difference between practicing and no contact and executing a game plan. So we've got to train the backups and we will. I think Malachi continues to improve, Luke Meredith does as well, but he would be doubtful at this point."

Browne is 133-of-222 for 1,572 yards with seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions in his seven starts this season, posting a quarterback efficiency rating of 123.5. Singleton is 16-of-28 for 255 yards with one TD pass and two interceptions in six appearances in relief duty.

Browne started two games last season for the Boilermakers but transferred to North Carolina following Purdue's coaching change. He returned to the Boilermakers following spring practice and won the starting job over Singleton and three other quarterbacks.