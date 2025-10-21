Clemson leading receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a back injury against SMU this past weekend.

Coach Dabo Swinney said Monday that Wesco had a "very serious" back injury but did not disclose more details. Wesco was injured on a punt return, when he landed almost directly on his head/neck area after a low tackle sent him somersaulting in the air upside down.

Though he got up and walked to the sideline on his own, he never returned to the field and was taken to the hospital in Greenville, South Carolina, for further evaluation.

Swinney said Wesco was released from the hospital Monday and was resting at home, and that the injury could have been far worse.

"It was a very, very scary injury, and the doctors did an amazing job," Swinney said in a teleconference with local reporters.

"The doctors are very confident he'll make a full recovery. Definitely something that'll keep him out the rest of this season, but thankful that all indications are he's going to be OK. Just a real blessing for that."

Wesco leads Clemson with 31 catches for 537 yards and six touchdowns. He thanked those who sent him prayers on his Instagram stories Monday.